US Forecast
US Forecast for Sunday, January 13, 2019
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;24;7;23;6;Mostly sunny;N;7;47%;1%;2
Albuquerque, NM;44;31;41;31;A bit of a.m. snow;N;8;78%;73%;1
Anchorage, AK;17;14;33;28;Inc. clouds;NNE;7;81%;43%;0
Asheville, NC;37;31;42;32;Spotty showers;NNW;5;92%;78%;1
Atlanta, GA;40;38;50;41;A shower in the a.m.;WNW;5;79%;61%;1
Atlantic City, NJ;35;28;37;31;Windy with snow;NNE;19;72%;84%;1
Austin, TX;63;37;54;39;Increasing clouds;NNE;6;57%;5%;4
Baltimore, MD;36;31;33;26;Cold with snow;NNE;5;77%;88%;1
Baton Rouge, LA;69;41;55;38;Cooler;N;7;64%;9%;3
Billings, MT;45;28;48;29;Mostly sunny;WSW;11;36%;0%;2
Birmingham, AL;51;46;51;40;Mainly cloudy;NW;8;73%;20%;1
Bismarck, ND;19;13;35;15;Mostly cloudy;NNW;6;74%;0%;1
Boise, ID;43;23;39;22;Mostly sunny;ESE;5;62%;0%;2
Boston, MA;29;16;28;23;Mostly sunny;N;7;41%;4%;2
Bridgeport, CT;31;20;31;19;Mostly sunny;NNE;7;40%;4%;2
Buffalo, NY;26;16;25;13;Clouds breaking;ENE;9;69%;1%;2
Burlington, VT;17;-1;14;0;Lots of sun, frigid;NE;5;68%;0%;2
Caribou, ME;9;-2;13;-9;Mostly sunny;W;6;62%;0%;2
Casper, WY;33;14;33;15;Mostly sunny;SW;16;52%;0%;2
Charleston, SC;55;52;65;42;An afternoon shower;NNW;7;79%;56%;1
Charleston, WV;34;33;40;33;A touch of rain;N;5;87%;69%;1
Charlotte, NC;42;32;42;33;Rain tapering off;NNE;6;89%;82%;1
Cheyenne, WY;37;17;39;19;Plenty of sun;W;7;45%;4%;3
Chicago, IL;32;28;33;24;Partly sunny;NNE;13;68%;9%;2
Cleveland, OH;34;28;35;26;Mostly cloudy;ENE;14;74%;6%;1
Columbia, SC;48;42;52;38;Periods of rain;N;6;86%;73%;1
Columbus, OH;32;30;34;25;Cloudy;N;9;82%;33%;1
Concord, NH;19;2;23;4;Mostly sunny, cold;NNW;5;61%;2%;2
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;46;34;47;33;Partly sunny, chilly;NNE;12;64%;3%;3
Denver, CO;38;20;39;19;Plenty of sunshine;SW;4;65%;16%;3
Des Moines, IA;31;24;32;20;Periods of sun;SW;5;91%;4%;1
Detroit, MI;32;23;31;19;Partly sunny;NE;9;66%;1%;2
Dodge City, KS;31;19;36;24;Partly sunny;S;5;81%;9%;2
Duluth, MN;29;22;31;26;Mainly cloudy;SW;8;76%;5%;1
El Paso, TX;58;38;58;36;Low clouds;ESE;9;46%;0%;2
Fairbanks, AK;-23;-24;1;-5;Not as cold;N;4;62%;14%;0
Fargo, ND;27;20;28;19;Periods of sun;SSW;11;78%;25%;1
Grand Junction, CO;35;18;35;16;Plenty of sunshine;NE;4;73%;4%;3
Grand Rapids, MI;32;23;32;16;Periods of sun;NE;9;58%;1%;2
Hartford, CT;30;16;29;17;Mostly sunny;N;7;38%;3%;2
Helena, MT;34;14;38;12;Mostly sunny;WSW;2;61%;0%;2
Honolulu, HI;83;65;84;67;Mostly sunny, nice;N;4;57%;22%;5
Houston, TX;67;40;57;42;Partly sunny, cooler;NNE;8;55%;23%;4
Indianapolis, IN;33;30;33;20;Considerable clouds;NNE;10;89%;31%;1
Jackson, MS;60;40;49;36;Cooler;NNW;8;75%;17%;1
Jacksonville, FL;70;60;77;49;Clouds and sun, warm;NNW;9;68%;28%;2
Juneau, AK;38;29;41;37;Periods of rain;E;3;98%;95%;0
Kansas City, MO;33;28;34;24;Mostly cloudy;NNW;7;83%;30%;1
Knoxville, TN;45;37;45;36;Occasional rain;NNW;5;90%;77%;1
Las Vegas, NV;56;38;55;41;Partly sunny, cool;N;6;43%;2%;3
