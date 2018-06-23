US Forecast

US Forecast for Saturday, June 23, 2018

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;81;60;66;59;Cooler with rain;SE;5;68%;88%;3

Albuquerque, NM;100;67;97;67;Mostly sunny and hot;NE;6;10%;0%;13

Anchorage, AK;59;50;61;51;Rather cloudy;SW;7;66%;44%;2

Asheville, NC;84;64;85;66;A shower or t-storm;W;7;70%;80%;11

Atlanta, GA;88;72;88;72;Thunderstorms;SW;8;75%;68%;11

Atlantic City, NJ;70;67;77;73;Thundershower;S;9;89%;85%;6

Austin, TX;99;76;98;77;Clouds breaking;SSE;11;54%;4%;11

Baltimore, MD;73;67;86;76;Thunderstorms;SW;3;78%;86%;6

Baton Rouge, LA;92;76;92;76;Clouds and sun;S;9;71%;29%;5

Billings, MT;74;57;74;55;A shower or two;W;10;51%;85%;8

Birmingham, AL;84;72;87;74;Thunderstorms;SSW;7;81%;70%;10

Bismarck, ND;85;60;76;59;A t-storm in spots;NNE;8;74%;65%;4

Boise, ID;88;56;79;53;Mostly sunny;NNW;11;42%;3%;10

Boston, MA;71;57;64;58;A few showers;N;9;75%;89%;3

Bridgeport, CT;72;61;68;64;Showers and t-storms;NE;9;86%;84%;3

Buffalo, NY;75;63;73;64;Rain and a t-storm;SW;7;80%;80%;3

Burlington, VT;81;61;74;58;Afternoon showers;ESE;8;58%;92%;3

Caribou, ME;76;51;78;55;Partly sunny, nice;S;9;50%;57%;9

Casper, WY;76;47;76;47;A t-storm in spots;N;9;51%;79%;11

Charleston, SC;92;80;92;79;Mostly sunny;SSW;8;66%;18%;12

Charleston, WV;82;66;83;68;Showers and t-storms;SW;7;73%;74%;6

Charlotte, NC;92;72;92;72;Partly sunny, warm;SW;8;59%;28%;12

Cheyenne, WY;77;48;78;50;Sunshine and nice;NNE;10;41%;70%;12

Chicago, IL;63;59;73;63;Clearing and warmer;E;7;76%;35%;4

Cleveland, OH;73;66;77;67;Showers and t-storms;W;10;81%;87%;3

Columbia, SC;95;75;94;75;Mostly sunny;WSW;8;58%;10%;12

Columbus, OH;81;66;78;64;Showers and t-storms;WSW;10;80%;72%;4

Concord, NH;79;50;67;53;Cooler with a shower;NE;5;66%;91%;3

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;101;80;100;78;Partly sunny and hot;S;18;56%;30%;12

