US Forecast
US Forecast for Wednesday, September 25, 2019
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;69;48;74;56;Sunny, nice;SSE;6;56%;9%;4
Albuquerque, NM;80;56;85;59;Clouds and sun;NNE;5;31%;0%;6
Anchorage, AK;55;40;51;36;Periods of rain;SSW;10;74%;84%;1
Asheville, NC;81;57;82;59;Partly sunny;ESE;5;59%;26%;6
Atlanta, GA;91;62;91;64;Partly sunny, hot;NNE;5;50%;15%;6
Atlantic City, NJ;80;60;78;67;Sunny, pleasant;SW;8;54%;4%;5
Austin, TX;96;74;97;75;Sunshine, very warm;SSE;4;52%;4%;7
Baltimore, MD;81;60;82;63;Sunny;SSW;3;45%;7%;5
Baton Rouge, LA;93;69;93;69;Mostly sunny, warm;WSW;5;60%;11%;7
Billings, MT;76;51;68;46;Increasing clouds;SSW;11;40%;27%;4
Birmingham, AL;89;59;93;69;Partly sunny, hot;SW;5;55%;33%;6
Bismarck, ND;72;47;64;42;Mostly sunny, breezy;W;14;55%;15%;4
Boise, ID;77;49;74;48;Mostly sunny, nice;N;8;38%;0%;5
Boston, MA;76;57;74;60;Mostly sunny, nice;SSW;7;51%;3%;4
Bridgeport, CT;76;54;76;60;Sunny, pleasant;SW;6;55%;6%;5
Buffalo, NY;66;57;77;62;Mostly sunny, warmer;SW;14;65%;28%;4
Burlington, VT;63;50;71;57;Partial sunshine;S;5;61%;25%;4
Caribou, ME;55;45;58;42;Cloudy;NW;6;75%;26%;1
Casper, WY;76;38;68;37;Partly sunny;ENE;7;47%;1%;5
Charleston, SC;87;72;88;74;Mostly sunny;S;7;66%;13%;6
Charleston, WV;79;50;86;60;Sunshine, very warm;S;5;58%;27%;5
Charlotte, NC;89;63;88;64;Partly sunny, warm;ESE;4;54%;8%;6
Cheyenne, WY;79;45;73;41;Mostly sunny;ENE;9;41%;2%;5
Chicago, IL;78;66;77;60;A t-storm in spots;W;14;65%;42%;4
Cleveland, OH;75;64;82;66;Mostly sunny, warm;WSW;16;47%;31%;5
Columbia, SC;93;68;93;66;Mostly sunny, warm;ESE;5;54%;13%;6
Columbus, OH;79;52;81;61;Sunny, warm;WSW;9;63%;33%;5
Concord, NH;76;45;71;46;Mostly sunny, nice;SSE;6;60%;5%;4
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;93;76;95;76;Sunshine, very warm;S;11;58%;27%;6
Denver, CO;85;51;81;48;Mostly sunny, nice;NNE;6;34%;2%;5
Des Moines, IA;84;61;75;53;Clouds and sun;NW;9;63%;9%;5
Detroit, MI;77;61;76;58;Turning cloudy;W;14;64%;40%;4
Dodge City, KS;93;62;88;57;Mostly sunny;NE;11;66%;27%;5
Duluth, MN;77;53;64;44;Mostly cloudy;W;11;69%;49%;2
El Paso, TX;90;68;90;69;Partly sunny;WSW;5;48%;22%;7
Fairbanks, AK;48;30;48;29;A shower or two;WSW;4;69%;66%;1
Fargo, ND;73;50;63;42;Partly sunny, breezy;W;14;64%;35%;3
Grand Junction, CO;81;50;84;53;Abundant sunshine;SSE;7;26%;0%;5
Grand Rapids, MI;74;64;73;57;A t-storm in spots;W;15;74%;74%;2
Hartford, CT;76;52;75;57;Sunny, pleasant;S;6;55%;7%;5
Helena, MT;69;48;67;46;Partly sunny, breezy;WSW;14;38%;8%;4
Honolulu, HI;87;75;86;76;Partly sunny;NNE;6;63%;55%;9
Houston, TX;89;73;90;72;Partly sunny;SSE;6;68%;29%;6
Indianapolis, IN;80;60;77;61;Clouds and sun, warm;WSW;8;63%;79%;2
Jackson, MS;91;71;92;70;Partly sunny, hot;ESE;5;59%;12%;6
Jacksonville, FL;90;69;94;72;Partly sunny, warm;SSE;6;60%;10%;7
Juneau, AK;53;45;53;42;Periods of rain;S;8;89%;97%;1
Kansas City, MO;83;71;83;61;A t-storm in spots;NNE;6;67%;74%;4
Knoxville, TN;84;55;87;63;Partly sunny, warm;S;4;60%;32%;6
Las Vegas, NV;96;70;94;69;Mostly sunny;SSE;6;22%;24%;6
