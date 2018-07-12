US Forecast
US Forecast for Friday, July 13, 2018
_____
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;82;58;85;64;Partly sunny, nice;SSE;4;50%;1%;10
Albuquerque, NM;83;65;86;66;A heavy p.m. t-storm;S;6;59%;80%;10
Anchorage, AK;65;54;67;53;Clouds and sun;SE;12;57%;68%;4
Asheville, NC;84;68;80;66;A t-storm around;ESE;6;74%;50%;10
Atlanta, GA;91;73;88;72;A stray p.m. t-storm;ENE;5;76%;67%;12
Atlantic City, NJ;79;65;80;64;Mostly sunny;SE;8;63%;1%;11
Austin, TX;96;75;96;74;Partly sunny;SSE;4;55%;12%;12
Baltimore, MD;88;72;89;73;Mostly sunny;SSW;3;47%;2%;11
Baton Rouge, LA;90;75;91;75;A t-storm around;SSW;6;72%;48%;12
Billings, MT;86;63;94;67;Sunny and very warm;S;6;44%;3%;10
Birmingham, AL;91;75;90;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;SSW;5;72%;66%;12
Bismarck, ND;83;60;89;65;Mostly sunny;SE;5;50%;2%;9
Boise, ID;94;63;99;67;Sunny and very hot;NE;6;24%;1%;10
Boston, MA;77;62;79;62;Mostly sunny, nice;ESE;7;53%;0%;10
Bridgeport, CT;82;63;82;64;Mostly sunny;SSE;6;57%;1%;10
Buffalo, NY;82;65;84;71;Becoming cloudy;S;7;51%;25%;9
Burlington, VT;84;59;87;67;Partly sunny;SE;5;43%;18%;9
Caribou, ME;73;51;78;56;Partly sunny;SSE;5;48%;5%;9
Casper, WY;85;56;89;56;Sunshine;ESE;6;49%;10%;11
Charleston, SC;92;77;88;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;NE;6;73%;65%;12
Charleston, WV;88;66;91;67;Partly sunny and hot;SE;4;59%;2%;11
Charlotte, NC;91;72;88;69;A t-storm around;ENE;6;61%;47%;11
Cheyenne, WY;82;59;82;58;Partly sunny;SSE;8;57%;30%;11
Chicago, IL;87;72;90;74;Clouds and sun, hot;SSW;8;53%;12%;10
Cleveland, OH;81;69;84;74;Partly sunny, nice;ESE;6;55%;6%;10
Columbia, SC;95;75;90;74;A t-storm around;ENE;5;68%;65%;9
Columbus, OH;85;62;89;68;Partly sunny, nice;E;5;58%;5%;11
Concord, NH;82;54;82;56;Mostly sunny;ESE;4;54%;2%;10
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;96;76;96;76;Partly sunny;SE;9;55%;31%;12
Denver, CO;88;63;87;62;A t-storm around;E;7;46%;54%;8
Des Moines, IA;96;76;91;75;A t-storm in spots;SE;6;62%;76%;10
Detroit, MI;85;65;90;71;Partly sunny and hot;S;6;52%;11%;9
Dodge City, KS;97;72;97;69;Clouds and sun;S;15;46%;44%;11
Duluth, MN;86;67;84;64;Mostly sunny, warm;W;7;59%;11%;9
El Paso, TX;92;73;92;73;A heavy p.m. t-storm;NNW;6;41%;80%;11
Fairbanks, AK;68;48;75;50;Mostly cloudy;NNW;5;43%;9%;4
Fargo, ND;82;64;88;65;Plenty of sunshine;SSE;5;63%;0%;9
Grand Junction, CO;92;67;97;68;A p.m. t-storm;SSE;7;32%;58%;12
Grand Rapids, MI;88;68;90;72;Humid with some sun;SSW;9;60%;12%;10
Hartford, CT;83;62;84;63;Mostly sunny, nice;SSE;5;52%;1%;10
Helena, MT;88;58;94;60;Sunny and hot;WSW;6;35%;0%;9
Honolulu, HI;88;76;89;77;Mostly cloudy;ENE;14;57%;76%;9
Houston, TX;92;77;93;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;S;5;69%;53%;8
Indianapolis, IN;88;66;91;71;Sunny and hot;SE;5;51%;9%;11
Jackson, MS;94;75;93;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;ESE;4;69%;45%;12
Jacksonville, FL;94;74;94;75;A t-storm around;SSE;6;61%;53%;12
Juneau, AK;61;46;69;50;Partly sunny;ESE;6;62%;3%;6
Kansas City, MO;102;80;98;80;Mostly sunny and hot;SSW;7;48%;39%;11
Knoxville, TN;92;70;91;72;Clouds and sun, warm;E;4;67%;38%;11
