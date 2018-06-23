US Forecast
Published 4:33 pm, Saturday, June 23, 2018
US Forecast for Sunday, June 24, 2018
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;64;59;77;59;Spotty showers;NNW;5;81%;100%;3
Albuquerque, NM;98;68;95;65;Mostly sunny;N;9;16%;0%;13
Anchorage, AK;60;51;63;54;Mostly cloudy;SW;6;61%;44%;3
Asheville, NC;85;65;83;65;Partly sunny;NW;7;64%;44%;12
Atlanta, GA;86;71;93;74;Lots of sun, humid;SW;6;66%;33%;12
Atlantic City, NJ;72;72;84;70;Partly sunny, warmer;W;9;67%;22%;11
Austin, TX;98;76;96;78;Clouds breaking;SSE;12;59%;27%;9
Baltimore, MD;78;74;89;70;A t-storm in spots;WNW;5;61%;45%;10
Baton Rouge, LA;91;77;91;75;Humid with some sun;SSW;8;73%;29%;11
Billings, MT;75;56;72;57;Thundershower;WNW;10;65%;66%;5
Birmingham, AL;86;73;91;74;Partly sunny, humid;SSW;7;68%;26%;12
Bismarck, ND;77;60;77;60;A t-storm in spots;ENE;8;73%;59%;5
Boise, ID;79;53;86;63;Mostly sunny;ESE;6;39%;0%;10
Boston, MA;65;58;76;64;Showers and t-storms;NW;6;78%;82%;5
Bridgeport, CT;67;63;81;66;Showers and t-storms;NW;6;78%;70%;7
Buffalo, NY;74;64;69;58;Spotty showers;NNE;6;88%;85%;3
Burlington, VT;71;59;71;57;Spotty showers;NNW;5;78%;90%;3
Caribou, ME;77;54;72;49;Spotty showers;NE;7;72%;94%;3
Casper, WY;78;46;66;47;A t-storm, cooler;SE;7;73%;66%;4
Charleston, SC;93;78;94;80;Mostly sunny;SSW;7;65%;66%;12
Charleston, WV;81;67;83;65;A shower or t-storm;SW;6;74%;69%;5
Charlotte, NC;92;72;95;72;Mostly sunny, warm;NW;6;51%;44%;12
Cheyenne, WY;78;50;63;48;Showers and t-storms;NW;12;71%;63%;6
Chicago, IL;77;64;75;64;Clouds and sun, nice;NE;8;68%;10%;10
Cleveland, OH;75;67;75;63;A shower in the a.m.;N;11;76%;62%;3
Columbia, SC;96;75;99;75;Mostly sunny, humid;WSW;7;54%;27%;12
Columbus, OH;78;64;82;63;A t-storm in spots;N;7;67%;46%;7
Concord, NH;65;53;77;57;Spotty showers;NW;3;81%;82%;3
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;99;78;97;78;Mostly sunny and hot;S;20;55%;27%;12
Denver, CO;87;56;71;53;A p.m. t-storm;SSE;8;55%;56%;6
Des Moines, IA;81;65;83;68;A shower or t-storm;ESE;8;74%;81%;9
Detroit, MI;78;64;74;57;A shower;N;7;72%;58%;6
Dodge City, KS;86;67;87;62;Severe thunderstorms;NE;14;71%;90%;11
Duluth, MN;79;48;55;47;Cooler;ENE;14;84%;17%;8
El Paso, TX;106;78;102;73;Mostly sunny and hot;WNW;17;16%;0%;13
Fairbanks, AK;69;50;68;48;Mostly cloudy;W;5;47%;24%;3
Fargo, ND;83;63;79;60;Partly sunny;ESE;10;75%;68%;8
Grand Junction, CO;95;60;86;55;Mostly sunny;ESE;9;19%;2%;12
Grand Rapids, MI;74;60;78;58;Rain in the morning;E;7;73%;66%;8
Hartford, CT;66;61;82;64;Showers and t-storms;NW;6;77%;83%;10
Helena, MT;68;56;75;54;Warmer with some sun;S;6;70%;26%;7
Honolulu, HI;87;75;88;75;Variable clouds;ENE;18;57%;78%;10
Houston, TX;93;79;92;79;Humid with some sun;SSE;8;69%;32%;8
Indianapolis, IN;76;64;85;65;Warmer;NNE;5;67%;35%;5
Jackson, MS;92;74;91;72;Partly sunny, humid;S;8;73%;10%;9
Jacksonville, FL;94;77;92;77;Partly sunny;SSE;6;69%;40%;12
Juneau, AK;63;49;62;48;A little a.m. rain;NNW;7;73%;75%;2
Kansas City, MO;83;68;87;72;Partly sunny, humid;SE;9;61%;86%;11
Knoxville, TN;86;69;85;70;Showers and t-storms;SSW;6;75%;88%;7
Las Vegas, NV;110;80;104;80;Plenty of sunshine;E;7;13%;0%;12
Lexington, KY;80;67;83;66;Showers and t-storms;WSW;6;82%;84%;7
Little Rock, AR;88;74;92;75;Partly sunny;SSE;9;66%;27%;8
Long Beach, CA;72;64;73;63;Low clouds, then sun;S;8;70%;0%;11
Los Angeles, CA;79;62;77;61;Low clouds, then sun;SSW;6;72%;0%;9
Louisville, KY;81;68;86;70;Showers and t-storms;E;6;74%;71%;6
Madison, WI;79;59;81;60;Clouds and sun;E;7;64%;30%;6
Memphis, TN;89;74;91;76;Partly sunny;SSE;11;69%;30%;10
Miami, FL;87;77;88;79;A t-storm in spots;ESE;7;72%;69%;11
Milwaukee, WI;75;59;71;59;Partly sunny;NNE;9;72%;6%;10
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;82;67;78;64;A p.m. t-storm;E;8;80%;87%;9
Mobile, AL;92;78;91;77;Partly sunny, humid;SSW;6;71%;30%;12
Montgomery, AL;89;73;90;74;Mostly sunny;SSW;5;71%;14%;12
Mt. Washington, NH;50;44;51;37;Rainy times;NNW;20;96%;92%;3
Nashville, TN;87;72;87;73;Showers and t-storms;SE;6;75%;86%;9
New Orleans, LA;92;79;91;77;Partly sunny, humid;S;7;69%;29%;12
New York, NY;71;66;87;68;A t-storm in spots;NW;7;66%;55%;7
Newark, NJ;74;66;86;67;A t-storm in spots;NW;7;65%;55%;7
Norfolk, VA;91;74;93;75;Partly sunny, humid;SW;8;61%;58%;11
Oklahoma City, OK;84;72;92;74;Mostly sunny, breezy;S;17;70%;22%;12
Olympia, WA;77;50;83;52;Mostly sunny;WSW;4;54%;61%;9
Omaha, NE;79;65;81;68;A shower or t-storm;ESE;8;74%;84%;11
Orlando, FL;95;75;92;74;A t-storm in spots;SE;6;70%;53%;11
Philadelphia, PA;75;71;88;69;A t-storm in spots;WNW;7;61%;51%;10
Phoenix, AZ;107;81;103;79;Plenty of sunshine;W;7;17%;0%;12
Pittsburgh, PA;79;66;81;63;A t-storm in spots;NW;7;66%;48%;7
Portland, ME;62;54;68;60;A shower in the p.m.;W;7;87%;82%;3
Portland, OR;77;55;86;58;Mostly sunny, warm;NW;6;52%;61%;10
Providence, RI;65;61;80;65;A t-storm in spots;WSW;6;75%;74%;5
Raleigh, NC;90;72;94;72;Sunshine, hot, humid;WSW;6;59%;60%;11
Reno, NV;90;56;92;61;Sunny and very warm;W;6;21%;0%;12
Richmond, VA;86;71;91;70;A t-storm around;WSW;7;60%;51%;11
Roswell, NM;104;69;106;67;Mostly sunny and hot;NW;7;14%;6%;12
Sacramento, CA;102;66;95;56;Sunny and hot;S;8;36%;0%;11
Salt Lake City, UT;88;59;82;60;Mostly sunny;NNE;8;29%;0%;11
San Antonio, TX;100;77;99;78;Some sun returning;SSE;12;62%;25%;11
San Diego, CA;71;63;72;62;Low clouds breaking;WSW;8;66%;0%;11
San Francisco, CA;76;57;71;56;Sunny and pleasant;WSW;11;64%;0%;11
Savannah, GA;94;75;95;77;Mostly sunny, humid;SSW;6;64%;42%;12
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;75;54;80;57;Nice with sunshine;N;7;52%;60%;9
Sioux Falls, SD;76;61;78;63;A t-storm in spots;E;6;81%;73%;10
Spokane, WA;78;56;87;62;Mostly sunny, warmer;ESE;4;39%;7%;9
Springfield, IL;78;63;86;69;Partly sunny, warmer;E;3;72%;36%;7
St. Louis, MO;82;68;89;72;Warmer with some sun;ESE;6;70%;66%;8
Tampa, FL;90;76;91;74;A stray thunderstorm;SE;5;79%;58%;6
Toledo, OH;78;63;79;59;A t-storm in spots;NNE;6;67%;45%;4
Tucson, AZ;105;72;102;71;Sunshine;WNW;8;23%;0%;12
Tulsa, OK;87;73;92;77;Humid with some sun;SSE;11;71%;44%;8
Vero Beach, FL;89;73;88;75;A t-storm in spots;SSE;7;74%;54%;11
Washington, DC;84;70;88;70;A t-storm in spots;WNW;7;62%;46%;10
Wichita, KS;89;71;90;70;A severe t-storm;SSE;12;72%;93%;7
Wilmington, DE;74;70;85;68;A t-storm in spots;WNW;9;65%;49%;10
