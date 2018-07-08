US Forecast
US Forecast for Sunday, July 8, 2018
_____
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;78;54;85;58;Mostly sunny;SSE;4;46%;2%;10
Albuquerque, NM;92;67;87;66;A t-storm around;ESE;9;42%;64%;12
Anchorage, AK;76;56;64;53;Showers around;SSE;15;64%;85%;2
Asheville, NC;71;61;81;55;Some sun, pleasant;ESE;6;58%;12%;12
Atlanta, GA;84;69;84;66;Partial sunshine;E;7;69%;44%;9
Atlantic City, NJ;72;65;79;62;Sunny and nice;ENE;13;48%;3%;11
Austin, TX;92;73;90;71;A t-storm in spots;SSE;1;71%;66%;5
Baltimore, MD;80;66;85;69;Sunny and pleasant;S;5;42%;4%;11
Baton Rouge, LA;88;73;86;73;Couple of t-storms;SSE;7;80%;78%;8
Billings, MT;92;64;89;64;Mostly sunny;ENE;7;40%;18%;10
Birmingham, AL;87;72;86;72;A t-storm in spots;SE;7;76%;67%;7
Bismarck, ND;95;70;91;63;A t-storm in spots;NE;8;65%;42%;9
Boise, ID;94;65;98;67;Mostly sunny and hot;NE;6;25%;1%;10
Boston, MA;77;60;83;63;Mostly sunny, nice;SSW;7;43%;2%;10
Bridgeport, CT;75;59;82;61;Sunny and nice;S;7;47%;3%;10
Buffalo, NY;79;59;81;65;Sunny and pleasant;S;6;48%;4%;10
Burlington, VT;81;59;86;63;Mostly sunny;SSW;8;43%;4%;10
Caribou, ME;75;57;85;62;Partly sunny, breezy;SW;14;43%;7%;9
Casper, WY;100;61;95;62;Mostly sunny, warm;E;9;27%;42%;11
Charleston, SC;90;73;86;72;Some sun;NE;6;69%;42%;7
Charleston, WV;85;59;87;59;Mostly sunny;E;4;55%;2%;11
Charlotte, NC;77;65;85;61;Mostly sunny, warmer;NE;6;48%;5%;11
Cheyenne, WY;91;60;91;59;Mostly sunny;ESE;11;36%;45%;11
Chicago, IL;77;65;83;70;Sunny and pleasant;S;7;48%;10%;10
Cleveland, OH;76;64;81;70;Sunny and pleasant;SSE;6;54%;10%;10
Columbia, SC;86;70;89;67;Mostly sunny;ENE;6;55%;33%;8
Columbus, OH;80;56;85;63;Sunny and pleasant;SE;5;54%;7%;11
Concord, NH;80;49;87;55;Mostly sunny, warmer;S;4;45%;3%;10
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;97;76;91;75;A t-storm in spots;ESE;9;64%;65%;7
Denver, CO;97;66;95;66;Mostly sunny;S;9;30%;45%;12
Des Moines, IA;84;63;88;65;Sunny and pleasant;SE;8;50%;6%;10
Detroit, MI;80;60;86;65;Sunny and pleasant;S;6;48%;9%;10
Dodge City, KS;92;66;91;64;Mostly sunny;SE;13;53%;4%;11
Duluth, MN;85;66;83;68;Partly sunny;SW;12;66%;75%;9
El Paso, TX;90;73;89;71;A t-storm around;ESE;10;42%;65%;13
Fairbanks, AK;78;61;68;54;Not as warm;ENE;5;60%;44%;2
Fargo, ND;79;73;88;62;A severe t-storm;NNE;8;76%;70%;6
Grand Junction, CO;100;70;98;68;A t-storm around;SSE;10;28%;64%;12
Grand Rapids, MI;82;56;86;64;Sunny and pleasant;SSW;6;51%;7%;10
Hartford, CT;79;56;86;59;Mostly sunny;S;4;44%;3%;10
Helena, MT;91;56;87;60;Mostly sunny;WSW;5;37%;11%;10
Honolulu, HI;86;75;86;75;Spotty showers;ENE;17;60%;83%;12
Houston, TX;90;74;86;75;Thunderstorms;SSE;5;80%;80%;6
Indianapolis, IN;81;60;88;68;Mostly sunny;SE;5;52%;8%;11
Jackson, MS;89;73;85;72;A shower or t-storm;SSE;6;80%;74%;11
Jacksonville, FL;89;72;88;74;A shower or t-storm;E;6;74%;73%;12
Juneau, AK;66;55;66;54;A little a.m. rain;SE;7;72%;66%;2
Kansas City, MO;95;67;91;73;Plenty of sunshine;ESE;6;44%;11%;11
Knoxville, TN;82;68;88;68;Humid with some sun;SSW;5;67%;26%;10
Las Vegas, NV;107;87;110;88;Partly sunny;NW;10;18%;39%;12
Lexington, KY;84;64;87;65;Partly sunny, humid;ENE;6;62%;14%;11
Little Rock, AR;89;71;88;72;A t-storm in spots;E;6;75%;68%;7
Long Beach, CA;87;74;91;71;Not as hot;SE;7;45%;1%;11
Los Angeles, CA;104;73;96;70;Partly sunny;S;6;41%;1%;11
Louisville, KY;85;67;90;71;Partly sunny, humid;ESE;5;58%;25%;11
Madison, WI;80;56;85;63;Sunny and delightful;SSW;7;56%;6%;10
Memphis, TN;96;72;88;73;A t-storm in spots;ESE;7;74%;71%;7
Miami, FL;90;78;90;80;A shower or t-storm;E;8;65%;73%;11
Milwaukee, WI;80;62;82;66;Sunshine and nice;SSW;10;56%;8%;10
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;85;69;90;72;Mostly sunny, breezy;SSW;14;57%;28%;10
Mobile, AL;88;74;86;75;Couple of t-storms;S;6;76%;78%;8
Montgomery, AL;89;71;85;71;A shower or t-storm;SE;6;78%;75%;6
Mt. Washington, NH;48;43;60;49;Mostly sunny;W;19;60%;3%;11
Nashville, TN;85;71;87;72;A t-storm in spots;SE;6;73%;64%;8
New Orleans, LA;85;75;87;76;Couple of t-storms;S;7;76%;78%;9
New York, NY;77;64;83;66;Sunny and nice;S;6;41%;1%;10
Newark, NJ;79;59;84;61;Sunny and pleasant;S;6;39%;2%;10
Norfolk, VA;76;70;80;71;Partly sunny, breezy;NE;14;64%;16%;11
Oklahoma City, OK;92;70;90;70;Partly sunny;ESE;7;58%;4%;11
Olympia, WA;72;50;82;51;Partly sunny, warmer;SW;4;54%;4%;9
Omaha, NE;88;65;89;67;Plenty of sun;SE;11;54%;4%;10
Orlando, FL;92;72;91;75;A p.m. t-storm;E;4;68%;61%;12
Philadelphia, PA;80;59;84;61;Sunny and pleasant;SSE;6;40%;3%;11
Phoenix, AZ;112;92;110;87;Mostly sunny;E;10;21%;55%;12
Pittsburgh, PA;79;56;84;60;Sunny and pleasant;SE;5;47%;5%;11
Portland, ME;75;57;78;61;Mostly sunny, nice;SSW;9;50%;2%;10
Portland, OR;80;56;86;57;Partly sunny;NNW;6;45%;4%;9
Providence, RI;78;55;83;58;Mostly sunny;SSW;6;40%;2%;10
Raleigh, NC;79;64;83;62;Partly sunny;NE;7;60%;3%;10
Reno, NV;94;64;96;62;Sunshine and hot;W;10;17%;0%;12
Richmond, VA;79;59;83;58;Mostly sunny;NE;6;55%;0%;11
Roswell, NM;91;66;87;66;Partial sunshine;SSW;11;57%;55%;12
Sacramento, CA;97;60;96;59;Sunny and hot;S;7;34%;0%;11
Salt Lake City, UT;98;76;100;76;Partly sunny and hot;E;11;21%;29%;11
San Antonio, TX;92;73;90;74;A t-storm in spots;SE;6;76%;70%;4
San Diego, CA;79;70;83;69;Humid with sunshine;SW;7;63%;21%;12
San Francisco, CA;70;58;71;57;Fog, then sun;W;12;57%;0%;10
Savannah, GA;88;73;87;72;A t-storm in spots;ENE;8;73%;55%;8
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;74;56;80;57;Partly sunny;N;8;53%;4%;9
Sioux Falls, SD;86;69;88;69;Sunny, breezy, humid;S;15;65%;21%;10
Spokane, WA;81;52;89;57;Mostly sunny, warmer;SE;2;29%;0%;9
Springfield, IL;84;60;88;70;Plenty of sunshine;E;4;61%;10%;11
St. Louis, MO;85;61;89;73;Mostly sunny;SE;6;57%;22%;10
Tampa, FL;90;74;92;75;A t-storm in spots;N;5;68%;50%;12
Toledo, OH;78;59;84;64;Sunny and pleasant;SSE;2;49%;10%;10
Tucson, AZ;106;83;103;79;A t-storm around;ENE;10;27%;64%;12
Tulsa, OK;94;68;92;72;Partly sunny;E;6;54%;8%;11
Vero Beach, FL;89;69;90;73;A p.m. t-storm;SE;6;69%;60%;12
Washington, DC;82;61;85;61;Sunny and pleasant;SE;6;46%;2%;11
Wichita, KS;92;66;93;67;Mostly sunny;SE;7;51%;4%;11
Wilmington, DE;80;59;84;59;Sunny and pleasant;SSE;7;44%;1%;11
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather