US Forecast
US Forecast for Saturday, June 29, 2019
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;90;67;83;64;Severe thunderstorms;W;8;76%;74%;8
Albuquerque, NM;94;67;91;68;Partly sunny;SSE;6;30%;31%;12
Anchorage, AK;80;60;82;61;Partly sunny, smoky;W;5;53%;36%;6
Asheville, NC;82;63;84;64;A t-storm in spots;WNW;4;60%;44%;11
Atlanta, GA;89;69;87;69;Partly sunny;SSW;5;62%;34%;12
Atlantic City, NJ;87;73;88;73;A severe t-storm;WSW;10;63%;82%;11
Austin, TX;95;72;94;71;A t-storm around;S;1;57%;55%;12
Baltimore, MD;92;77;96;76;A t-storm in spots;WNW;6;48%;79%;11
Baton Rouge, LA;93;72;89;73;Thundershower;WNW;5;65%;81%;11
Billings, MT;85;60;82;60;Partly sunny;ESE;7;50%;35%;10
Birmingham, AL;90;69;88;70;A t-storm in spots;S;5;63%;64%;11
Bismarck, ND;87;72;92;64;A severe t-storm;NW;13;72%;68%;7
Boise, ID;76;55;87;57;Partly sunny;NE;6;26%;0%;10
Boston, MA;84;70;82;67;A severe t-storm;WNW;8;67%;84%;6
Bridgeport, CT;88;70;84;66;A severe t-storm;W;6;71%;76%;11
Buffalo, NY;84;68;76;63;Some sun, a t-storm;SW;8;77%;70%;5
Burlington, VT;88;64;81;61;Showers and t-storms;SW;7;69%;83%;4
Caribou, ME;79;59;71;58;Rain and a t-storm;NE;5;81%;85%;2
Casper, WY;93;56;92;54;Partly sunny and hot;N;13;26%;17%;11
Charleston, SC;87;73;87;73;Partly sunny, humid;SSW;6;67%;31%;12
Charleston, WV;91;67;92;70;Partly sunny;WSW;5;62%;66%;11
Charlotte, NC;92;68;93;70;Partly sunny;SW;5;52%;12%;12
Cheyenne, WY;90;60;88;58;Partly sunny;W;9;32%;44%;12
Chicago, IL;83;70;80;68;Very humid;ESE;6;72%;18%;6
Cleveland, OH;84;73;79;70;A shower or t-storm;WSW;10;77%;57%;6
Columbia, SC;94;69;94;72;Partial sunshine;SSW;5;55%;15%;12
Columbus, OH;93;69;89;70;Partly sunny;WNW;8;66%;66%;11
Concord, NH;88;64;80;62;Severe thunderstorms;WNW;5;76%;84%;5
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;94;74;93;70;Partly sunny;SE;7;56%;31%;12
Denver, CO;95;64;93;63;Partial sunshine;SW;7;29%;40%;12
Des Moines, IA;85;73;92;74;Very humid;S;7;65%;17%;7
Detroit, MI;88;71;85;66;Partly sunny, humid;WNW;6;65%;22%;7
Dodge City, KS;98;70;101;69;Mostly sunny and hot;SSE;12;38%;3%;12
Duluth, MN;79;57;75;58;Clouds and sun;ENE;5;71%;28%;9
El Paso, TX;99;74;99;73;Partly sunny, warm;ESE;8;24%;0%;13
Fairbanks, AK;84;60;87;60;Clouds and sun, warm;NW;6;43%;23%;5
Fargo, ND;83;69;91;71;A severe t-storm;S;12;76%;87%;5
Grand Junction, CO;97;67;94;68;Mostly sunny;SE;10;24%;14%;12
Grand Rapids, MI;85;67;85;61;Partly sunny;W;5;68%;7%;10
Hartford, CT;91;69;85;65;A severe t-storm;W;7;68%;68%;9
Helena, MT;71;51;79;51;Partly sunny;W;5;46%;4%;10
Honolulu, HI;86;77;88;77;Some sun;ENE;12;58%;38%;13
Houston, TX;96;75;92;74;A t-storm in spots;S;5;58%;73%;12
Indianapolis, IN;90;70;92;72;Partial sunshine;W;7;56%;14%;11
Jackson, MS;86;70;89;71;Showers and t-storms;SSE;3;71%;82%;12
Jacksonville, FL;89;75;88;73;A t-storm in spots;SSE;8;74%;68%;12
Juneau, AK;82;53;81;55;Partly sunny;SE;8;50%;6%;6
Kansas City, MO;95;75;93;74;A t-storm in spots;SSE;8;60%;45%;11
Knoxville, TN;91;67;90;70;Clouds and sun;SSW;4;61%;16%;11
Las Vegas, NV;103;75;101;79;Mostly cloudy;SSW;8;11%;2%;8
Lexington, KY;91;68;91;70;Partly sunny, humid;WNW;5;63%;33%;11
