US Forecast for Saturday, May 18, 2019

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;69;47;69;53;Partly sunny;S;7;45%;25%;9

Albuquerque, NM;75;45;70;46;Mostly sunny;NNW;15;22%;0%;12

Anchorage, AK;59;42;59;44;Clouds and sun;SE;5;62%;30%;3

Asheville, NC;78;59;83;62;A t-storm around;SSE;5;60%;42%;11

Atlanta, GA;87;65;87;66;Lots of sun, warm;S;5;58%;18%;11

Atlantic City, NJ;75;60;67;58;Clouds and sunshine;SSE;7;52%;5%;10

Austin, TX;88;74;83;72;A severe t-storm;SSW;11;77%;72%;4

Baltimore, MD;82;65;79;65;A t-storm in spots;N;2;62%;55%;6

Baton Rouge, LA;89;69;85;74;A t-storm in spots;SE;9;75%;56%;8

Billings, MT;56;38;43;35;Chilly with rain;NE;9;79%;87%;2

Birmingham, AL;87;66;87;66;Mostly sunny, warm;SSE;7;55%;13%;11

Bismarck, ND;50;39;43;37;Chilly with rain;NNE;12;75%;87%;2

Boise, ID;53;40;65;47;Mainly cloudy;E;5;52%;64%;7

Boston, MA;66;54;70;54;Partly sunny;SE;8;43%;2%;9

Bridgeport, CT;73;52;71;53;Partly sunny;SSW;7;42%;26%;10

Buffalo, NY;61;42;64;57;Mostly cloudy;ESE;7;57%;54%;3

Burlington, VT;76;48;63;51;Partial sunshine;ESE;7;55%;56%;7

Caribou, ME;56;43;58;40;Partial sunshine;NNW;8;57%;25%;5

Casper, WY;65;38;42;25;Spotty showers;NE;13;91%;89%;2

Charleston, SC;86;71;88;70;Mostly sunny;SSW;8;62%;31%;11

Charleston, WV;80;63;89;65;Partly sunny;ENE;5;57%;20%;10

Charlotte, NC;89;64;92;68;Mostly sunny;S;4;51%;32%;11

Cheyenne, WY;58;37;56;31;A p.m. t-shower;NNW;11;43%;79%;9

Chicago, IL;48;47;79;63;A p.m. t-storm;E;12;62%;66%;5

Cleveland, OH;60;51;73;66;Warmer;NE;10;70%;48%;9

Columbia, SC;92;67;94;69;Sunshine and warm;S;5;56%;30%;11

Columbus, OH;77;60;86;64;Partly sunny, warm;S;8;62%;25%;10

Concord, NH;70;46;69;47;Partly sunny;SE;10;49%;10%;9

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;86;72;81;64;A damaging t-storm;SSE;19;80%;86%;4

