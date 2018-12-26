US Forecast
US Forecast for Thursday, December 27, 2018
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;34;20;33;26;Mostly sunny;SE;5;47%;56%;2
Albuquerque, NM;38;26;43;24;Becoming cloudy;ESE;9;56%;85%;3
Anchorage, AK;27;19;29;23;A little snow;S;6;88%;88%;0
Asheville, NC;51;34;45;43;Becoming rainy;ESE;7;89%;96%;1
Atlanta, GA;57;44;52;50;Cloudy and cooler;ESE;9;91%;91%;1
Atlantic City, NJ;46;35;47;42;Sun, then clouds;SE;8;68%;68%;2
Austin, TX;70;56;71;42;Plenty of sunshine;NNE;4;45%;8%;3
Baltimore, MD;47;34;48;44;Inc. clouds;ESE;3;61%;81%;2
Baton Rouge, LA;67;63;72;59;Severe thunderstorms;SSW;14;89%;89%;1
Billings, MT;30;18;25;12;Cloudy and cold;E;6;81%;28%;0
Birmingham, AL;62;51;63;60;Rain, a thunderstorm;SSE;13;90%;95%;1
Bismarck, ND;16;11;16;-2;A bit of snow;NNW;14;82%;87%;0
Boise, ID;38;25;36;18;Increasingly windy;NNW;16;73%;11%;1
Boston, MA;38;26;34;28;Mostly sunny;SSE;7;40%;51%;2
Bridgeport, CT;40;26;39;32;Partly sunny;SE;5;57%;67%;2
Buffalo, NY;36;29;43;40;Inc. clouds;SSE;10;65%;78%;2
Burlington, VT;27;11;24;19;Some sun;SSE;4;61%;61%;2
Caribou, ME;19;1;12;0;Sunny and colder;N;9;60%;14%;2
Casper, WY;26;9;21;5;Morning flurries;NE;10;81%;80%;1
Charleston, SC;59;51;66;62;Cloudy with a shower;SE;8;82%;77%;1
Charleston, WV;50;32;54;51;Rather cloudy, mild;SSE;7;59%;79%;1
Charlotte, NC;55;35;45;42;A little p.m. rain;SE;6;78%;88%;1
Cheyenne, WY;34;16;22;9;Morning flurries;N;15;60%;61%;1
Chicago, IL;44;38;50;41;Rain, breezy, mild;S;18;85%;84%;0
Cleveland, OH;41;33;49;46;A little p.m. rain;SSE;16;61%;85%;2
Columbia, SC;58;40;56;54;Mostly cloudy;SE;5;79%;81%;1
Columbus, OH;43;31;51;45;A little p.m. rain;SSE;9;72%;90%;1
Concord, NH;35;14;32;18;Mostly sunny;SE;5;44%;53%;2
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;65;51;65;37;Mostly sunny, breezy;NW;15;52%;10%;3
Denver, CO;38;19;31;11;Morning flurries;N;8;66%;64%;2
Des Moines, IA;40;39;60;27;A severe t-storm;WSW;12;71%;70%;0
Detroit, MI;47;32;44;42;A little p.m. rain;S;12;71%;85%;1
Dodge City, KS;53;31;34;18;Rain and snow shower;NW;23;73%;51%;1
Duluth, MN;29;28;36;22;Periods of snow;N;11;90%;93%;0
El Paso, TX;49;39;54;36;Partly sunny;WSW;11;46%;2%;3
Fairbanks, AK;-5;-11;-3;-13;Mostly cloudy;WNW;4;89%;36%;0
Fargo, ND;25;21;25;0;Breezy with snow;N;22;86%;98%;0
Grand Junction, CO;37;16;34;14;Partly sunny;ENE;4;64%;38%;1
Grand Rapids, MI;41;33;45;43;Breezy with rain;S;15;78%;87%;1
Hartford, CT;39;23;38;27;Mostly sunny;SE;5;46%;58%;2
Helena, MT;32;18;27;17;Partly sunny;SW;5;72%;38%;1
Honolulu, HI;83;71;83;71;Clouds and sun, mild;N;2;71%;44%;4
Houston, TX;69;65;74;50;A strong t-storm;NW;7;54%;45%;3
Indianapolis, IN;47;37;52;50;Rain, breezy, mild;S;14;89%;89%;0
Jackson, MS;68;57;69;55;Severe thunderstorms;SSW;17;89%;89%;1
Jacksonville, FL;67;61;72;67;Cloudy and breezy;SE;14;84%;74%;1
Juneau, AK;34;29;41;34;Periods of rain;SE;11;92%;92%;0
Kansas City, MO;52;49;64;26;A heavy thunderstorm;W;14;65%;60%;1
Knoxville, TN;54;37;56;53;A little p.m. rain;SSW;6;79%;94%;1
