US Forecast
US Forecast for Wednesday, August 15, 2018
_____
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;85;65;86;67;Partly sunny, humid;WSW;7;67%;23%;8
Albuquerque, NM;93;68;91;67;Periods of sun;SE;7;37%;44%;9
Anchorage, AK;62;52;61;50;Spotty showers;S;4;75%;86%;1
Asheville, NC;82;62;84;64;Partly sunny;NNW;5;66%;24%;8
Atlanta, GA;90;68;91;71;Clouds and sun;NE;4;56%;9%;10
Atlantic City, NJ;84;73;89;76;Partly sunny;WSW;10;62%;3%;9
Austin, TX;95;75;97;76;Clouds breaking;SSE;7;57%;5%;10
Baltimore, MD;86;70;93;75;Mostly sunny and hot;W;5;54%;2%;9
Baton Rouge, LA;95;73;95;75;A t-storm in spots;S;5;68%;48%;9
Billings, MT;79;58;89;61;Mostly sunny, warmer;SSE;6;41%;3%;7
Birmingham, AL;92;72;94;73;Partly sunny;SSE;5;55%;10%;10
Bismarck, ND;79;52;85;56;Sunny;SSW;6;49%;6%;7
Boise, ID;95;61;98;68;Hazy sun and hot;N;5;20%;10%;8
Boston, MA;79;70;86;74;Clouds and sun;W;7;65%;30%;8
Bridgeport, CT;82;68;88;71;Partly sunny;WNW;8;63%;27%;8
Buffalo, NY;78;70;83;70;Partly sunny, humid;SW;11;73%;39%;8
Burlington, VT;86;69;86;66;A p.m. t-storm;SSE;6;64%;87%;7
Caribou, ME;82;66;80;56;A p.m. t-storm;NNW;6;76%;75%;3
Casper, WY;84;50;88;46;Mostly sunny;ENE;9;37%;7%;9
Charleston, SC;90;76;90;77;A t-storm in spots;SSW;7;69%;55%;10
Charleston, WV;85;65;88;68;Clouds and sunshine;SSE;4;65%;28%;9
Charlotte, NC;90;68;91;70;Partly sunny;SSE;4;57%;3%;10
Cheyenne, WY;79;54;84;54;Clouds and sun;NNE;9;38%;5%;9
Chicago, IL;88;74;79;72;A shower or t-storm;S;8;80%;83%;2
Cleveland, OH;83;73;86;73;Inc. clouds;S;9;62%;49%;8
Columbia, SC;94;71;95;73;Partly sunny;S;5;57%;5%;10
Columbus, OH;84;66;86;69;Inc. clouds;SSW;6;71%;55%;9
Concord, NH;81;65;87;67;Partly sunny, humid;WNW;5;71%;34%;7
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;88;75;93;77;Clouds breaking;S;14;64%;7%;9
Denver, CO;85;61;89;62;Sun and some clouds;WSW;6;36%;30%;7
Des Moines, IA;81;69;83;67;Clouds breaking;NNE;8;80%;35%;4
Detroit, MI;90;69;88;71;A t-storm in spots;SW;7;64%;64%;7
Dodge City, KS;82;61;86;66;Mostly sunny;SE;7;63%;9%;9
Duluth, MN;79;60;73;57;Clouds breaking;ENE;8;72%;11%;6
El Paso, TX;98;72;97;73;Partial sunshine;WSW;6;37%;36%;11
Fairbanks, AK;56;47;59;45;Mostly cloudy;WSW;5;73%;44%;1
Fargo, ND;76;50;81;54;Mostly sunny;SSE;5;58%;6%;7
Grand Junction, CO;99;66;95;68;A t-storm around;SSE;9;25%;51%;9
Grand Rapids, MI;88;68;84;69;A p.m. t-storm;SSE;7;75%;84%;3
Hartford, CT;86;68;90;71;Partly sunny, humid;W;7;65%;30%;8
Helena, MT;86;53;92;56;Mostly sunny;SW;6;26%;0%;7
Honolulu, HI;89;77;90;78;Partly sunny, nice;ENE;10;56%;32%;12
Houston, TX;95;77;94;78;Partial sunshine;S;6;65%;29%;9
Indianapolis, IN;88;69;81;70;A p.m. t-storm;SSE;7;76%;86%;3
Jackson, MS;95;74;96;73;Mostly sunny;S;4;59%;12%;10
Jacksonville, FL;88;74;91;75;Showers around;SSE;6;70%;85%;11
Juneau, AK;62;52;62;50;Rain and drizzle;SW;7;80%;84%;1
Kansas City, MO;88;72;87;71;A morning t-storm;N;6;71%;62%;5
Knoxville, TN;87;67;86;68;Partly sunny;ESE;4;70%;29%;7
Las Vegas, NV;105;81;101;79;Mostly sunny;SE;8;29%;39%;10
Lexington, KY;87;68;84;69;Inc. clouds;SSE;6;72%;66%;8
