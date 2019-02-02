US Forecast
US Forecast for Saturday, February 2, 2019
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;18;-4;31;20;Not as cold;W;7;51%;19%;1
Albuquerque, NM;58;32;57;37;Turning cloudy;SSE;5;47%;7%;4
Anchorage, AK;19;9;20;15;Increasing clouds;NNE;4;72%;68%;1
Asheville, NC;51;30;58;34;Clouds and sun;NW;6;57%;14%;4
Atlanta, GA;59;36;57;45;Partial sunshine;SE;5;66%;57%;3
Atlantic City, NJ;21;16;38;29;Not as cold;W;10;60%;2%;3
Austin, TX;65;56;68;58;Fog in the morning;SE;2;77%;81%;1
Baltimore, MD;23;16;40;30;Not as cold;WNW;2;60%;8%;3
Baton Rouge, LA;66;49;69;54;Showers around;ESE;6;73%;86%;1
Billings, MT;53;37;51;15;Mostly cloudy;SW;15;48%;58%;1
Birmingham, AL;63;39;65;46;Partly sunny;SE;6;64%;39%;3
Bismarck, ND;40;16;27;13;Colder;WSW;6;98%;30%;1
Boise, ID;52;38;50;39;A little rain;SSE;8;73%;87%;1
Boston, MA;21;12;33;22;Not as cold;WNW;10;41%;2%;2
Bridgeport, CT;22;9;33;25;Not as cold;WSW;9;52%;5%;3
Buffalo, NY;13;2;32;30;Not as cold;SW;18;64%;44%;1
Burlington, VT;19;-1;23;14;Mostly cloudy;N;10;67%;44%;1
Caribou, ME;9;-3;14;-1;A little p.m. snow;WNW;9;68%;92%;1
Casper, WY;45;32;45;38;Becoming cloudy;SSW;27;53%;17%;3
Charleston, SC;60;49;59;52;A little p.m. rain;NE;7;72%;76%;2
Charleston, WV;31;27;51;37;Partly sunny;S;5;72%;18%;1
Charlotte, NC;57;33;62;41;Mostly sunny;SW;4;49%;3%;4
Cheyenne, WY;55;32;55;34;Increasing clouds;WSW;12;31%;25%;3
Chicago, IL;21;15;40;37;Milder, p.m. mist;SSW;9;87%;85%;1
Cleveland, OH;17;13;40;34;Not as cold;SSW;14;69%;44%;2
Columbia, SC;61;37;61;48;Mostly sunny;N;4;60%;48%;4
Columbus, OH;24;14;40;33;Not as cold;SSW;7;75%;27%;2
Concord, NH;20;0;28;13;Not as cold;NW;7;56%;12%;1
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;62;52;64;56;A shower or t-storm;S;9;80%;64%;1
Denver, CO;56;27;55;36;Mostly sunny;SW;7;32%;7%;3
Des Moines, IA;27;23;43;41;Clouds and fog, mist;SSW;12;87%;71%;1
Detroit, MI;13;5;37;34;Not as cold;SSW;9;81%;83%;2
Dodge City, KS;57;32;63;35;Areas of morning fog;S;14;63%;4%;3
Duluth, MN;15;12;25;23;Not as cold;NNE;8;99%;30%;2
El Paso, TX;67;42;68;49;Partly sunny;WSW;8;46%;4%;4
Fairbanks, AK;6;-18;-2;-8;Mostly sunny, cold;NNE;4;48%;21%;1
Fargo, ND;18;12;26;15;Periods of sun;SW;7;90%;6%;1
Grand Junction, CO;46;26;45;37;Mostly cloudy;ESE;6;64%;37%;2
Grand Rapids, MI;17;10;39;36;Afternoon mist;S;9;79%;81%;1
Hartford, CT;22;5;33;22;Not as cold;WSW;7;51%;6%;2
Helena, MT;43;32;47;8;Mostly cloudy;ENE;5;60%;84%;1
Honolulu, HI;83;68;80;68;Spotty showers;NE;16;71%;72%;3
Houston, TX;65;58;67;60;A touch of rain;SE;8;85%;82%;1
Indianapolis, IN;31;21;44;36;Freezing fog;S;7;79%;16%;1
Jackson, MS;66;42;65;49;Variable cloudiness;SE;5;71%;44%;2
Jacksonville, FL;62;58;65;55;A little rain;NNE;8;87%;83%;1
Juneau, AK;17;8;17;4;Very cold;NE;12;39%;0%;1
Kansas City, MO;54;40;57;54;Fog in the morning;SSW;11;78%;72%;1
Knoxville, TN;44;33;59;36;Not as cool;ENE;3;61%;9%;3
Las Vegas, NV;66;53;59;48;Periods of rain;SSW;15;69%;91%;1
