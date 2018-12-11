US Forecast
US Forecast for Wednesday, December 12, 2018
_____
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;32;22;34;11;Mostly sunny;NNE;7;56%;2%;2
Albuquerque, NM;48;29;55;25;Partly sunny;NW;7;41%;45%;3
Anchorage, AK;30;22;25;16;A little snow;N;3;84%;92%;0
Asheville, NC;44;25;48;32;Partly sunny;W;5;54%;28%;3
Atlanta, GA;51;28;53;35;Partly sunny;SW;5;43%;5%;3
Atlantic City, NJ;43;33;44;30;Mostly sunny;NNW;11;57%;2%;2
Austin, TX;62;50;67;54;Cloudy;S;5;72%;78%;1
Baltimore, MD;43;32;43;34;Mostly sunny;SSE;3;50%;9%;2
Baton Rouge, LA;58;34;66;54;Clouds and sun;SE;7;70%;27%;3
Billings, MT;45;34;45;26;Cloudy and breezy;W;19;47%;30%;1
Birmingham, AL;49;29;54;43;Periods of sun;S;6;47%;10%;3
Bismarck, ND;38;17;38;25;Becoming cloudy;WNW;9;80%;45%;1
Boise, ID;37;31;39;24;Cloudy;E;7;73%;25%;1
Boston, MA;37;26;37;21;Partly sunny;NNW;9;46%;12%;2
Bridgeport, CT;38;25;39;23;Mostly sunny;NE;7;52%;3%;2
Buffalo, NY;32;27;35;31;Decreasing clouds;ESE;6;74%;49%;1
Burlington, VT;30;19;22;4;Very cold;E;9;68%;25%;2
Caribou, ME;12;0;14;-5;Clouds and sun, cold;NW;10;65%;8%;1
Casper, WY;40;28;39;15;Cloudy and breezy;W;23;57%;39%;1
Charleston, SC;54;34;58;39;Mostly sunny;WSW;6;44%;4%;3
Charleston, WV;43;28;49;39;Partly sunny;SSW;7;55%;17%;2
Charlotte, NC;49;26;50;33;Partly sunny;SW;4;48%;3%;3
Cheyenne, WY;44;29;44;19;Periods of sun;NNW;15;37%;44%;2
Chicago, IL;38;31;38;30;Bit of rain, snow;WSW;13;82%;60%;1
Cleveland, OH;37;27;41;32;Inc. clouds;SSE;12;66%;70%;1
Columbia, SC;53;28;55;34;Partly sunny;SW;4;41%;4%;3
Columbus, OH;38;25;42;29;Inc. clouds;SSW;8;56%;64%;2
Concord, NH;31;13;31;3;Mostly sunny;NW;10;60%;6%;1
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;59;47;64;54;Cloudy;S;13;73%;63%;1
Denver, CO;59;31;52;23;Partly sunny;N;7;23%;63%;2
Des Moines, IA;45;25;39;27;Mostly cloudy;SSE;10;79%;6%;2
Detroit, MI;34;23;37;28;Becoming cloudy;SSW;9;77%;75%;1
Dodge City, KS;53;23;54;29;Partly sunny;NNE;11;47%;25%;3
Duluth, MN;26;25;31;26;Mostly cloudy;S;4;82%;3%;1
El Paso, TX;62;46;64;36;Clouds and sunshine;WNW;12;46%;25%;3
Fairbanks, AK;12;-5;0;-12;Cloudy and colder;NW;4;91%;31%;0
Fargo, ND;28;23;31;27;Partly sunny;S;10;87%;71%;2
Grand Junction, CO;44;23;37;16;Mostly cloudy;WNW;7;72%;36%;1
Grand Rapids, MI;33;26;35;28;A little snow;SSW;10;83%;83%;1
Hartford, CT;37;23;37;18;Sunny;N;7;53%;4%;2
Helena, MT;39;32;37;24;Very windy;SSE;23;55%;64%;1
Honolulu, HI;82;71;82;69;Sunshine and breezy;ENE;15;65%;19%;4
Houston, TX;64;51;69;63;Cloudy;SSE;7;77%;72%;1
Indianapolis, IN;42;29;44;29;Mostly cloudy;WSW;10;72%;14%;1
Jackson, MS;54;34;61;50;Clouds and sun;SSE;8;56%;25%;3
Jacksonville, FL;58;35;63;43;Partly sunny;NW;5;50%;8%;3
Juneau, AK;41;35;37;30;Rain and snow shower;ENE;13;93%;87%;0
Kansas City, MO;57;30;53;38;Mainly cloudy;SE;7;59%;45%;2
Knoxville, TN;46;29;50;39;Partly sunny;SW;7;55%;9%;2
Las Vegas, NV;64;41;65;37;Mostly sunny;N;7;27%;0%;3