Little Rock, AR;85;72;91;75;Some sun, a t-storm;SSW;8;67%;80%;10
Long Beach, CA;85;69;84;69;Partly cloudy;SSE;7;61%;0%;9
Los Angeles, CA;86;66;85;68;Partly sunny;S;6;59%;0%;9
Louisville, KY;90;72;85;72;A t-storm in spots;SSE;7;70%;73%;5
Madison, WI;87;68;79;66;A shower or t-storm;ESE;5;80%;82%;2
Memphis, TN;90;76;93;77;A t-storm in spots;S;11;59%;73%;10
Miami, FL;90;80;91;81;Sun and some clouds;E;10;62%;30%;11
Milwaukee, WI;87;72;83;69;Showers and t-storms;SE;8;73%;88%;2
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;91;68;84;63;Some sun, less humid;NNE;7;60%;16%;7
Mobile, AL;92;75;91;76;A t-storm in spots;S;6;69%;64%;10
Montgomery, AL;88;71;90;72;Clouds and sun;S;4;63%;14%;10
Mt. Washington, NH;59;51;59;48;A t-storm in spots;WNW;20;94%;64%;3
Nashville, TN;91;72;93;73;Partly sunny;SSE;6;57%;44%;6
New Orleans, LA;94;78;92;77;A t-storm in spots;S;6;67%;65%;11
New York, NY;83;70;90;74;Partly sunny;W;8;60%;3%;8
Newark, NJ;79;68;90;72;Partly sunny, warmer;W;8;59%;4%;8
Norfolk, VA;86;71;91;72;Mostly sunny;S;5;58%;26%;9
Oklahoma City, OK;86;69;87;72;Clouds breaking;NE;7;75%;64%;6
Olympia, WA;91;54;90;52;Hazy sun, very warm;SW;5;50%;3%;7
Omaha, NE;78;65;86;65;Clouds breaking;NE;10;67%;33%;8
Orlando, FL;92;76;93;77;A shower or t-storm;SE;6;69%;65%;10
Philadelphia, PA;84;70;91;74;Partly sunny and hot;WSW;7;58%;5%;9
Phoenix, AZ;104;82;98;78;A t-storm around;SW;7;46%;79%;9
Pittsburgh, PA;81;66;87;69;Partly sunny, humid;SSW;6;67%;29%;8
Portland, ME;71;67;80;67;A t-storm in spots;SW;6;81%;48%;7
Portland, OR;96;62;93;58;Hot with hazy sun;NNW;5;45%;4%;7
Providence, RI;83;69;87;70;Partly sunny;W;7;67%;27%;8
Raleigh, NC;87;69;91;70;Sun and some clouds;SSW;4;62%;8%;10
Reno, NV;93;62;92;59;Partly sunny;W;6;26%;2%;9
Richmond, VA;88;67;90;69;Mostly sunny;S;5;58%;2%;9
Roswell, NM;99;68;99;69;Mostly sunny and hot;E;7;37%;12%;11
Sacramento, CA;87;55;88;56;Hazy sun;S;6;53%;0%;9
Salt Lake City, UT;94;69;93;70;Mostly sunny;SE;8;23%;21%;9
San Antonio, TX;96;76;97;76;Partly sunny;SSE;8;61%;6%;11
San Diego, CA;80;70;80;71;Partly cloudy;WSW;7;66%;2%;9
San Francisco, CA;65;57;66;56;Partly cloudy;WSW;12;72%;25%;8
Savannah, GA;91;74;91;75;A t-storm in spots;SSW;6;74%;56%;10
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;89;62;91;59;Hot with hazy sun;SW;6;50%;3%;7
Sioux Falls, SD;86;64;81;62;Partly sunny;E;6;75%;74%;8
Spokane, WA;89;55;94;61;Sunny and very warm;SSE;3;27%;2%;7
Springfield, IL;86;71;78;69;Rain and a t-storm;WSW;10;94%;88%;2
St. Louis, MO;84;70;80;70;Thunderstorms;S;7;88%;87%;2
Tampa, FL;90;75;92;75;A p.m. t-storm;N;5;74%;73%;10
Toledo, OH;88;66;87;67;A t-storm in spots;SSW;5;61%;65%;7
Tucson, AZ;98;75;92;73;A t-storm around;SW;6;59%;75%;9
Tulsa, OK;84;72;88;71;Humid with some sun;W;7;78%;37%;6
Vero Beach, FL;91;73;91;74;A shower in the a.m.;SE;9;68%;59%;11
Washington, DC;85;69;91;71;Mostly sunny;SW;6;58%;0%;9
Wichita, KS;80;69;85;69;Mostly sunny;NNE;7;70%;6%;7
Wilmington, DE;81;69;89;72;Partly sunny;WSW;8;64%;4%;9
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather