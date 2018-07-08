US Forecast for Sunday, July 8, 2018

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;78;54;85;58;Mostly sunny;SSE;4;46%;2%;10

Albuquerque, NM;92;67;87;66;A t-storm around;ESE;9;42%;64%;12

Anchorage, AK;76;56;64;53;Showers around;SSE;15;64%;85%;2

Asheville, NC;71;61;81;55;Some sun, pleasant;ESE;6;58%;12%;12

Atlanta, GA;84;69;84;66;Partial sunshine;E;7;69%;44%;9

Atlantic City, NJ;72;65;79;62;Sunny and nice;ENE;13;48%;3%;11

Austin, TX;92;73;90;71;A t-storm in spots;SSE;1;71%;66%;5

Baltimore, MD;80;66;85;69;Sunny and pleasant;S;5;42%;4%;11

Baton Rouge, LA;88;73;86;73;Couple of t-storms;SSE;7;80%;78%;8

Billings, MT;92;64;89;64;Mostly sunny;ENE;7;40%;18%;10

Birmingham, AL;87;72;86;72;A t-storm in spots;SE;7;76%;67%;7

Bismarck, ND;95;70;91;63;A t-storm in spots;NE;8;65%;42%;9

Boise, ID;94;65;98;67;Mostly sunny and hot;NE;6;25%;1%;10

Boston, MA;77;60;83;63;Mostly sunny, nice;SSW;7;43%;2%;10

Bridgeport, CT;75;59;82;61;Sunny and nice;S;7;47%;3%;10

Buffalo, NY;79;59;81;65;Sunny and pleasant;S;6;48%;4%;10

Burlington, VT;81;59;86;63;Mostly sunny;SSW;8;43%;4%;10

Caribou, ME;75;57;85;62;Partly sunny, breezy;SW;14;43%;7%;9

Casper, WY;100;61;95;62;Mostly sunny, warm;E;9;27%;42%;11

Charleston, SC;90;73;86;72;Some sun;NE;6;69%;42%;7

Charleston, WV;85;59;87;59;Mostly sunny;E;4;55%;2%;11

Charlotte, NC;77;65;85;61;Mostly sunny, warmer;NE;6;48%;5%;11

Cheyenne, WY;91;60;91;59;Mostly sunny;ESE;11;36%;45%;11

Chicago, IL;77;65;83;70;Sunny and pleasant;S;7;48%;10%;10

Cleveland, OH;76;64;81;70;Sunny and pleasant;SSE;6;54%;10%;10

Columbia, SC;86;70;89;67;Mostly sunny;ENE;6;55%;33%;8

Columbus, OH;80;56;85;63;Sunny and pleasant;SE;5;54%;7%;11

Concord, NH;80;49;87;55;Mostly sunny, warmer;S;4;45%;3%;10

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;97;76;91;75;A t-storm in spots;ESE;9;64%;65%;7

Denver, CO;97;66;95;66;Mostly sunny;S;9;30%;45%;12

Des Moines, IA;84;63;88;65;Sunny and pleasant;SE;8;50%;6%;10

Detroit, MI;80;60;86;65;Sunny and pleasant;S;6;48%;9%;10

Dodge City, KS;92;66;91;64;Mostly sunny;SE;13;53%;4%;11

Duluth, MN;85;66;83;68;Partly sunny;SW;12;66%;75%;9

El Paso, TX;90;73;89;71;A t-storm around;ESE;10;42%;65%;13

Fairbanks, AK;78;61;68;54;Not as warm;ENE;5;60%;44%;2

Fargo, ND;79;73;88;62;A severe t-storm;NNE;8;76%;70%;6

Grand Junction, CO;100;70;98;68;A t-storm around;SSE;10;28%;64%;12

Grand Rapids, MI;82;56;86;64;Sunny and pleasant;SSW;6;51%;7%;10

Hartford, CT;79;56;86;59;Mostly sunny;S;4;44%;3%;10

Helena, MT;91;56;87;60;Mostly sunny;WSW;5;37%;11%;10

Honolulu, HI;86;75;86;75;Spotty showers;ENE;17;60%;83%;12

Houston, TX;90;74;86;75;Thunderstorms;SSE;5;80%;80%;6

Indianapolis, IN;81;60;88;68;Mostly sunny;SE;5;52%;8%;11

Jackson, MS;89;73;85;72;A shower or t-storm;SSE;6;80%;74%;11

Jacksonville, FL;89;72;88;74;A shower or t-storm;E;6;74%;73%;12

Juneau, AK;66;55;66;54;A little a.m. rain;SE;7;72%;66%;2

Kansas City, MO;95;67;91;73;Plenty of sunshine;ESE;6;44%;11%;11

Knoxville, TN;82;68;88;68;Humid with some sun;SSW;5;67%;26%;10

Las Vegas, NV;107;87;110;88;Partly sunny;NW;10;18%;39%;12

Lexington, KY;84;64;87;65;Partly sunny, humid;ENE;6;62%;14%;11

Little Rock, AR;89;71;88;72;A t-storm in spots;E;6;75%;68%;7

Long Beach, CA;87;74;91;71;Not as hot;SE;7;45%;1%;11

Los Angeles, CA;104;73;96;70;Partly sunny;S;6;41%;1%;11

Louisville, KY;85;67;90;71;Partly sunny, humid;ESE;5;58%;25%;11

Madison, WI;80;56;85;63;Sunny and delightful;SSW;7;56%;6%;10

Memphis, TN;96;72;88;73;A t-storm in spots;ESE;7;74%;71%;7

Miami, FL;90;78;90;80;A shower or t-storm;E;8;65%;73%;11

Milwaukee, WI;80;62;82;66;Sunshine and nice;SSW;10;56%;8%;10

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;85;69;90;72;Mostly sunny, breezy;SSW;14;57%;28%;10

Mobile, AL;88;74;86;75;Couple of t-storms;S;6;76%;78%;8

Montgomery, AL;89;71;85;71;A shower or t-storm;SE;6;78%;75%;6

Mt. Washington, NH;48;43;60;49;Mostly sunny;W;19;60%;3%;11

Nashville, TN;85;71;87;72;A t-storm in spots;SE;6;73%;64%;8

New Orleans, LA;85;75;87;76;Couple of t-storms;S;7;76%;78%;9

New York, NY;77;64;83;66;Sunny and nice;S;6;41%;1%;10

Newark, NJ;79;59;84;61;Sunny and pleasant;S;6;39%;2%;10

Norfolk, VA;76;70;80;71;Partly sunny, breezy;NE;14;64%;16%;11

Oklahoma City, OK;92;70;90;70;Partly sunny;ESE;7;58%;4%;11

Olympia, WA;72;50;82;51;Partly sunny, warmer;SW;4;54%;4%;9

Omaha, NE;88;65;89;67;Plenty of sun;SE;11;54%;4%;10

Orlando, FL;92;72;91;75;A p.m. t-storm;E;4;68%;61%;12

Philadelphia, PA;80;59;84;61;Sunny and pleasant;SSE;6;40%;3%;11

Phoenix, AZ;112;92;110;87;Mostly sunny;E;10;21%;55%;12

Pittsburgh, PA;79;56;84;60;Sunny and pleasant;SE;5;47%;5%;11

Portland, ME;75;57;78;61;Mostly sunny, nice;SSW;9;50%;2%;10

Portland, OR;80;56;86;57;Partly sunny;NNW;6;45%;4%;9

Providence, RI;78;55;83;58;Mostly sunny;SSW;6;40%;2%;10

Raleigh, NC;79;64;83;62;Partly sunny;NE;7;60%;3%;10

Reno, NV;94;64;96;62;Sunshine and hot;W;10;17%;0%;12

Richmond, VA;79;59;83;58;Mostly sunny;NE;6;55%;0%;11

Roswell, NM;91;66;87;66;Partial sunshine;SSW;11;57%;55%;12

Sacramento, CA;97;60;96;59;Sunny and hot;S;7;34%;0%;11

Salt Lake City, UT;98;76;100;76;Partly sunny and hot;E;11;21%;29%;11

San Antonio, TX;92;73;90;74;A t-storm in spots;SE;6;76%;70%;4

San Diego, CA;79;70;83;69;Humid with sunshine;SW;7;63%;21%;12

San Francisco, CA;70;58;71;57;Fog, then sun;W;12;57%;0%;10

Savannah, GA;88;73;87;72;A t-storm in spots;ENE;8;73%;55%;8

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;74;56;80;57;Partly sunny;N;8;53%;4%;9

Sioux Falls, SD;86;69;88;69;Sunny, breezy, humid;S;15;65%;21%;10

Spokane, WA;81;52;89;57;Mostly sunny, warmer;SE;2;29%;0%;9

Springfield, IL;84;60;88;70;Plenty of sunshine;E;4;61%;10%;11

St. Louis, MO;85;61;89;73;Mostly sunny;SE;6;57%;22%;10

Tampa, FL;90;74;92;75;A t-storm in spots;N;5;68%;50%;12

Toledo, OH;78;59;84;64;Sunny and pleasant;SSE;2;49%;10%;10

Tucson, AZ;106;83;103;79;A t-storm around;ENE;10;27%;64%;12

Tulsa, OK;94;68;92;72;Partly sunny;E;6;54%;8%;11

Vero Beach, FL;89;69;90;73;A p.m. t-storm;SE;6;69%;60%;12

Washington, DC;82;61;85;61;Sunny and pleasant;SE;6;46%;2%;11

Wichita, KS;92;66;93;67;Mostly sunny;SE;7;51%;4%;11

Wilmington, DE;80;59;84;59;Sunny and pleasant;SSE;7;44%;1%;11

