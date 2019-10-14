US Forecast
US Forecast for Tuesday, October 15, 2019
_____
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;69;38;60;40;Partly sunny;SE;5;55%;4%;3
Albuquerque, NM;75;47;74;44;Sunny and nice;E;5;24%;0%;5
Anchorage, AK;43;26;40;31;Increasing clouds;NNE;9;58%;31%;1
Asheville, NC;71;44;70;56;Inc. clouds;SE;6;60%;63%;4
Atlanta, GA;77;56;69;62;Rain and a t-storm;E;5;71%;88%;1
Atlantic City, NJ;71;52;66;56;Mostly sunny;SSE;7;54%;4%;4
Austin, TX;87;75;92;61;A p.m. t-storm;WSW;4;67%;82%;3
Baltimore, MD;76;52;70;58;Mostly sunny;SSE;5;46%;6%;4
Baton Rouge, LA;75;71;87;70;A shower or t-storm;SW;7;79%;86%;2
Billings, MT;60;29;55;43;Partly sunny, cool;SW;7;65%;0%;3
Birmingham, AL;77;62;69;64;Rain and a t-storm;S;6;85%;85%;1
Bismarck, ND;45;34;40;29;Morning flurries;W;12;80%;55%;2
Boise, ID;63;39;72;48;Partly sunny;E;6;34%;0%;3
Boston, MA;63;48;62;46;Mostly sunny;S;7;45%;3%;3
Bridgeport, CT;70;44;62;48;Mostly sunny;S;6;50%;5%;4
Buffalo, NY;51;40;61;50;Partly sunny;SSE;8;59%;67%;3
Burlington, VT;66;38;59;40;Partly sunny;SSE;5;55%;9%;3
Caribou, ME;62;41;56;33;Periods of sun;WSW;7;59%;9%;3
Casper, WY;68;27;55;35;Sunny and cooler;SSE;6;58%;0%;4
Charleston, SC;84;67;78;69;Rain and a t-storm;ESE;6;81%;89%;2
Charleston, WV;72;42;81;57;Partly sunny, warm;SSE;5;55%;26%;4
Charlotte, NC;79;51;77;60;Inc. clouds;SSE;5;53%;64%;4
Cheyenne, WY;68;28;56;34;Sunny and cooler;SSW;8;42%;0%;4
Chicago, IL;54;45;60;43;Spotty showers;W;11;66%;71%;1
Cleveland, OH;56;44;69;54;Inc. clouds;S;11;48%;75%;4
Columbia, SC;81;56;76;66;Rain, a thunderstorm;SE;5;74%;84%;2
Columbus, OH;62;36;72;45;Inc. clouds;SSW;8;60%;80%;4
Concord, NH;68;36;60;32;Mostly sunny;SW;5;51%;4%;3
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;76;70;89;55;A t-storm, warmer;NNE;11;68%;82%;4
Denver, CO;77;35;63;39;Sunlit and cooler;SSE;6;34%;0%;4
Des Moines, IA;62;45;55;37;Partly sunny, cooler;NW;18;63%;8%;4
Detroit, MI;53;38;63;50;Inc. clouds;S;7;64%;74%;3
Dodge City, KS;80;43;66;33;Sunny and cooler;NNE;21;42%;1%;4
Duluth, MN;51;36;43;39;Rain and snow;NNW;11;80%;86%;1
El Paso, TX;79;62;78;56;Partly sunny;ENE;6;60%;30%;5
Fairbanks, AK;33;15;35;17;Mostly sunny;NE;5;46%;8%;1
Fargo, ND;50;34;41;34;Showers of rain/snow;NW;11;95%;60%;1
Grand Junction, CO;70;32;71;35;Sunny and pleasant;ESE;6;19%;0%;4
Grand Rapids, MI;50;36;59;46;Showers around;W;8;75%;89%;1
Hartford, CT;71;42;62;41;Mostly sunny;SE;5;51%;6%;4
Helena, MT;56;28;57;40;Partly sunny;SSW;4;58%;0%;3
Honolulu, HI;89;76;88;75;Mostly sunny;NE;12;61%;55%;7
Houston, TX;87;76;89;71;A p.m. t-storm;SSW;6;77%;85%;4
Indianapolis, IN;62;41;73;43;A t-storm in spots;WSW;9;64%;84%;4
Jackson, MS;75;65;75;63;Rain and a t-storm;WSW;5;91%;88%;1
Jacksonville, FL;88;71;84;73;Mainly cloudy, warm;SSE;6;76%;44%;2
Juneau, AK;43;38;44;40;Chilly with rain;ENE;7;96%;92%;0
Kansas City, MO;75;58;65;38;Some sun returning;NNW;12;55%;14%;4
Knoxville, TN;75;45;75;59;Inc. clouds;SW;5;60%;73%;4
Las Vegas, NV;83;56;86;58;Plenty of sun;NNW;5;18%;0%;4
Lexington, KY;71;44;77;48;Partly sunny;SSW;8;55%;73%;4
Little Rock, AR;71;59;73;48;A p.m. t-storm;NNW;6;95%;80%;1
Long Beach, CA;75;57;82;61;Mostly sunny;ESE;5;49%;0%;4
Los Angeles, CA;75;57;83;61;Mostly sunny;SE;5;46%;2%;4
Louisville, KY;72;44;78;45;Inc. clouds;SSW;8;60%;72%;4
Madison, WI;52;38;58;41;Showers around;WNW;9;71%;70%;1
Memphis, TN;72;60;77;50;Cloudy and humid;WSW;7;77%;66%;1
Miami, FL;85;76;86;75;Partly sunny, humid;ENE;8;65%;10%;6
Milwaukee, WI;53;40;60;42;Spotty showers;WNW;13;69%;72%;1
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;50;40;47;38;Cloudy with a shower;NW;14;77%;58%;1
Mobile, AL;82;72;84;74;A shower or t-storm;SW;6;82%;82%;1
Montgomery, AL;78;65;71;66;Rain, a thunderstorm;SSW;6;87%;95%;1
Mt. Washington, NH;41;24;32;29;Windy and colder;SW;27;70%;9%;4
Nashville, TN;75;49;78;51;Inc. clouds;SSW;6;59%;73%;4
New Orleans, LA;82;75;88;75;A p.m. t-storm;SW;6;75%;80%;4
New York, NY;73;50;64;54;Mostly sunny;S;6;43%;4%;4
Newark, NJ;73;46;65;49;Mostly sunny;S;5;47%;6%;4
Norfolk, VA;72;54;72;59;Partly sunny;SE;7;61%;55%;4
Oklahoma City, OK;81;66;76;42;Cooler in the p.m.;NNE;12;66%;11%;4
Olympia, WA;60;38;59;49;A bit of p.m. rain;S;6;71%;86%;1
Omaha, NE;69;45;55;35;Sunshine and cooler;NNW;20;58%;4%;4
Orlando, FL;88;72;88;72;Partly sunny;SSE;6;65%;29%;5
Philadelphia, PA;76;49;67;51;Mostly sunny;SSE;4;47%;6%;4
Phoenix, AZ;89;67;92;66;Partly sunny;NNW;4;27%;0%;5
Pittsburgh, PA;63;39;68;54;Mostly sunny;SSE;5;61%;55%;4
Portland, ME;60;46;59;44;Mostly sunny;W;8;59%;4%;3
Portland, OR;63;42;64;51;Mostly cloudy;SSE;5;64%;75%;1
Providence, RI;67;45;62;41;Mostly sunny;SSE;6;46%;3%;4
Raleigh, NC;78;50;77;59;Inc. clouds;SE;6;53%;59%;4
Reno, NV;71;37;76;41;Partly sunny, warm;WSW;5;22%;0%;4
Richmond, VA;73;48;75;57;Partly sunny, nice;SE;6;54%;19%;4
Roswell, NM;81;54;80;46;Sunny;NE;6;43%;30%;5
Sacramento, CA;81;43;80;46;Sunny and pleasant;S;4;40%;1%;4
Salt Lake City, UT;67;41;70;44;Mostly sunny;ESE;6;29%;0%;4
San Antonio, TX;91;75;94;62;Hot with some sun;ENE;7;66%;44%;4
San Diego, CA;72;58;75;59;Mostly sunny;NW;7;64%;0%;4
San Francisco, CA;66;49;66;51;Sunny, but cool;WSW;7;57%;1%;4
Savannah, GA;85;68;77;69;Rain, a thunderstorm;SSE;4;90%;93%;1
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;61;46;61;52;Mostly cloudy;SSE;7;63%;75%;1
Sioux Falls, SD;61;38;45;32;More clouds than sun;NW;20;70%;15%;1
Spokane, WA;57;35;62;43;Clouds and sun;S;2;61%;2%;3
Springfield, IL;64;47;69;40;A shower or t-storm;NW;10;64%;60%;1
St. Louis, MO;73;50;72;42;A p.m. t-storm;NW;7;72%;80%;1
Tampa, FL;89;71;89;73;Mostly sunny, humid;SSW;6;76%;44%;6
Toledo, OH;56;37;69;46;Inc. clouds;SW;4;55%;77%;4
Tucson, AZ;87;62;88;64;Sunny;E;5;41%;2%;5
Tulsa, OK;79;66;76;42;A p.m. t-storm;N;7;76%;58%;1
Vero Beach, FL;87;71;86;69;Partly sunny;SE;8;65%;15%;6
Washington, DC;74;48;71;57;Mostly sunny, nice;SE;5;53%;3%;4
Wichita, KS;77;53;67;38;Not as warm;N;14;58%;11%;4
Wilmington, DE;74;47;67;50;Mostly sunny;SE;5;51%;4%;4
_____
