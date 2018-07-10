US Forecast
US Forecast for Tuesday, July 10, 2018
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;90;61;87;60;A t-storm in spots;N;10;58%;47%;10
Albuquerque, NM;90;68;89;69;A p.m. t-storm;SE;6;39%;73%;12
Anchorage, AK;61;52;62;52;Periods of rain;S;9;68%;92%;2
Asheville, NC;84;60;86;66;Mostly sunny;NW;6;59%;3%;12
Atlanta, GA;89;68;92;71;Partly sunny;NW;6;55%;14%;12
Atlantic City, NJ;77;66;86;72;Mostly sunny;SSW;10;54%;55%;11
Austin, TX;88;73;96;73;Partly sunny;S;2;61%;17%;12
Baltimore, MD;87;74;94;77;Mostly sunny and hot;NW;4;47%;60%;11
Baton Rouge, LA;86;74;92;76;A shower or t-storm;WSW;6;72%;73%;11
Billings, MT;96;68;99;64;Clouds and sun, hot;NW;9;42%;58%;10
Birmingham, AL;87;72;92;73;Partly sunny;NW;5;61%;29%;12
Bismarck, ND;82;69;94;73;Partly sunny;SSE;12;61%;39%;9
Boise, ID;101;64;92;61;Brilliant sunshine;N;11;29%;0%;10
Boston, MA;90;68;93;68;Mostly sunny and hot;NNE;12;43%;62%;10
Bridgeport, CT;85;65;89;69;Mostly sunny;NW;7;52%;59%;10
Buffalo, NY;82;69;81;62;Nice with some sun;NNW;8;61%;12%;10
Burlington, VT;92;65;83;57;Some sun, a t-storm;NNE;10;56%;66%;6
Caribou, ME;89;65;78;51;A morning t-storm;NNW;11;63%;66%;7
Casper, WY;98;62;98;64;Mostly sunny and hot;SSW;11;28%;33%;11
Charleston, SC;89;67;93;74;Mostly sunny;SW;6;47%;0%;12
Charleston, WV;89;67;91;69;Clouds and sun;NW;5;65%;45%;11
Charlotte, NC;89;63;94;69;Plenty of sunshine;WSW;5;48%;0%;11
Cheyenne, WY;91;60;93;61;Mostly sunny and hot;S;11;30%;26%;11
Chicago, IL;91;74;82;68;Turning sunny;NNE;10;65%;12%;10
Cleveland, OH;85;72;80;68;Partly sunny;N;9;67%;28%;10
Columbia, SC;92;65;97;69;Plenty of sunshine;WNW;5;44%;1%;11
Columbus, OH;88;69;88;61;A p.m. t-storm;NNE;7;69%;59%;8
Concord, NH;92;59;90;58;A t-storm in spots;N;10;50%;53%;10
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;91;76;92;78;A shower or t-storm;SE;6;67%;78%;7
Denver, CO;95;66;98;66;Partly sunny;S;9;24%;17%;12
Des Moines, IA;93;73;91;72;Mostly sunny, humid;E;6;63%;1%;10
Detroit, MI;91;70;86;62;Turning sunny;NE;8;57%;7%;10
Dodge City, KS;95;66;93;68;Mostly sunny;SSE;10;47%;10%;11
Duluth, MN;86;63;79;58;Partly sunny;E;6;59%;26%;9
El Paso, TX;87;71;91;71;Partly sunny;SE;8;44%;39%;12
Fairbanks, AK;72;53;68;51;Spotty showers;WSW;5;57%;70%;2
Fargo, ND;82;65;85;73;A t-storm in spots;SSE;10;68%;44%;9
Grand Junction, CO;101;70;98;68;Showers and t-storms;E;9;26%;82%;12
Grand Rapids, MI;88;69;87;59;Turning sunny;N;7;55%;3%;10
Hartford, CT;90;63;93;67;Mostly sunny and hot;N;6;48%;62%;10
Helena, MT;96;62;91;55;A severe t-storm;WNW;10;46%;60%;10
Honolulu, HI;86;77;89;77;Partial sunshine;ENE;15;56%;30%;13
Houston, TX;85;75;92;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;S;5;68%;52%;9
Indianapolis, IN;91;72;91;68;A p.m. t-storm;NE;6;65%;55%;8
Jackson, MS;85;72;91;75;Showers and t-storms;N;5;75%;75%;9
Jacksonville, FL;87;72;93;73;Mostly sunny;SSE;6;59%;7%;12
Juneau, AK;66;55;61;52;Periods of rain;SSW;17;84%;91%;1
Kansas City, MO;97;76;97;77;Mostly sunny, warm;SSE;3;48%;6%;11
Knoxville, TN;89;70;89;72;A t-storm in spots;NNW;4;69%;46%;10