Lexington, KY;38;36;38;30;Snow;NNE;7;90%;67%;1
Little Rock, AR;51;35;47;32;Cloudy and chilly;NNW;9;63%;9%;1
Long Beach, CA;60;48;62;50;Mostly cloudy;ESE;4;72%;22%;1
Los Angeles, CA;62;47;61;50;Mostly cloudy, cool;E;5;72%;24%;1
Louisville, KY;39;37;41;31;Snow;N;8;82%;64%;1
Madison, WI;34;25;34;20;Partly sunny;WSW;6;63%;2%;2
Memphis, TN;50;39;45;34;Cloudy and chilly;NNW;10;80%;24%;1
Miami, FL;77;69;81;65;A shower or two;WNW;7;66%;60%;4
Milwaukee, WI;33;27;34;22;Partly sunny;NW;9;67%;1%;2
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;32;23;34;25;Periods of sun;SSW;6;76%;1%;2
Mobile, AL;65;49;57;40;Some sun returning;NNW;8;65%;7%;3
Montgomery, AL;55;49;53;40;Mostly cloudy;NW;7;72%;13%;1
Mt. Washington, NH;-3;-6;5;-1;Very windy, sunshine;ENE;35;65%;0%;2
Nashville, TN;47;40;48;36;A little a.m. rain;NNW;6;82%;68%;1
New Orleans, LA;69;46;56;42;Lots of sun, cooler;N;9;67%;8%;4
New York, NY;34;26;33;23;Decreasing clouds;NNE;9;39%;26%;2
Newark, NJ;34;24;32;21;Decreasing clouds;NNE;8;42%;44%;2
Norfolk, VA;42;37;42;35;Breezy with rain;N;14;91%;93%;1
Oklahoma City, OK;39;29;39;29;Cold with some sun;NNE;9;71%;3%;2
Olympia, WA;52;31;48;27;Partly sunny;NNW;2;81%;3%;2
Omaha, NE;32;24;35;22;Partial sunshine;SSW;4;80%;3%;2
Orlando, FL;76;61;80;55;Partly sunny;W;8;66%;11%;4
Philadelphia, PA;35;27;33;25;A bit of a.m. snow;NNE;8;60%;72%;1
Phoenix, AZ;69;50;64;50;Mostly cloudy;NE;5;67%;26%;2
Pittsburgh, PA;32;28;35;24;A little snow;NE;7;75%;65%;1
Portland, ME;23;9;25;13;Decreasing clouds;N;7;49%;1%;2
Portland, OR;51;35;50;32;Partly sunny;ENE;7;67%;3%;2
Providence, RI;30;14;29;21;Mostly sunny;N;7;37%;3%;2
Raleigh, NC;42;34;40;33;Rain tapering off;N;8;89%;87%;1
Reno, NV;46;23;43;26;Partly sunny;SE;4;58%;1%;3
Richmond, VA;38;31;36;29;An icy mix;N;8;88%;77%;1
Roswell, NM;54;32;45;30;Cloudy and chilly;SSE;10;70%;8%;1
Sacramento, CA;61;41;60;44;Mostly cloudy;NE;6;73%;36%;2
Salt Lake City, UT;33;20;33;17;Mostly sunny;E;5;70%;0%;2
San Antonio, TX;69;39;57;43;Cooler;NE;8;51%;6%;3
San Diego, CA;63;48;63;49;Mainly cloudy, cool;ESE;5;72%;13%;2
San Francisco, CA;59;49;59;52;A little p.m. rain;ENE;7;78%;85%;1
Savannah, GA;59;55;70;42;An afternoon shower;NNW;8;82%;55%;1
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;54;37;52;34;Partly sunny;ENE;6;63%;3%;2
Sioux Falls, SD;30;19;36;22;Mostly sunny;SSW;6;80%;1%;2
Spokane, WA;42;25;38;21;Freezing fog;N;1;73%;1%;1
Springfield, IL;33;27;32;21;Low clouds may break;N;11;97%;33%;1
St. Louis, MO;36;31;33;27;A little snow;NNW;9;86%;68%;1
Tampa, FL;77;60;77;55;Partly sunny;WNW;6;78%;27%;4
Toledo, OH;33;25;32;19;Mostly cloudy;NNE;7;75%;4%;2
Tucson, AZ;69;48;62;47;Inc. clouds;E;5;61%;25%;3
Tulsa, OK;41;31;39;28;Partly sunny, cold;NNE;7;70%;5%;2
Vero Beach, FL;77;58;81;56;Partly sunny;WNW;6;65%;30%;3
Washington, DC;36;31;34;26;Occasional snow;NNE;8;76%;89%;1
Wichita, KS;34;27;34;25;Mostly cloudy;NNW;7;76%;10%;1
Wilmington, DE;35;28;33;25;A little snow;NNE;11;69%;70%;1
