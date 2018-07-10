US Forecast
US Forecast for Wednesday, July 11, 2018
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;89;61;81;52;Mostly sunny;N;7;47%;5%;10
Albuquerque, NM;89;70;91;68;A heavy p.m. t-storm;SSE;7;36%;66%;12
Anchorage, AK;63;52;63;52;A shower or two;SE;10;64%;69%;2
Asheville, NC;86;65;86;66;A t-storm around;NW;6;66%;75%;12
Atlanta, GA;92;71;93;71;Partly sunny;WNW;5;61%;33%;12
Atlantic City, NJ;88;72;82;67;Clouds and sunshine;E;10;63%;8%;11
Austin, TX;95;74;97;75;Partly sunny, warm;SSE;3;56%;18%;12
Baltimore, MD;95;77;92;73;Partly sunny;NNW;6;43%;6%;11
Baton Rouge, LA;90;75;89;75;A shower or t-storm;SW;6;77%;82%;12
Billings, MT;99;64;85;60;Mostly sunny, cooler;ENE;7;37%;27%;10
Birmingham, AL;91;74;91;73;Partly sunny;N;4;65%;31%;12
Bismarck, ND;96;72;89;62;Partly sunny;WNW;10;54%;19%;9
Boise, ID;91;59;92;62;Plenty of sunshine;N;7;29%;0%;10
Boston, MA;94;69;78;63;Cooler;N;9;53%;3%;10
Bridgeport, CT;90;69;83;61;Clouds and sun;NNE;8;52%;27%;10
Buffalo, NY;84;62;80;58;Sunny and pleasant;SE;8;49%;3%;10
Burlington, VT;89;56;78;54;Plenty of sunshine;E;10;43%;10%;9
Caribou, ME;85;50;74;50;Sun, some clouds;NNE;5;43%;9%;9
Casper, WY;99;62;86;57;Not as hot;NNW;11;42%;70%;11
Charleston, SC;93;74;94;77;Partly sunny, warm;SSW;7;52%;2%;12
Charleston, WV;91;69;88;62;Mostly sunny;NNE;5;61%;16%;11
Charlotte, NC;93;69;95;72;Partly sunny and hot;NNW;5;53%;32%;11
Cheyenne, WY;93;60;88;59;Partly sunny;NNE;10;43%;42%;11
Chicago, IL;80;68;83;69;Sunshine and warm;ESE;7;53%;0%;10
Cleveland, OH;80;69;78;64;Sunny and nice;ENE;9;58%;3%;10
Columbia, SC;97;71;98;74;Partly sunny and hot;SSW;5;48%;16%;11
Columbus, OH;89;61;84;59;Sunny and less humid;NNE;7;57%;7%;11
Concord, NH;93;59;82;51;Not as hot;NE;7;50%;44%;10
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;95;76;92;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;SE;7;60%;74%;10
Denver, CO;98;66;95;66;Partly sunny;S;8;28%;30%;12
Des Moines, IA;91;70;93;74;Plenty of sun;ESE;9;62%;6%;10
Detroit, MI;86;62;85;61;Sunlit and beautiful;NE;6;48%;3%;10
Dodge City, KS;94;68;95;70;Partly sunny;SE;15;47%;30%;11
Duluth, MN;81;58;69;62;Not as warm;SSE;8;91%;67%;6
El Paso, TX;88;72;91;72;Partial sunshine;SSW;6;45%;44%;12
Fairbanks, AK;70;51;65;50;A shower or two;WSW;6;65%;70%;1
Fargo, ND;85;73;91;66;A strong t-storm;NW;11;72%;66%;6
Grand Junction, CO;99;69;95;67;A t-storm in spots;WSW;8;32%;55%;12
Grand Rapids, MI;89;61;87;64;Mostly sunny, warm;E;5;52%;1%;10
Hartford, CT;93;67;84;59;Not as hot;N;7;51%;27%;10
Helena, MT;93;55;83;54;Mostly sunny;NNW;6;37%;0%;10
Honolulu, HI;88;75;88;75;Partly sunny, breezy;NE;18;54%;35%;13
Houston, TX;91;75;92;76;Some sun;S;5;67%;66%;12
Indianapolis, IN;91;69;88;65;Sunny and less humid;ENE;7;47%;0%;11
Jackson, MS;89;74;90;74;A t-storm around;N;4;75%;75%;12
Jacksonville, FL;92;72;94;73;Partly sunny;SSE;6;56%;7%;12
Juneau, AK;60;53;59;50;Spotty showers;S;9;80%;96%;2
Kansas City, MO;98;78;98;79;Sunny and hot;SSE;6;49%;5%;11
Knoxville, TN;90;72;90;70;A shower or t-storm;NNE;4;67%;81%;11