Las Vegas, NV;107;82;99;81;A p.m. t-storm;SSE;7;35%;81%;12
Lexington, KY;89;71;89;71;Clouds and sun;NW;5;70%;47%;11
Little Rock, AR;90;74;91;75;A shower or t-storm;SSE;5;70%;73%;6
Long Beach, CA;90;72;86;71;Partly sunny;S;7;56%;7%;11
Los Angeles, CA;96;70;90;69;Clouds and sun;S;6;46%;5%;11
Louisville, KY;89;74;92;74;Partly sunny;N;5;65%;18%;11
Madison, WI;88;67;86;61;Mostly sunny;SE;4;54%;0%;10
Memphis, TN;90;75;91;76;A shower or t-storm;SW;4;72%;74%;6
Miami, FL;91;77;89;76;Some sun, a t-storm;ESE;6;73%;75%;11
Milwaukee, WI;91;68;81;65;Brilliant sunshine;NNE;9;55%;1%;10
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;90;69;87;72;Sunshine, pleasant;SSE;5;53%;14%;9
Mobile, AL;89;74;90;75;Some sun, a t-storm;WNW;5;70%;73%;12
Montgomery, AL;87;71;91;72;Partly sunny;WNW;5;63%;47%;12
Mt. Washington, NH;65;53;58;43;Winds subsiding;N;26;81%;47%;6
Nashville, TN;90;74;91;74;A t-storm in spots;NNW;5;67%;44%;5
New Orleans, LA;92;76;92;78;Some sun, a t-storm;WSW;6;67%;73%;12
New York, NY;87;70;92;71;Mostly sunny and hot;N;7;46%;58%;10
Newark, NJ;89;67;93;71;Mostly sunny and hot;N;7;46%;60%;10
Norfolk, VA;78;63;88;68;Sunshine and warmer;SE;6;48%;3%;11
Oklahoma City, OK;90;72;91;73;Mostly sunny;SE;6;62%;30%;9
Olympia, WA;69;52;74;51;Partly sunny;NNW;5;60%;26%;4
Omaha, NE;96;72;94;75;Mostly sunny;ESE;7;56%;0%;10
Orlando, FL;90;74;91;74;Partly sunny;SSW;5;65%;28%;12
Philadelphia, PA;89;68;93;73;Mostly sunny and hot;NW;6;45%;59%;11
Phoenix, AZ;105;81;100;83;A heavy thunderstorm;SE;6;38%;80%;10
Pittsburgh, PA;87;68;87;62;A t-storm in spots;NNW;6;64%;45%;7
Portland, ME;81;63;83;62;A t-storm in spots;N;10;60%;74%;10
Portland, OR;79;56;79;58;Partly sunny, nice;NNW;6;56%;8%;6
Providence, RI;84;63;92;67;Mostly sunny;WNW;8;48%;59%;10
Raleigh, NC;86;60;92;68;Mostly sunny;SSE;5;49%;0%;11
Reno, NV;96;60;97;61;Mostly sunny and hot;WNW;6;18%;0%;12
Richmond, VA;85;60;92;69;Mostly sunny;SE;5;48%;5%;11
Roswell, NM;89;67;88;67;Partly sunny;SSE;8;54%;54%;10
Sacramento, CA;97;60;97;59;Mostly sunny and hot;S;6;33%;0%;11
Salt Lake City, UT;99;78;99;73;Showers and t-storms;SSE;12;28%;70%;11
San Antonio, TX;92;73;95;73;Clouds and sun;SSE;6;62%;9%;12
San Diego, CA;77;71;80;70;Some sun;WSW;7;65%;37%;11
San Francisco, CA;77;59;73;58;Mostly sunny;WSW;11;59%;1%;11
Savannah, GA;92;69;95;73;Mostly sunny;S;5;50%;0%;12
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;72;57;74;58;Partly sunny;NNE;7;61%;16%;4
Sioux Falls, SD;92;67;89;73;A t-storm in spots;SE;11;71%;41%;10
Spokane, WA;94;64;81;56;Not as warm;N;13;39%;40%;9
Springfield, IL;93;72;93;64;Partly sunny, humid;NE;7;67%;20%;11
St. Louis, MO;93;74;96;72;Partly sunny and hot;NE;6;57%;18%;11
Tampa, FL;91;74;91;74;A shower or t-storm;NNE;5;70%;73%;11
Toledo, OH;90;69;87;58;Partly sunny;NE;5;56%;27%;10
Tucson, AZ;98;77;93;75;A heavy thunderstorm;E;6;47%;80%;8
Tulsa, OK;92;73;94;75;Some sun;SSE;5;62%;30%;9
Vero Beach, FL;90;73;90;71;A shower or t-storm;SSW;6;68%;73%;12
Washington, DC;89;67;94;74;Mostly sunny and hot;NNW;6;50%;58%;11
Wichita, KS;94;72;94;73;Mostly sunny;SSE;7;57%;28%;10
Wilmington, DE;87;65;92;72;Mostly sunny and hot;W;7;51%;59%;11
