US Forecast
US Forecast for Thursday, October 17, 2019
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;62;46;51;46;Strong winds;WNW;23;76%;87%;1
Albuquerque, NM;73;47;73;52;Partly sunny, nice;S;6;30%;0%;5
Anchorage, AK;39;31;44;32;Cloudy;NNE;7;69%;59%;1
Asheville, NC;61;40;59;36;Sunny, but cool;NW;11;53%;2%;4
Atlanta, GA;72;46;67;43;High clouds;NW;8;49%;3%;5
Atlantic City, NJ;68;52;61;51;Very windy, cooler;W;26;51%;9%;3
Austin, TX;74;54;78;56;Partly sunny;ESE;2;42%;4%;5
Baltimore, MD;66;51;60;49;Windy;WNW;18;49%;7%;2
Baton Rouge, LA;73;52;71;57;Mostly cloudy;ENE;6;63%;23%;4
Billings, MT;74;50;70;42;Mostly cloudy;NW;8;36%;32%;2
Birmingham, AL;71;44;68;45;High clouds;N;6;52%;5%;5
Bismarck, ND;49;31;59;43;Milder;SE;8;82%;2%;2
Boise, ID;78;50;57;42;Rain and drizzle;WNW;8;61%;69%;1
Boston, MA;61;53;56;47;Very windy, a shower;W;29;65%;57%;1
Bridgeport, CT;65;48;57;47;Very windy, cooler;W;28;63%;31%;2
Buffalo, NY;56;45;50;44;Cloudy with a shower;WNW;16;84%;67%;1
Burlington, VT;64;46;50;41;Morning rain, windy;NW;17;86%;98%;1
Caribou, ME;58;42;50;42;Downpours, cooler;ESE;16;82%;94%;1
Casper, WY;72;44;75;39;Clouds and sun;SW;21;17%;28%;4
Charleston, SC;81;53;70;52;Not as warm;WNW;6;51%;0%;5
Charleston, WV;56;42;58;39;Mostly sunny, breezy;WNW;14;60%;0%;3
Charlotte, NC;72;43;67;41;Sunshine;NNW;6;49%;0%;4
Cheyenne, WY;72;41;75;43;Partly sunny;WNW;9;17%;11%;4
Chicago, IL;50;42;54;42;Partly sunny;NE;8;62%;1%;3
Cleveland, OH;54;47;54;46;Mostly cloudy;NW;21;60%;29%;2
Columbia, SC;77;46;72;43;Sunny;NW;5;47%;1%;4
Columbus, OH;52;42;54;37;Partly sunny, cool;NW;12;65%;2%;2
Concord, NH;60;48;51;40;Windy, morning rain;NW;27;81%;90%;1
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;70;50;76;54;Sun and clouds;SSE;6;45%;1%;5
Denver, CO;82;45;80;47;Partly sunny, warm;SW;6;15%;11%;4
Des Moines, IA;49;35;63;47;Sunny;SE;9;62%;6%;4
Detroit, MI;53;43;53;37;Some sun returning;NW;11;61%;10%;2
Dodge City, KS;69;42;82;55;Partly sunny, warmer;S;15;38%;0%;4
Duluth, MN;49;39;50;41;Turning sunny;E;6;72%;4%;3
El Paso, TX;77;52;81;63;Mostly sunny;S;6;42%;0%;5
Fairbanks, AK;32;19;33;20;Mostly cloudy;NNE;5;57%;9%;1
Fargo, ND;46;34;55;46;Mostly sunny, milder;SE;10;81%;4%;3
Grand Junction, CO;73;38;77;46;Warm with some sun;SSE;10;17%;30%;4
Grand Rapids, MI;51;43;52;35;Periods of sun;NNW;10;67%;12%;2
Hartford, CT;66;49;55;47;Very windy, a shower;W;27;71%;57%;1
Helena, MT;70;41;57;38;Cooler;SW;8;47%;44%;1
Honolulu, HI;86;76;87;77;Periods of sun;ENE;13;62%;67%;5
Houston, TX;75;58;73;59;Partly sunny;ENE;6;58%;22%;4
Indianapolis, IN;52;39;58;36;Partly sunny;N;8;61%;3%;4
Jackson, MS;68;45;70;48;Some sun;NE;4;56%;5%;5
Jacksonville, FL;86;58;78;54;High clouds and nice;NW;6;49%;8%;5
Juneau, AK;45;38;48;38;A bit of rain;E;5;89%;91%;0
Kansas City, MO;55;42;70;53;Plenty of sunshine;SSE;9;55%;7%;4
Knoxville, TN;63;39;62;38;Cool with sunshine;NNE;5;58%;2%;4
Las Vegas, NV;89;63;86;57;Sunshine and warm;NW;12;16%;0%;4
Lexington, KY;52;37;60;36;Partly sunny;W;8;65%;0%;4
Little Rock, AR;66;43;69;45;Sunny;SE;4;58%;4%;4
Long Beach, CA;91;63;74;60;Clouds to sun;SE;6;62%;0%;4
Los Angeles, CA;93;61;76;59;Cooler;SE;6;53%;2%;4
Louisville, KY;54;39;61;37;Partly sunny;W;7;62%;0%;4
Madison, WI;51;36;54;38;Partly sunny;SE;4;69%;3%;3
Memphis, TN;65;44;67;46;Abundant sunshine;E;4;57%;3%;4
Miami, FL;87;77;88;76;A t-storm in spots;WSW;7;75%;57%;6
Milwaukee, WI;52;39;55;40;Sun and some clouds;ESE;7;61%;3%;3
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;47;35;56;44;Mostly sunny;SE;8;65%;6%;3
Mobile, AL;78;55;73;57;High clouds and nice;NE;6;54%;13%;5
Montgomery, AL;76;47;69;47;High clouds;NNW;5;54%;6%;5
Mt. Washington, NH;35;28;33;23;A bit of snow, windy;WNW;37;99%;89%;1
Nashville, TN;63;39;64;40;Plenty of sunshine;NNE;5;57%;0%;4
New Orleans, LA;80;61;73;66;Mostly cloudy;ENE;8;62%;30%;4
New York, NY;68;51;59;50;Very windy, cooler;W;26;60%;28%;2
Newark, NJ;67;48;57;48;Very windy, cooler;W;26;62%;27%;2
Norfolk, VA;70;47;64;45;Sunny and breezy;WNW;14;50%;1%;4
Oklahoma City, OK;66;44;76;52;Sunny and breezy;S;14;51%;2%;4
Olympia, WA;57;48;57;44;A little rain;SSW;12;90%;90%;1
Omaha, NE;52;40;67;51;Sunny and breezy;SSE;14;60%;5%;4
Orlando, FL;89;72;85;68;Partly sunny;E;6;64%;34%;4
Philadelphia, PA;68;49;59;49;Very windy, cooler;W;24;54%;7%;2
Phoenix, AZ;97;72;95;65;Mostly sunny, warm;SW;7;20%;0%;5
Pittsburgh, PA;54;43;51;42;Windy with a shower;WNW;17;65%;56%;1
Portland, ME;57;52;55;46;Rain tapering off;W;28;80%;77%;1
Portland, OR;58;51;59;48;Periods of rain;WSW;9;81%;85%;1
Providence, RI;63;49;55;45;Very windy, a shower;W;27;72%;55%;2
Raleigh, NC;67;44;63;41;Cool with sunshine;NW;10;52%;0%;4
Reno, NV;74;46;60;33;Partly sunny, cooler;W;9;38%;14%;4
Richmond, VA;61;46;63;41;Partly sunny;WNW;12;49%;0%;3
Roswell, NM;73;43;82;55;Plenty of sunshine;S;8;37%;0%;5
Sacramento, CA;76;55;73;46;Clouds breaking;NNW;6;56%;10%;4
Salt Lake City, UT;77;53;73;41;Partly sunny, breezy;N;17;25%;82%;3
San Antonio, TX;70;57;76;57;A shower in the a.m.;E;6;52%;62%;5
San Diego, CA;75;60;72;60;Low clouds, then sun;SW;6;64%;4%;4
San Francisco, CA;64;55;66;52;Sun and some clouds;NW;12;65%;5%;4
Savannah, GA;83;51;74;51;High clouds;W;5;52%;0%;5
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;59;51;58;48;Breezy with rain;SSW;15;81%;85%;1
Sioux Falls, SD;50;36;65;48;Mostly sunny;SSE;10;62%;4%;3
Spokane, WA;65;48;56;43;Cooler;SSW;10;70%;70%;2
Springfield, IL;54;34;60;38;Sunshine;SE;3;61%;3%;4
St. Louis, MO;57;38;63;42;Sunshine;SE;5;63%;5%;4
Tampa, FL;87;74;86;68;Partly sunny, humid;N;5;79%;44%;5
Toledo, OH;53;43;56;36;Clouds breaking;NW;10;57%;8%;2
Tucson, AZ;92;66;92;60;Mostly sunny, warm;S;8;27%;0%;5
Tulsa, OK;64;42;73;51;Sunny and pleasant;S;8;58%;4%;4
Vero Beach, FL;92;72;87;69;A t-storm in spots;SE;7;76%;55%;5
Washington, DC;64;49;61;47;Windy with some sun;WNW;16;51%;3%;3
Wichita, KS;63;44;73;52;Sunny and warmer;S;14;53%;4%;4
Wilmington, DE;67;48;59;48;Very windy, cooler;W;24;58%;3%;3