Denver, CO;86;56;86;56;Sunshine and nice;N;6;30%;45%;12

Des Moines, IA;76;61;81;68;Periods of sun;SSE;5;67%;44%;6

Detroit, MI;70;65;78;65;Showers and t-storms;NW;5;80%;83%;3

Dodge City, KS;89;61;87;67;Partly sunny, nice;ESE;8;62%;28%;12

Duluth, MN;79;53;71;48;A t-storm in spots;ENE;6;69%;52%;7

El Paso, TX;106;75;106;78;Sunny and hot;WNW;11;8%;0%;13

Fairbanks, AK;68;52;69;49;Clouds and sun;NW;7;53%;15%;4

Fargo, ND;84;63;82;63;Some sun, a t-storm;ESE;9;64%;66%;7

Grand Junction, CO;94;59;94;60;Mostly sunny;N;9;16%;11%;12

Grand Rapids, MI;72;62;75;62;Spotty showers;W;6;83%;72%;3

Hartford, CT;80;60;67;61;Showers and t-storms;NE;6;76%;90%;3

Helena, MT;79;55;69;56;A shower or two;WSW;12;55%;83%;6

Honolulu, HI;89;76;87;75;A shower in the a.m.;ENE;18;53%;69%;13

Houston, TX;94;77;93;78;Humid with some sun;SSE;8;68%;6%;8

Indianapolis, IN;77;64;75;64;A t-storm in spots;WSW;7;78%;55%;3

Jackson, MS;85;73;93;74;Partly sunny, humid;SSW;10;70%;8%;12

Jacksonville, FL;93;76;94;76;Partly sunny;SW;7;66%;39%;12

Juneau, AK;63;49;63;49;Showers around;E;7;70%;82%;2

Kansas City, MO;73;64;83;70;Warmer with clearing;SSE;4;70%;44%;5

Knoxville, TN;85;67;87;69;Showers and t-storms;SW;7;72%;88%;12

Las Vegas, NV;109;82;110;80;Sunny and hot;SSW;10;6%;0%;12

Lexington, KY;79;65;81;67;A shower or t-storm;SW;9;75%;80%;6

Little Rock, AR;92;72;89;74;A strong t-storm;SW;7;69%;84%;6

Long Beach, CA;80;64;74;64;Turning sunny;SE;9;74%;0%;11

Los Angeles, CA;78;63;80;63;Turning sunny;S;6;65%;1%;11

Louisville, KY;76;67;82;69;A shower or t-storm;SW;8;70%;80%;4

Madison, WI;70;55;79;59;Warmer;N;6;58%;16%;5

Memphis, TN;89;70;88;76;Thunderstorms;S;8;80%;79%;6

Miami, FL;90;78;88;77;A shower or t-storm;WSW;7;72%;71%;12

Milwaukee, WI;68;57;71;59;Decreasing clouds;N;8;64%;33%;4

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;82;65;82;67;Partly sunny;SSE;5;63%;44%;8

Mobile, AL;92;78;91;78;Mostly sunny, humid;SSW;6;72%;28%;12

Montgomery, AL;87;73;89;73;A shower or t-storm;SSW;6;75%;58%;12

Mt. Washington, NH;55;41;50;43;A shower in the p.m.;SE;24;69%;91%;3

Nashville, TN;83;67;86;72;A shower or t-storm;SSW;7;76%;85%;4

New Orleans, LA;93;78;92;79;Humid with some sun;S;9;68%;28%;12

New York, NY;75;63;73;68;Thundershower;NNE;7;86%;85%;3

Newark, NJ;74;63;74;67;Thundershower;NNE;6;84%;83%;3

Norfolk, VA;85;70;93;75;Thunderstorms;SSW;9;72%;84%;9

Oklahoma City, OK;88;68;88;72;A strong t-storm;E;11;75%;81%;12

Olympia, WA;72;50;76;50;Partly sunny, warmer;WNW;3;58%;7%;6

Omaha, NE;77;61;80;65;Periods of sun;SSE;6;69%;66%;5

Orlando, FL;94;76;92;76;A shower or t-storm;S;7;70%;67%;11

Philadelphia, PA;73;63;83;71;Thundershower;ENE;6;85%;86%;3

Phoenix, AZ;110;84;107;82;Sunny and very warm;W;7;15%;0%;12

Pittsburgh, PA;75;65;78;67;Showers and t-storms;SW;8;78%;73%;5

Portland, ME;67;52;63;55;A passing shower;NNE;7;68%;87%;4

Portland, OR;74;57;77;55;Some sun, pleasant;NNW;6;57%;11%;9

Providence, RI;77;56;66;61;Cooler;NNE;6;81%;69%;3

Raleigh, NC;92;73;91;73;A p.m. t-storm;SSW;8;64%;60%;11

Reno, NV;93;58;90;57;Sunny and very warm;NNE;7;22%;0%;12

Richmond, VA;78;71;89;72;Thunderstorms;SW;8;77%;68%;9

Roswell, NM;109;70;103;69;Mostly sunny and hot;SE;11;30%;4%;12

Sacramento, CA;100;66;102;67;Sunshine, very hot;WNW;9;29%;1%;11

Salt Lake City, UT;85;63;87;58;Mostly sunny;NNW;12;24%;6%;11

San Antonio, TX;99;76;100;77;Clouds breaking, hot;SSE;11;60%;0%;11

San Diego, CA;72;63;71;64;Clouds, then sun;SSW;9;72%;1%;11

San Francisco, CA;73;56;76;57;Sunny and warm;SW;8;56%;0%;11

Savannah, GA;95;76;95;76;Mostly sunny, humid;SSW;8;63%;34%;12

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;68;55;75;55;Some sun, pleasant;NNE;6;57%;10%;8

Sioux Falls, SD;78;58;74;59;Mostly sunny;SSW;11;78%;66%;8

Spokane, WA;81;54;78;56;Partly sunny;S;7;47%;20%;5

Springfield, IL;81;61;78;63;Decreasing clouds;S;6;83%;33%;5

St. Louis, MO;74;64;82;68;Decreasing clouds;S;6;68%;37%;5

Tampa, FL;90;78;91;76;A p.m. t-storm;W;7;75%;60%;12

Toledo, OH;72;66;80;65;Showers and t-storms;W;4;77%;70%;3

Tucson, AZ;108;76;104;73;Sunshine;WSW;9;19%;0%;12

Tulsa, OK;89;68;85;73;A strong t-storm;SSE;7;81%;78%;5

Vero Beach, FL;90;75;89;72;A shower or t-storm;S;6;74%;69%;7

Washington, DC;71;69;86;71;Thunderstorms;SSW;6;81%;86%;4

Wichita, KS;88;66;88;71;Showers and t-storms;SE;6;71%;64%;10

Wilmington, DE;72;66;84;70;Thundershower;ESE;7;83%;83%;3