Lexington, KY;81;56;86;65;Mostly sunny, warm;SW;7;54%;47%;5
Little Rock, AR;78;70;89;70;A t-storm in spots;SSW;6;74%;65%;4
Long Beach, CA;86;68;80;69;Mostly sunny;SE;9;62%;25%;6
Los Angeles, CA;91;68;84;67;Mostly sunny;SSE;6;52%;1%;6
Louisville, KY;82;59;86;68;Partly sunny, warm;SW;7;53%;52%;5
Madison, WI;78;65;72;49;Clearing;WSW;8;63%;22%;3
Memphis, TN;87;70;88;74;A t-storm in spots;S;7;63%;55%;4
Miami, FL;85;75;86;77;Mostly sunny;ENE;8;60%;4%;8
Milwaukee, WI;80;66;77;55;Clearing;W;15;63%;44%;4
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;80;58;70;50;Not as warm;W;14;55%;25%;4
Mobile, AL;95;75;93;75;Clouds and sun;WSW;5;64%;30%;7
Montgomery, AL;94;64;92;69;Clouds and sun, hot;NNW;5;58%;15%;6
Mt. Washington, NH;43;35;46;41;Partly sunny;WSW;23;92%;12%;3
Nashville, TN;84;57;89;69;Partly sunny;SW;5;54%;79%;5
New Orleans, LA;91;73;91;74;Mostly sunny;WSW;6;60%;13%;7
New York, NY;76;59;78;64;Sunny, pleasant;SW;7;48%;5%;5
Newark, NJ;77;55;79;60;Sunny, beautiful;SW;6;50%;7%;5
Norfolk, VA;81;62;80;66;Mostly sunny;SSE;5;56%;9%;5
Oklahoma City, OK;83;71;91;70;A t-storm in spots;S;10;75%;64%;6
Olympia, WA;70;48;68;54;Inc. clouds;SSW;4;69%;33%;4
Omaha, NE;87;60;77;53;Partly sunny;NNW;8;58%;9%;5
Orlando, FL;90;70;93;71;Plenty of sunshine;SE;4;53%;4%;7
Philadelphia, PA;80;57;80;61;Sunny, pleasant;SSW;6;46%;7%;5
Phoenix, AZ;87;73;89;71;A t-storm in spots;ESE;6;50%;73%;5
Pittsburgh, PA;74;53;80;61;Sunny, delightful;SSW;7;60%;21%;5
Portland, ME;74;55;67;56;Partly sunny, nice;SSW;7;70%;5%;3
Portland, OR;73;52;70;54;Inc. clouds;NNW;5;62%;36%;4
Providence, RI;77;54;74;56;Sunny, delightful;SW;6;53%;5%;5
Raleigh, NC;88;58;85;67;Partly sunny, humid;S;5;65%;19%;4
Reno, NV;80;48;81;51;Mostly sunny;NNE;4;39%;0%;5
Richmond, VA;82;55;84;63;Mostly sunny;S;5;55%;6%;5
Roswell, NM;91;64;94;63;Some sun, very warm;SW;6;36%;11%;7
Sacramento, CA;98;62;98;62;Sizzling sunshine;SW;5;39%;0%;5
Salt Lake City, UT;75;55;77;54;Plenty of sun, nice;ESE;6;43%;0%;5
San Antonio, TX;94;74;96;73;Partly sunny, warm;SE;6;61%;6%;6
San Diego, CA;77;67;77;68;Mostly sunny;S;9;63%;57%;6
San Francisco, CA;90;60;87;62;Sunny, very warm;SW;6;49%;0%;5
Savannah, GA;93;70;92;70;Mostly sunny, warm;SSE;6;58%;7%;6
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;67;54;67;56;Inc. clouds;SSE;6;63%;35%;4
Sioux Falls, SD;81;57;70;45;Not as warm;WNW;12;53%;10%;4
Spokane, WA;73;44;68;52;Clouds and sun;S;4;47%;26%;4
Springfield, IL;80;65;81;57;A shower or t-storm;NNW;9;73%;66%;2
St. Louis, MO;82;66;83;64;A t-storm in spots;NNE;6;74%;67%;2
Tampa, FL;91;69;91;69;Abundant sunshine;E;4;63%;3%;8
Toledo, OH;78;60;79;59;Turning cloudy;WSW;11;57%;39%;4
Tucson, AZ;73;65;83;65;A t-storm in spots;ESE;7;62%;74%;2
Tulsa, OK;82;72;89;71;A t-storm in spots;S;6;74%;68%;6
Vero Beach, FL;87;69;88;72;Mostly sunny;ESE;6;61%;2%;8
Washington, DC;81;57;83;62;Plenty of sunshine;S;5;50%;5%;5
Wichita, KS;86;68;87;62;A t-storm in spots;NE;7;68%;79%;3
Wilmington, DE;78;56;80;60;Sunny, beautiful;SSW;6;51%;5%;5
