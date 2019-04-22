US Forecast

US Forecast for Tuesday, April 23, 2019

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;70;50;73;50;Mostly cloudy;SSE;5;55%;87%;6

Albuquerque, NM;67;48;61;45;A t-storm, cooler;E;12;58%;65%;3

Anchorage, AK;41;29;41;28;Rain and snow shower;SW;5;53%;76%;3

Asheville, NC;74;47;80;55;Sunny and very warm;NW;6;50%;10%;9

Atlanta, GA;79;53;83;58;Plenty of sun;WSW;5;51%;6%;10

Atlantic City, NJ;60;53;67;57;Sunny and warmer;S;8;71%;25%;8

Austin, TX;82;65;80;64;Fog, morning drizzle;SSE;6;74%;85%;3

Baltimore, MD;72;57;83;62;Warmer;SW;3;44%;25%;8

Baton Rouge, LA;82;57;80;62;Partly sunny;SE;7;58%;9%;10

Billings, MT;64;47;75;50;Warmer with some sun;W;11;36%;32%;6

Birmingham, AL;82;54;83;55;Sunshine and nice;SW;5;50%;8%;10

Bismarck, ND;66;37;76;48;Mostly sunny, warm;WSW;15;43%;4%;7

Boise, ID;71;47;75;51;Partly sunny, warm;NE;8;44%;12%;7

Boston, MA;58;49;54;45;Mostly cloudy;SE;9;78%;81%;2

Bridgeport, CT;64;52;68;50;Clouds and sun;S;6;63%;60%;8

Buffalo, NY;62;47;67;39;A heavy p.m. t-storm;W;14;65%;71%;6

Burlington, VT;66;43;66;49;Mostly cloudy;SE;6;48%;80%;5

Caribou, ME;62;35;45;33;Cooler with rain;NNE;9;62%;81%;2

Casper, WY;55;32;69;39;Sunny and warmer;SW;9;42%;6%;8

Charleston, SC;76;56;80;63;Sunshine;SSW;7;55%;2%;10

Charleston, WV;73;51;84;54;Some sun;WSW;9;50%;63%;9

Charlotte, NC;75;52;85;59;Sunny and very warm;SW;6;50%;6%;9

Cheyenne, WY;44;35;63;39;Clouds and sun;SSW;8;50%;6%;9

Chicago, IL;76;51;56;43;Cooler, morning mist;SSW;15;69%;52%;4

Cleveland, OH;62;56;65;43;A heavy thunderstorm;NNW;16;73%;81%;2

Columbia, SC;78;53;87;60;Sunny and warm;SW;6;51%;3%;10

Columbus, OH;74;54;71;43;A p.m. t-storm;NW;13;69%;68%;5

Concord, NH;72;47;61;42;Mostly cloudy;SE;7;67%;93%;2

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;80;64;76;62;Severe thunderstorms;WSW;11;75%;91%;3