Little Rock, AR;86;69;87;71;A t-storm in spots;SSE;6;68%;64%;11
Long Beach, CA;77;64;79;65;Low clouds breaking;SW;6;57%;0%;11
Los Angeles, CA;81;61;82;64;Low clouds breaking;SW;5;50%;0%;11
Louisville, KY;93;71;92;72;Partly sunny and hot;W;5;60%;28%;11
Madison, WI;83;68;86;69;Partly sunny;SSW;5;65%;8%;9
Memphis, TN;83;68;90;71;A t-storm in spots;N;5;69%;45%;11
Miami, FL;91;79;85;79;Thunderstorms;E;8;74%;84%;5
Milwaukee, WI;79;62;78;63;Very humid;S;6;72%;8%;9
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;87;70;93;75;Some sun, hot, humid;S;8;55%;13%;6
Mobile, AL;92;74;89;75;Showers and t-storms;SE;6;67%;76%;12
Montgomery, AL;89;70;86;69;A t-storm in spots;SSE;5;70%;64%;12
Mt. Washington, NH;57;48;54;44;Windy with a t-storm;WNW;27;97%;82%;4
Nashville, TN;91;70;92;71;A t-storm in spots;SE;5;57%;42%;11
New Orleans, LA;93;75;89;76;Showers and t-storms;SSE;7;66%;82%;10
New York, NY;90;74;90;72;A severe t-storm;WSW;8;64%;64%;11
Newark, NJ;91;73;92;70;A severe t-storm;WNW;7;61%;64%;11
Norfolk, VA;95;73;95;75;Partly sunny and hot;SSW;7;55%;23%;11
Oklahoma City, OK;94;72;95;71;Mostly sunny and hot;SE;7;54%;1%;12
Olympia, WA;69;49;75;50;Partly sunny;NNW;3;57%;16%;8
Omaha, NE;94;75;96;77;Some sun, hot, humid;SSE;9;62%;7%;11
Orlando, FL;91;77;88;75;A t-storm in spots;SE;8;74%;63%;6
Philadelphia, PA;93;74;94;74;A severe t-storm;WNW;8;60%;76%;11
Phoenix, AZ;110;83;110;84;Sunshine and warm;WNW;7;14%;11%;12
Pittsburgh, PA;89;71;87;67;A severe t-storm;NW;9;64%;69%;10
Portland, ME;77;63;71;61;Severe thunderstorms;NW;7;77%;84%;5
Portland, OR;73;53;78;55;Partly sunny;NNW;5;53%;3%;9
Providence, RI;90;66;83;65;A severe t-storm;WSW;7;70%;86%;9
Raleigh, NC;93;70;93;71;Partly sunny, warm;SW;6;55%;18%;11
Reno, NV;73;47;83;53;Nice with sunshine;WNW;7;20%;0%;12
Richmond, VA;94;71;95;73;Partly sunny and hot;WSW;6;55%;32%;11
Roswell, NM;98;69;98;67;Partly sunny and hot;S;11;32%;5%;12
Sacramento, CA;83;54;86;56;Sunshine;SSW;5;39%;2%;11
Salt Lake City, UT;95;64;88;71;Mostly sunny;S;8;27%;16%;11
San Antonio, TX;95;72;93;71;Mostly sunny;ESE;5;57%;36%;12
San Diego, CA;70;63;74;65;Low clouds may break;NW;7;66%;1%;9
San Francisco, CA;68;55;67;56;Sunny;WSW;11;57%;2%;11
Savannah, GA;88;73;87;72;Humid with some sun;SSW;6;73%;41%;12
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;71;54;75;56;Partly sunny;NNE;6;55%;66%;8
Sioux Falls, SD;91;72;95;75;Very humid;S;11;67%;16%;10
Spokane, WA;73;49;78;51;Nice with some sun;ESE;4;36%;2%;9
Springfield, IL;88;69;92;69;A t-storm in spots;SSE;7;60%;41%;10
St. Louis, MO;89;68;91;71;A t-storm in spots;SSE;6;61%;41%;11
Tampa, FL;92;75;86;73;Showers and t-storms;ESE;7;81%;73%;7
Toledo, OH;90;70;86;65;A t-storm in spots;WNW;5;70%;44%;6
Tucson, AZ;107;78;107;78;Mostly sunny and hot;ESE;6;19%;17%;12
Tulsa, OK;95;74;94;72;Sun and clouds;SE;7;61%;13%;11
Vero Beach, FL;90;75;85;73;Thunderstorms;SSE;10;81%;76%;5
Washington, DC;94;72;96;74;Hazy sun, hot, humid;W;7;54%;67%;11
Wichita, KS;97;73;97;73;Mostly sunny, warm;SSE;8;53%;2%;11
Wilmington, DE;91;72;93;72;A severe t-storm;W;9;63%;82%;11