Las Vegas, NV;57;35;54;36;Clouds and sun, cool;NNW;7;29%;7%;2
Lexington, KY;50;37;56;53;A little rain;S;12;74%;87%;1
Little Rock, AR;62;55;66;40;Severe thunderstorms;WSW;9;78%;72%;1
Long Beach, CA;67;49;67;46;Plenty of sunshine;NNW;8;52%;5%;3
Los Angeles, CA;67;46;65;46;Sunny and breezy;NNE;16;51%;3%;3
Louisville, KY;52;40;57;55;Rain, breezy, mild;SSE;14;77%;89%;1
Madison, WI;39;35;46;38;Rain;S;12;91%;91%;0
Memphis, TN;61;54;64;47;Severe thunderstorms;SW;18;83%;87%;1
Miami, FL;77;73;79;74;Spotty showers;ESE;16;71%;78%;2
Milwaukee, WI;40;36;47;41;Breezy with rain;SSW;18;85%;89%;0
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;32;30;39;26;Rain;N;11;93%;95%;0
Mobile, AL;66;59;68;67;A thick cloud cover;SSE;13;96%;88%;1
Montgomery, AL;63;52;63;61;Cloudy;SSE;9;89%;88%;1
Mt. Washington, NH;6;-5;11;9;Very windy;SSE;41;49%;65%;2
Nashville, TN;57;48;62;58;Rain, a thunderstorm;SSE;16;77%;89%;1
New Orleans, LA;67;63;72;65;A dangerous t-storm;S;14;90%;88%;1
New York, NY;43;32;41;38;Inc. clouds;SE;5;55%;77%;2
Newark, NJ;43;28;42;36;Sun, then clouds;SE;5;56%;82%;2
Norfolk, VA;45;32;53;49;Inc. clouds;SE;7;60%;45%;2
Oklahoma City, OK;58;46;53;28;Decreasing clouds;NW;15;68%;10%;3
Olympia, WA;44;33;44;34;Mainly cloudy;S;1;91%;65%;0
Omaha, NE;46;39;51;22;A heavy thunderstorm;WNW;14;80%;81%;1
Orlando, FL;75;63;79;69;Cloudy and breezy;SE;15;72%;38%;1
Philadelphia, PA;45;31;46;39;Inc. clouds;ESE;5;60%;78%;2
Phoenix, AZ;62;40;59;38;Clouds and sun, cool;ESE;5;48%;67%;3
Pittsburgh, PA;46;28;53;43;Inc. clouds;SSE;7;51%;74%;2
Portland, ME;33;19;30;21;Mostly sunny;SSE;6;38%;61%;2
Portland, OR;46;37;46;38;A passing shower;S;4;79%;79%;1
Providence, RI;38;24;37;25;Mostly sunny;SE;6;39%;55%;2
Raleigh, NC;53;32;53;49;Turning cloudy;SE;6;70%;70%;2
Reno, NV;45;28;37;22;Partly sunny, chilly;NNE;9;51%;7%;2
Richmond, VA;49;27;52;46;Inc. clouds;SE;5;59%;75%;2
Roswell, NM;54;33;55;28;Partly sunny;SW;6;44%;41%;3
Sacramento, CA;55;40;58;38;Sunny and breezy;N;15;50%;4%;2
Salt Lake City, UT;35;23;31;17;A bit of p.m. snow;NNW;6;92%;72%;1
San Antonio, TX;72;52;71;44;Plenty of sunshine;NNE;7;42%;7%;3
San Diego, CA;64;50;64;46;Mostly sunny;E;7;66%;34%;3
San Francisco, CA;58;47;58;47;Sunny;NNE;11;59%;4%;2
Savannah, GA;61;50;67;64;Cloudy with a shower;SSE;9;80%;73%;1
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;45;39;46;37;Periods of sun;SE;4;76%;49%;1
Sioux Falls, SD;38;34;34;13;Rain turning to snow;NNW;16;94%;91%;0
Spokane, WA;35;25;33;23;Mostly cloudy;SSW;2;86%;19%;1
Springfield, IL;47;43;56;34;Rain, breezy;SSW;20;90%;75%;1
St. Louis, MO;52;47;59;36;Morning rain, cloudy;S;14;84%;71%;1
Tampa, FL;77;65;79;69;Periods of sun;ESE;9;74%;21%;2
Toledo, OH;45;30;46;46;A little p.m. rain;S;9;81%;88%;1
Tucson, AZ;57;38;60;39;Sunshine and cool;SW;7;55%;84%;3
Tulsa, OK;61;53;61;28;Decreasing clouds;WNW;12;71%;9%;2
Vero Beach, FL;76;68;80;71;A shower or two;SE;17;67%;82%;3
Washington, DC;48;31;50;44;Sun, then clouds;SE;5;58%;76%;2
Wichita, KS;56;45;49;23;Cooler;NW;15;84%;25%;1
Wilmington, DE;46;30;46;40;Inc. clouds;ESE;6;61%;86%;2