Denver, CO;50;40;67;44;Mostly cloudy;SW;6;50%;14%;7

Des Moines, IA;72;45;68;45;Turning sunny;NE;11;47%;1%;8

Detroit, MI;71;55;66;39;A morning t-storm;NW;15;70%;69%;3

Dodge City, KS;69;43;64;39;Mostly cloudy;SSW;12;50%;44%;4

Duluth, MN;39;33;53;39;Sunny and milder;SSE;5;59%;17%;6

El Paso, TX;81;54;78;55;Partly sunny;NE;6;24%;41%;11

Fairbanks, AK;54;30;36;28;A little snow;SW;8;65%;86%;1

Fargo, ND;66;39;67;51;Mostly sunny;S;8;47%;8%;6

Grand Junction, CO;70;45;74;46;Some sun, pleasant;NNW;8;38%;7%;9

Grand Rapids, MI;81;51;58;35;Showers around;NW;14;66%;62%;4

Hartford, CT;66;54;69;51;Variable cloudiness;SSE;6;60%;84%;4

Helena, MT;66;48;69;48;Partly sunny;SW;12;45%;30%;4

Honolulu, HI;84;70;84;70;Showers around;ENE;16;59%;64%;12

Houston, TX;80;68;78;67;Clouds and sun;ESE;9;75%;35%;5

Indianapolis, IN;79;59;68;43;Not as warm;N;14;69%;44%;3

Jackson, MS;80;55;79;58;Partly sunny;SSW;5;60%;27%;10

Jacksonville, FL;80;56;83;60;Sunny and nice;SSE;6;51%;4%;10

Juneau, AK;46;37;43;32;A little rain;ESE;11;73%;82%;1

Kansas City, MO;76;51;67;52;Not as warm;W;7;56%;44%;3

Knoxville, TN;77;51;82;57;Plenty of sunshine;WSW;7;55%;16%;9

Las Vegas, NV;80;61;87;64;Mostly sunny;NNW;9;21%;0%;9

Lexington, KY;76;56;78;52;Partly sunny;WNW;14;59%;66%;9

Little Rock, AR;79;59;81;60;Clouds and sun, nice;SW;7;56%;47%;6

Long Beach, CA;74;56;79;59;Sunny and beautiful;S;8;48%;0%;10

Los Angeles, CA;72;57;82;58;Sunny;SSE;6;45%;0%;10

Louisville, KY;80;58;77;52;A t-storm in spots;WNW;10;62%;73%;7

Madison, WI;75;47;64;40;Clearing and cooler;WNW;11;58%;26%;5

Memphis, TN;79;60;78;61;Partly sunny, nice;S;8;60%;18%;8

Miami, FL;80;69;80;70;Mostly sunny, nice;NE;10;54%;3%;11

Milwaukee, WI;76;47;56;40;Cooler, morning mist;NNE;11;60%;52%;5

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;47;37;65;48;Sunny;S;7;49%;3%;7

Mobile, AL;78;54;80;61;Mostly sunny;S;6;56%;6%;10

Montgomery, AL;80;54;80;56;Sunny and pleasant;SW;4;55%;8%;10

Mt. Washington, NH;41;32;40;29;Mostly cloudy;SSE;24;91%;71%;2

Nashville, TN;82;55;81;56;Mostly sunny;WSW;7;49%;32%;9

New Orleans, LA;80;60;79;65;Sun and some clouds;SE;8;59%;6%;11

New York, NY;65;56;76;59;Mostly sunny, warmer;S;7;51%;40%;8

Newark, NJ;66;54;76;58;Mostly sunny, warmer;S;6;51%;40%;8

Norfolk, VA;69;53;80;63;Mostly sunny, warmer;S;6;48%;4%;9

Oklahoma City, OK;73;57;63;53;Rain, then a shower;NE;9;85%;76%;2

Olympia, WA;59;49;61;38;A passing shower;WSW;8;70%;58%;1

Omaha, NE;66;44;71;46;Warmer;ENE;10;44%;0%;8

Orlando, FL;83;60;86;62;Mostly sunny, nice;E;7;51%;2%;11

Philadelphia, PA;70;55;81;61;Warmer;S;6;44%;40%;8

Phoenix, AZ;87;64;87;66;Sun and some clouds;ENE;6;23%;23%;9

Pittsburgh, PA;69;50;77;46;A heavy p.m. t-storm;WNW;11;57%;83%;7

Portland, ME;56;45;50;42;Fog in the morning;NE;10;79%;95%;2

Portland, OR;63;54;65;42;A passing shower;NNW;5;76%;59%;2

Providence, RI;61;50;60;47;Mostly cloudy;SSE;9;71%;81%;2

Raleigh, NC;73;51;83;59;Warmer with sunshine;SSW;6;50%;4%;9

Reno, NV;70;43;77;49;Sunshine and warm;NW;4;28%;1%;9

Richmond, VA;73;50;83;63;Mostly sunny, warmer;SSW;6;46%;7%;9

Roswell, NM;77;53;68;47;A t-storm, cooler;N;12;64%;66%;7

Sacramento, CA;85;54;87;58;Mostly sunny, warm;SW;4;48%;0%;8

Salt Lake City, UT;61;45;68;49;Partly sunny;E;8;52%;0%;8

San Antonio, TX;82;68;80;68;Fog, morning drizzle;SE;10;77%;78%;3

San Diego, CA;67;56;72;58;Sunny and pleasant;SSW;7;65%;0%;10

San Francisco, CA;70;53;74;55;Mostly sunny;WSW;6;66%;0%;9

Savannah, GA;81;54;84;60;Sunny and beautiful;SSW;5;53%;2%;10

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;58;52;60;46;A passing shower;NE;10;69%;61%;2

Sioux Falls, SD;54;37;69;47;Turning sunny;SSW;6;49%;4%;7

Spokane, WA;67;52;68;43;Partly sunny;SW;11;52%;28%;4

Springfield, IL;82;51;65;45;Cooler;NE;10;65%;31%;2

St. Louis, MO;83;59;68;51;Cooler;N;8;65%;44%;2

Tampa, FL;83;57;86;61;Mostly sunny;N;5;52%;1%;11

Toledo, OH;75;56;68;39;A morning t-storm;WNW;14;66%;59%;3

Tucson, AZ;84;55;81;56;Partly sunny;SE;7;29%;21%;10

Tulsa, OK;76;58;65;53;Rain, a thunderstorm;NNE;7;85%;69%;2

Vero Beach, FL;79;60;81;60;Mostly sunny, nice;NE;11;55%;2%;11

Washington, DC;73;55;86;63;Partly sunny;SW;6;44%;25%;8

Wichita, KS;69;51;62;48;Cooler;ENE;10;68%;33%;3

Wilmington, DE;69;53;78;60;Pleasant and warmer;S;7;50%;40%;8