Denver, CO;72;41;63;38;A p.m. t-shower;NW;7;40%;57%;9

Des Moines, IA;77;66;79;51;A severe t-storm;E;14;73%;86%;3

Detroit, MI;62;48;72;59;Clouds breaking;NE;7;66%;55%;9

Dodge City, KS;80;52;72;48;A severe t-storm;NNW;14;59%;84%;11

Duluth, MN;49;37;39;36;Breezy with rain;NE;16;88%;90%;2

El Paso, TX;86;58;82;57;Mostly sunny, breezy;WNW;14;15%;0%;12

Fairbanks, AK;65;44;66;45;Rather cloudy;NE;6;40%;76%;3

Fargo, ND;63;44;48;40;Occasional rain;ENE;16;76%;85%;2

Grand Junction, CO;61;40;63;44;A passing shower;ESE;9;49%;59%;8

Grand Rapids, MI;66;52;81;63;Rain, a thunderstorm;E;10;69%;80%;8

Hartford, CT;73;51;74;54;Periods of sun;ENE;7;40%;26%;9

Helena, MT;47;38;50;36;Occasional rain;NW;8;72%;82%;2

Honolulu, HI;87;75;86;75;Partly sunny, breezy;ENE;16;67%;66%;10

Houston, TX;86;75;87;76;Clearing, a t-storm;SE;11;77%;86%;5

Indianapolis, IN;82;64;87;68;Partly sunny;S;10;51%;34%;10

Jackson, MS;89;65;86;72;Partly sunny, humid;SSE;10;68%;44%;11

Jacksonville, FL;89;67;90;67;Mostly sunny, warm;SSE;7;53%;5%;12

Juneau, AK;60;44;64;41;Partly sunny, nice;NE;8;58%;7%;5

Kansas City, MO;87;70;78;58;Severe thunderstorms;SE;13;74%;88%;3

Knoxville, TN;86;63;88;63;Sunshine and warm;SE;5;62%;28%;11

Las Vegas, NV;74;56;82;60;Partly sunny, cool;SSW;11;18%;7%;11

Lexington, KY;86;65;87;67;Mostly sunny, warm;S;8;60%;39%;11

Little Rock, AR;88;67;83;69;Partly sunny;SSE;8;64%;73%;9

Long Beach, CA;70;57;70;58;Low clouds, then sun;W;7;57%;83%;10

Los Angeles, CA;71;55;71;57;Cool with some sun;SW;6;58%;83%;10

Louisville, KY;89;66;89;69;Sunshine and warm;SSE;9;55%;39%;10

Madison, WI;56;46;72;56;A t-storm, warmer;E;9;75%;83%;3

Memphis, TN;87;68;86;72;Partly sunny;SSE;13;60%;64%;11

Miami, FL;84;76;85;77;A shower or t-storm;E;10;65%;73%;12

Milwaukee, WI;48;45;68;52;Rain, a thunderstorm;ENE;12;65%;80%;3

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;70;46;55;44;Rain, a thunderstorm;E;16;75%;80%;2

Mobile, AL;85;71;86;72;Partly sunny, nice;SSE;8;66%;25%;11

Montgomery, AL;85;63;85;62;Mostly sunny, humid;S;5;59%;10%;11

Mt. Washington, NH;40;27;35;32;Windy with some sun;WNW;35;99%;20%;5

Nashville, TN;90;64;90;68;Sunshine and warm;S;9;53%;33%;11

New Orleans, LA;87;73;86;76;A t-storm in spots;SE;10;71%;55%;9

New York, NY;76;56;75;58;Partly sunny;SSE;6;36%;26%;10

Newark, NJ;76;54;76;57;Partly sunny, nice;SE;6;36%;26%;10

Norfolk, VA;84;66;81;65;Partly sunny, humid;SE;6;62%;18%;11

Oklahoma City, OK;82;67;72;56;A severe t-storm;SSE;18;87%;86%;4

Olympia, WA;60;44;71;49;Warmer;SSE;6;55%;75%;5

Omaha, NE;89;69;79;53;Showers and t-storms;SE;17;62%;84%;4

Orlando, FL;88;65;88;67;Partly sunny;ESE;8;51%;12%;12

Philadelphia, PA;81;60;78;62;Partly sunny;NNW;6;39%;7%;10

Phoenix, AZ;81;61;86;67;Mostly sunny;WSW;6;15%;3%;11

Pittsburgh, PA;76;55;83;64;A t-storm in spots;NNE;7;61%;55%;9

Portland, ME;53;48;63;47;Partly sunny;SW;10;56%;9%;8

Portland, OR;62;49;69;50;A little p.m. rain;ENE;5;63%;83%;3

Providence, RI;68;52;73;51;Partly sunny, nice;ESE;8;42%;0%;9

Raleigh, NC;89;65;92;68;Mostly sunny;SSW;5;54%;15%;11

Reno, NV;57;36;59;39;A shower in the p.m.;NNW;8;44%;83%;9

Richmond, VA;84;65;88;65;Partly sunny, warm;SE;4;56%;29%;11

Roswell, NM;90;53;84;48;Windy in the p.m.;WNW;16;15%;3%;12

Sacramento, CA;67;48;57;51;Afternoon rain;SSE;7;92%;92%;3

Salt Lake City, UT;58;44;61;50;A shower in the a.m.;SE;7;55%;66%;7

San Antonio, TX;87;75;85;73;A severe t-storm;NE;9;82%;83%;5

San Diego, CA;68;57;68;60;Low clouds, then sun;WNW;8;64%;23%;10

San Francisco, CA;61;53;59;54;Cloudy, p.m. rain;SSE;9;75%;95%;3

Savannah, GA;89;68;91;68;Mostly sunny, warm;SSE;6;58%;8%;11

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;62;51;72;54;Warmer;E;6;52%;72%;6

Sioux Falls, SD;67;60;68;43;Rain, a thunderstorm;S;14;72%;80%;6

Spokane, WA;55;44;64;45;Cloudy;ENE;6;54%;30%;2

Springfield, IL;84;65;85;65;A p.m. t-storm;S;15;59%;82%;6

St. Louis, MO;89;66;87;64;Partly sunny, warm;SSE;10;52%;75%;10

Tampa, FL;90;66;91;69;Partly sunny, humid;E;6;54%;5%;12

Toledo, OH;65;51;78;64;Partly sunny, warmer;ENE;6;67%;53%;10

Tucson, AZ;80;53;83;58;Mostly sunny;WSW;6;17%;0%;12

Tulsa, OK;86;70;72;59;A dangerous t-storm;S;15;86%;88%;3

Vero Beach, FL;85;68;85;73;Partly sunny, breezy;E;14;58%;43%;12

Washington, DC;82;64;82;63;A t-storm in spots;N;5;56%;55%;5

Wichita, KS;83;68;74;54;A severe t-storm;SW;18;77%;90%;5

Wilmington, DE;79;60;76;60;Partly sunny, nice;NNW;7;44%;10%;10