Las Vegas, NV;97;81;97;81;A p.m. t-storm;SSE;6;41%;80%;11
Lexington, KY;90;71;87;63;Mostly sunny;NNE;6;60%;15%;11
Little Rock, AR;91;75;94;75;A t-storm around;ESE;5;66%;51%;9
Long Beach, CA;85;72;84;72;Clouds and sun;S;7;58%;12%;11
Los Angeles, CA;91;70;89;70;Clouds and sun, warm;SSW;6;52%;10%;11
Louisville, KY;93;75;90;67;Sunshine, less humid;NE;6;55%;12%;11
Madison, WI;87;63;87;66;Mostly sunny;SE;5;57%;1%;10
Memphis, TN;92;77;94;77;A t-storm around;SW;5;63%;51%;11
Miami, FL;89;77;89;77;A t-storm in spots;SSE;7;69%;73%;9
Milwaukee, WI;83;67;81;67;Mostly sunny, nice;E;7;57%;0%;10
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;86;72;92;75;Breezy with some sun;S;14;61%;66%;9
Mobile, AL;90;75;91;75;A t-storm around;S;5;67%;55%;11
Montgomery, AL;91;72;91;73;Partly sunny;SW;4;65%;21%;12
Mt. Washington, NH;59;41;52;40;Mostly sunny;N;15;65%;30%;7
Nashville, TN;91;74;92;70;A t-storm around;NNE;5;65%;42%;8
New Orleans, LA;91;78;90;77;Some sun, a t-storm;W;6;71%;82%;10
New York, NY;92;73;86;68;Clouds and sun;NE;8;43%;26%;10
Newark, NJ;94;71;86;65;Some sun, less humid;NNE;8;44%;7%;10
Norfolk, VA;88;69;90;71;A t-storm in spots;ENE;7;61%;73%;10
Oklahoma City, OK;91;73;93;75;Partly sunny, warm;SE;7;61%;44%;9
Olympia, WA;72;49;81;51;Mostly sunny, warmer;NNE;7;55%;3%;9
Omaha, NE;94;75;96;78;Sunny and hot;SSE;11;55%;7%;10
Orlando, FL;92;75;91;74;Partly sunny;SSE;5;63%;47%;12
Philadelphia, PA;94;73;89;66;Sun and clouds;NE;8;45%;8%;11
Phoenix, AZ;98;82;100;84;Partly sunny;W;6;42%;66%;9
Pittsburgh, PA;88;62;84;59;Sunny and less humid;NNE;5;57%;3%;11
Portland, ME;83;63;76;59;Partly sunny, nice;WNW;8;54%;3%;10
Portland, OR;77;58;87;61;Mostly sunny, warm;N;8;50%;3%;9
Providence, RI;92;67;81;59;Not as warm;N;8;54%;26%;10
Raleigh, NC;92;67;94;71;Partly sunny, warm;NNE;4;57%;62%;11
Reno, NV;96;60;97;63;Partly sunny and hot;WNW;5;20%;2%;12
Richmond, VA;92;69;88;67;A t-storm in spots;E;6;64%;54%;11
Roswell, NM;88;68;91;70;Partly sunny;SSE;11;47%;40%;12
Sacramento, CA;98;59;97;62;Mostly sunny and hot;SSW;6;42%;0%;11
Salt Lake City, UT;99;71;93;71;Partly sunny;SE;9;36%;31%;11
San Antonio, TX;94;74;97;74;Warm with some sun;SE;7;58%;6%;12
San Diego, CA;79;70;79;70;Partly sunny;WSW;7;70%;15%;7
San Francisco, CA;76;58;71;58;Fog, then sun;WSW;8;65%;1%;10
Savannah, GA;94;72;96;75;Partly sunny and hot;S;6;55%;1%;12
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;74;57;79;59;Mostly sunny, nice;NNE;11;55%;3%;9
Sioux Falls, SD;91;73;93;76;Mostly sunny and hot;S;15;64%;29%;10
Spokane, WA;80;54;86;57;Mostly sunny, nice;S;3;37%;0%;9
Springfield, IL;93;67;90;69;Mostly sunny;ENE;6;55%;1%;11
St. Louis, MO;96;73;94;68;Mostly sunny and hot;E;6;52%;4%;11
Tampa, FL;91;74;92;75;A p.m. t-storm;ESE;5;68%;71%;12
Toledo, OH;87;60;84;59;Sunny and nice;SE;4;46%;2%;10
Tucson, AZ;91;73;94;75;A t-storm in spots;WSW;6;49%;60%;9
Tulsa, OK;94;74;96;76;Mostly sunny and hot;SSE;6;60%;26%;10
Vero Beach, FL;88;72;90;73;A t-storm in spots;S;7;66%;55%;12
Washington, DC;95;73;91;68;Some sun, less humid;NE;7;53%;10%;11
Wichita, KS;94;74;95;75;Mostly sunny;SSE;9;55%;16%;10
Wilmington, DE;93;72;88;67;Episodes of sunshine;NNE;8;51%;6%;11