Las Vegas, NV;97;81;100;85;A p.m. t-storm;NW;6;38%;63%;11
Lexington, KY;86;66;91;70;Mostly sunny;E;5;62%;8%;11
Little Rock, AR;95;76;96;76;A t-storm around;S;5;64%;44%;9
Long Beach, CA;86;69;86;68;Some sun, fog early;SSW;8;57%;0%;11
Los Angeles, CA;91;69;88;69;Fog, then some sun;S;6;49%;0%;11
Louisville, KY;89;68;92;74;Mostly sunny and hot;NE;5;56%;10%;11
Madison, WI;88;70;90;71;A t-storm in spots;SSE;6;66%;78%;10
Memphis, TN;95;78;95;78;A t-storm around;S;4;64%;50%;9
Miami, FL;90;77;90;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;S;5;70%;59%;12
Milwaukee, WI;86;71;91;73;A t-storm in spots;SW;10;54%;80%;8
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;92;71;83;69;A shower in the a.m.;W;5;76%;67%;6
Mobile, AL;92;76;91;76;A t-storm around;SSW;6;67%;48%;12
Montgomery, AL;92;73;89;73;A t-storm around;SW;5;69%;55%;11
Mt. Washington, NH;50;44;56;44;A shower or two;SSE;10;77%;56%;10
Nashville, TN;93;69;94;72;Partly sunny, warm;NE;4;56%;12%;11
New Orleans, LA;91;77;91;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;SW;6;69%;50%;8
New York, NY;83;69;83;70;Mostly sunny;S;6;52%;2%;10
Newark, NJ;84;64;85;66;Mostly sunny;SSE;5;51%;4%;10
Norfolk, VA;81;72;82;68;Mostly sunny;ENE;9;70%;4%;11
Oklahoma City, OK;95;73;95;75;Mostly sunny;SSE;8;62%;16%;11
Olympia, WA;89;54;83;49;Mostly sunny;SW;6;51%;4%;9
Omaha, NE;97;76;89;74;A t-storm in spots;E;7;63%;77%;10
Orlando, FL;96;77;93;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;SSW;5;69%;64%;11
Philadelphia, PA;85;66;88;67;Mostly sunny;SSE;5;47%;4%;10
Phoenix, AZ;98;83;104;85;Clouds and sun;WSW;7;33%;19%;11
Pittsburgh, PA;84;63;89;67;Partly sunny;SE;5;53%;3%;10
Portland, ME;77;59;74;59;Mostly sunny;SE;8;63%;5%;10
Portland, OR;95;62;90;57;Abundant sunshine;NNW;7;42%;3%;9
Providence, RI;82;59;82;60;Nice with sunshine;SSE;6;51%;0%;10
Raleigh, NC;86;68;87;67;Mostly sunny, nice;ENE;6;69%;27%;9
Reno, NV;98;65;94;66;Partly sunny;WNW;4;27%;19%;11
Richmond, VA;86;67;86;62;Mostly sunny;E;5;65%;5%;11
Roswell, NM;93;70;91;69;A heavy p.m. t-storm;SSE;10;45%;66%;11
Sacramento, CA;96;63;96;60;Partly sunny, warm;SSW;7;37%;29%;11
Salt Lake City, UT;95;70;96;70;Sunny and very warm;E;8;29%;0%;11
San Antonio, TX;97;75;97;76;Warm with some sun;SSE;7;56%;7%;12
San Diego, CA;79;70;80;70;Some sun, fog early;WNW;8;68%;0%;11
San Francisco, CA;71;60;71;58;Fog, then sun;W;9;67%;2%;10
Savannah, GA;96;77;93;75;A p.m. t-storm;ESE;6;67%;74%;11
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;87;61;83;60;Mostly sunny;N;8;50%;4%;9
Sioux Falls, SD;93;69;78;67;Thunderstorms;E;7;89%;86%;4
Spokane, WA;91;58;97;60;Sunshine, very hot;SW;9;26%;2%;9
Springfield, IL;88;67;92;73;Mostly sunny and hot;SSE;6;59%;14%;11
St. Louis, MO;93;69;96;73;Mostly sunny and hot;SE;5;51%;14%;11
Tampa, FL;92;75;92;76;A t-storm around;NW;5;73%;76%;12
Toledo, OH;85;62;90;67;Partly sunny;SSW;3;47%;8%;10
Tucson, AZ;94;74;97;76;A p.m. t-storm;S;6;42%;59%;12
Tulsa, OK;98;76;95;77;Sunshine, seasonable;SSE;7;62%;21%;10
Vero Beach, FL;90;72;91;71;A t-storm around;SW;7;70%;51%;11
Washington, DC;88;68;88;67;Mostly sunny;SE;5;53%;1%;11
Wichita, KS;98;75;98;76;Mostly sunny, warm;SSE;9;53%;28%;11
Wilmington, DE;84;64;85;64;Mostly sunny;SSE;6;55%;3%;11
_____