Lexington, KY;36;30;51;37;Mostly sunny;S;5;75%;8%;3
Little Rock, AR;55;44;63;48;Variable cloudiness;SSE;5;66%;42%;2
Long Beach, CA;62;55;64;52;Rain, becoming heavy;W;18;80%;95%;1
Los Angeles, CA;64;56;59;52;Rain, becoming heavy;W;20;78%;96%;1
Louisville, KY;40;30;51;39;Fog in the morning;SSE;6;75%;19%;2
Madison, WI;15;12;42;38;Milder, p.m. mist;SSW;6;74%;79%;1
Memphis, TN;55;43;65;48;Partial sunshine;SSE;5;58%;13%;3
Miami, FL;78;71;78;67;Spotty showers;SE;9;79%;78%;3
Milwaukee, WI;18;14;40;37;Milder, p.m. mist;SSW;8;80%;81%;1
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;17;12;38;31;Mostly cloudy, mist;S;8;84%;66%;2
Mobile, AL;58;49;66;53;Variable cloudiness;NE;6;76%;57%;1
Montgomery, AL;63;47;60;48;Some sun;ESE;6;73%;31%;2
Mt. Washington, NH;-13;-15;3;-2;Very windy;NW;43;86%;44%;1
Nashville, TN;55;38;63;43;Clouds and sun;SSE;5;54%;8%;3
New Orleans, LA;62;52;64;54;Showers around;ESE;8;81%;74%;1
New York, NY;21;16;36;30;Not as cold;WSW;10;47%;5%;3
Newark, NJ;21;11;36;26;Not as cold;WSW;9;53%;5%;2
Norfolk, VA;50;31;51;35;Mostly sunny;SSW;5;61%;8%;3
Oklahoma City, OK;54;50;62;53;Fog in the morning;S;13;79%;70%;1
Olympia, WA;50;41;50;32;Mostly cloudy;SW;5;84%;44%;1
Omaha, NE;37;29;47;40;Areas of morning fog;SSW;13;80%;71%;1
Orlando, FL;73;62;76;61;A shower in the p.m.;NNE;7;80%;73%;1
Philadelphia, PA;20;14;37;27;Not as cold;WSW;7;52%;6%;2
Phoenix, AZ;72;55;71;58;Cloudy;SSW;6;56%;73%;1
Pittsburgh, PA;22;12;42;33;Not as cold;SSW;8;65%;36%;2
Portland, ME;22;10;29;18;Periods of sun;NW;12;42%;25%;1
Portland, OR;51;44;52;36;Cloudy with a shower;SSW;5;80%;77%;1
Providence, RI;23;8;33;21;Not as cold;W;8;40%;4%;2
Raleigh, NC;55;32;59;39;Mostly sunny;WSW;4;55%;11%;3
Reno, NV;52;38;46;32;Snow, then rain;SW;16;80%;73%;1
Richmond, VA;33;21;51;28;Mostly sunny, milder;SW;4;54%;8%;3
Roswell, NM;66;35;70;41;Partly sunny, mild;SW;5;44%;0%;4
Sacramento, CA;59;53;59;49;Windy with rain;S;22;74%;91%;1
Salt Lake City, UT;52;33;50;41;Rain, mainly later;SSE;14;63%;88%;1
San Antonio, TX;67;59;69;58;Fog in the morning;SSE;4;79%;66%;1
San Diego, CA;67;59;66;56;Rain, becoming heavy;WNW;15;75%;97%;1
San Francisco, CA;59;54;59;52;Windy with rain;SW;16;82%;92%;1
Savannah, GA;61;50;60;51;Periods of rain;NNE;8;87%;82%;2
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;50;43;49;37;Mostly cloudy;SSE;7;80%;44%;1
Sioux Falls, SD;40;22;45;25;Mostly sunny;SSW;11;71%;2%;3
Spokane, WA;40;39;45;34;Showers around;SSW;4;86%;92%;1
Springfield, IL;32;25;46;39;Fog, morning mist;S;12;82%;68%;1
St. Louis, MO;45;32;53;42;Areas of morning fog;S;7;75%;11%;2
Tampa, FL;77;63;75;62;A shower in the p.m.;NE;5;91%;66%;1
Toledo, OH;17;10;39;34;Not as cold;SSW;8;81%;76%;1
Tucson, AZ;69;48;71;54;Mostly cloudy;S;7;58%;75%;2
Tulsa, OK;52;46;62;54;Areas of morning fog;S;9;77%;70%;1
Vero Beach, FL;73;65;77;61;Spotty showers;S;7;82%;79%;2
Washington, DC;25;16;44;29;Not as cold;NW;5;64%;7%;3
Wichita, KS;47;42;60;52;Areas of morning fog;S;14;81%;74%;1
Wilmington, DE;20;12;37;27;Not as cold;W;8;60%;4%;3