Lexington, KY;44;31;48;38;Inc. clouds;SW;11;65%;33%;2
Little Rock, AR;56;42;55;49;Cloudy;SSE;8;74%;72%;1
Long Beach, CA;68;51;66;48;Brilliant sunshine;NE;4;72%;0%;3
Los Angeles, CA;70;49;67;50;Plenty of sunshine;NNW;4;62%;2%;3
Louisville, KY;48;33;52;40;More clouds than sun;SSW;11;62%;12%;1
Madison, WI;32;28;36;27;A little a.m. snow;WSW;6;82%;59%;0
Memphis, TN;51;38;53;48;Cloudy;S;11;68%;35%;1
Miami, FL;67;55;73;69;Partly sunny, nice;E;10;53%;29%;4
Milwaukee, WI;32;29;37;29;A little snow;WSW;11;79%;59%;1
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;27;22;30;22;Mostly cloudy;S;5;91%;7%;1
Mobile, AL;57;35;63;53;Clouds and sun;SE;5;69%;28%;3
Montgomery, AL;51;30;55;43;Periods of sun;S;5;55%;8%;3
Mt. Washington, NH;13;0;4;-5;Very windy, colder;N;44;75%;43%;1
Nashville, TN;50;33;54;44;More clouds than sun;SSW;9;54%;30%;1
New Orleans, LA;56;41;65;57;Partly sunny;SE;7;68%;28%;3
New York, NY;40;30;40;31;Mostly sunny;NE;8;46%;1%;2
Newark, NJ;40;27;41;28;Mostly sunny;NNE;7;48%;3%;2
Norfolk, VA;45;29;45;32;Plenty of sunshine;SSE;5;59%;6%;2
Oklahoma City, OK;59;33;57;42;Mostly cloudy;S;7;76%;55%;2
Olympia, WA;51;38;48;43;Occasional rain;S;8;86%;92%;1
Omaha, NE;37;23;40;27;Periods of sun;S;8;73%;5%;2
Orlando, FL;56;40;68;52;Mostly sunny;NE;4;57%;5%;4
Philadelphia, PA;41;29;42;30;Mostly sunny;SSE;6;51%;5%;2
Phoenix, AZ;74;47;70;44;Partly sunny;SE;4;42%;0%;3
Pittsburgh, PA;36;24;39;35;Some sun;S;6;66%;61%;2
Portland, ME;33;21;31;13;Cold with sunshine;N;14;52%;15%;2
Portland, OR;51;41;50;43;Mostly cloudy;SSE;8;78%;74%;1
Providence, RI;37;23;37;18;Partly sunny;N;8;47%;6%;2
Raleigh, NC;43;26;49;30;Mostly sunny;SSW;4;51%;1%;3
Reno, NV;40;31;41;22;Partly sunny, chilly;S;5;58%;0%;2
Richmond, VA;43;22;45;28;Freezing fog;SSE;4;65%;5%;2
Roswell, NM;48;33;65;35;Periods of sun;WNW;6;58%;50%;3
Sacramento, CA;58;41;60;35;Partly sunny;SW;10;68%;4%;2
Salt Lake City, UT;35;29;36;21;A little snow;NE;12;76%;67%;1
San Antonio, TX;63;50;68;53;Cloudy;SW;7;78%;74%;1
San Diego, CA;66;52;67;50;Plenty of sunshine;NNE;5;75%;0%;3
San Francisco, CA;58;51;60;46;Partly sunny;E;8;65%;5%;2
Savannah, GA;56;32;60;38;Partly sunny;WSW;4;53%;4%;3
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;51;42;49;45;A bit of rain;S;13;76%;95%;0
Sioux Falls, SD;31;22;34;26;Plenty of sunshine;SE;6;90%;28%;2
Spokane, WA;40;33;41;34;Rather cloudy;S;9;76%;59%;1
Springfield, IL;46;32;42;28;Cloudy;SE;13;80%;12%;1
St. Louis, MO;51;37;52;35;Periods of sun;ESE;8;61%;20%;2
Tampa, FL;58;39;68;51;Mostly sunny;ENE;5;60%;7%;4
Toledo, OH;36;22;39;24;A little p.m. snow;SW;6;78%;80%;1
Tucson, AZ;72;43;68;36;Mostly sunny;NW;5;45%;0%;3
Tulsa, OK;61;34;59;49;Cloudy;SSE;5;73%;76%;1
Vero Beach, FL;61;44;72;58;Partly sunny, warmer;NNW;7;61%;12%;4
Washington, DC;44;30;42;34;Mostly sunny;SE;6;54%;6%;2
Wichita, KS;56;25;53;35;Mainly cloudy;ESE;6;68%;66%;2
Wilmington, DE;42;28;42;30;Mostly sunny;SSE;7;53%;4%;2
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather