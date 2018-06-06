US Forecast
Updated 8:32 pm, Tuesday, June 5, 2018
US Forecast for Wednesday, June 6, 2018
_____
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;64;50;69;52;Decreasing clouds;SW;6;60%;26%;4
Albuquerque, NM;94;64;94;63;Partly sunny, warm;ESE;9;12%;0%;12
Anchorage, AK;65;47;62;50;Partly sunny;WSW;7;58%;42%;5
Asheville, NC;79;55;81;57;Mostly sunny;NW;9;55%;10%;12
Atlanta, GA;83;63;90;66;Mostly sunny, nice;NNW;5;47%;0%;12
Atlantic City, NJ;76;59;69;56;Clouds and sun;ESE;9;59%;10%;11
Austin, TX;99;75;99;75;Partly cloudy;S;9;56%;4%;11
Baltimore, MD;79;60;74;62;Partly sunny, nice;NNE;3;54%;24%;5
Baton Rouge, LA;84;71;90;71;A t-storm in spots;ESE;6;72%;46%;12
Billings, MT;74;54;82;57;Clouds and sun;SE;7;61%;44%;10
Birmingham, AL;84;62;89;66;Sunshine and nice;N;5;50%;3%;12
Bismarck, ND;89;56;79;52;Mostly sunny;ESE;8;55%;7%;9
Boise, ID;82;53;86;57;Partly sunny;NW;6;34%;45%;10
Boston, MA;62;54;63;53;Decreasing clouds;SSE;8;63%;44%;5
Bridgeport, CT;70;53;68;53;Partly sunny;S;7;59%;16%;5
Buffalo, NY;64;51;64;54;Partly sunny, cool;SSW;7;63%;27%;5
Burlington, VT;62;51;68;54;Mostly cloudy;ENE;8;64%;44%;4
Caribou, ME;50;42;67;40;Partly sunny;E;5;46%;2%;7
Casper, WY;93;52;82;52;A strong t-storm;E;11;55%;73%;8
Charleston, SC;87;70;89;72;Mostly sunny;S;6;55%;4%;12
Charleston, WV;82;57;75;49;Partly sunny;ENE;5;58%;6%;11
Charlotte, NC;83;62;87;64;Mostly sunny;ENE;5;51%;3%;11
Cheyenne, WY;89;53;78;52;A strong t-storm;NW;13;50%;66%;12
Chicago, IL;66;53;73;64;Warmer with some sun;S;7;49%;27%;10
Cleveland, OH;66;54;64;58;Mostly sunny;SSE;9;63%;0%;10
Columbia, SC;87;63;92;67;Mostly sunny;SW;4;50%;1%;12
Columbus, OH;73;51;72;52;Sunshine, pleasant;E;6;57%;4%;9
Concord, NH;62;48;68;49;Clearing;SE;5;68%;44%;4
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;94;74;96;75;Mostly sunny and hot;SE;11;63%;26%;12
Denver, CO;92;60;87;58;A strong t-storm;NNW;10;33%;52%;10
Des Moines, IA;89;66;93;68;Partly sunny and hot;NW;10;52%;70%;10
Detroit, MI;67;50;72;59;Mostly sunny;S;6;48%;0%;10
Dodge City, KS;94;66;97;70;Mostly sunny and hot;SSE;14;49%;55%;12
Duluth, MN;58;44;67;50;A morning t-storm;NW;7;75%;68%;3
El Paso, TX;101;75;101;76;Partly sunny and hot;SSW;10;20%;26%;13
Fairbanks, AK;72;52;72;49;Showers around;ENE;9;30%;72%;5
Fargo, ND;86;63;78;50;Partly sunny;NNE;12;58%;15%;9
Grand Junction, CO;96;60;95;59;Partly sunny and hot;ESE;11;11%;0%;12
Grand Rapids, MI;70;45;75;59;Clouds and sun;S;5;54%;25%;10
Hartford, CT;70;52;70;53;Decreasing clouds;S;5;58%;25%;5
Helena, MT;79;49;80;55;Clouds and sun;S;5;39%;44%;10
Honolulu, HI;86;74;85;73;Mostly cloudy;ENE;15;57%;70%;10
Houston, TX;96;76;95;75;Partly sunny and hot;SSE;5;63%;28%;12
Indianapolis, IN;85;55;81;60;Mostly sunny;SE;6;48%;0%;11
Jackson, MS;84;65;91;67;Mostly sunny;NNE;4;57%;3%;12
Jacksonville, FL;91;70;88;71;A t-storm in spots;SW;6;58%;53%;12
Juneau, AK;62;43;58;46;A little a.m. rain;E;13;68%;82%;2
Kansas City, MO;90;69;93;71;Mostly sunny and hot;S;6;52%;27%;11
Knoxville, TN;83;60;85;60;Mostly sunny;NNE;5;56%;11%;11
Las Vegas, NV;102;76;101;73;Mostly sunny;SW;13;11%;0%;12
Lexington, KY;82;59;78;53;Partly sunny;ENE;6;62%;4%;11
Little Rock, AR;88;65;91;67;Mostly sunny;ESE;5;49%;0%;11
Long Beach, CA;71;61;72;59;Low clouds, then sun;SW;7;66%;1%;11
Los Angeles, CA;73;59;75;58;Low clouds, then sun;SSE;6;66%;1%;11
Louisville, KY;85;60;82;58;Partly sunny;ENE;6;54%;4%;11
Madison, WI;74;48;76;62;A shower or t-storm;S;6;55%;80%;8
Memphis, TN;89;65;90;69;Nice with sunshine;NE;4;50%;1%;11
Miami, FL;90;78;88;76;A t-storm in spots;W;9;66%;57%;12
Milwaukee, WI;57;47;69;60;Some sun, pleasant;SSW;9;63%;58%;10
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;80;64;79;60;Rain, a thunderstorm;NE;9;78%;68%;2
Mobile, AL;76;71;90;71;A t-storm in spots;SW;5;68%;46%;12
Montgomery, AL;83;65;86;66;Partly sunny;N;5;58%;5%;12
Mt. Washington, NH;35;32;40;35;Partly sunny;SSE;17;97%;44%;4
Nashville, TN;85;61;89;64;Warm with sunshine;NNW;6;53%;8%;11
New Orleans, LA;89;73;89;74;A t-storm in spots;SE;6;69%;45%;11
New York, NY;77;57;72;57;Sun and clouds;SSE;6;50%;25%;6
Newark, NJ;75;55;72;55;Clouds and sun;SSE;5;52%;25%;5
Norfolk, VA;82;65;78;61;Partly sunny, nice;ENE;8;53%;28%;11
Oklahoma City, OK;88;69;92;72;Mostly sunny;SSE;11;69%;4%;12
Olympia, WA;69;44;75;46;Partly sunny, warmer;SW;3;53%;5%;9
Omaha, NE;92;70;94;68;Partly sunny and hot;ESE;12;53%;66%;11
Orlando, FL;93;74;86;72;A t-storm in spots;SW;8;75%;60%;9
Philadelphia, PA;80;58;73;56;Clouds and sun, nice;SSE;6;48%;19%;6
Phoenix, AZ;106;78;104;78;Partly sunny, warm;WSW;6;9%;0%;7
Pittsburgh, PA;70;48;68;52;Clouds and sun, cool;SE;5;60%;29%;5
Portland, ME;56;50;61;52;Decreasing clouds;SSW;7;68%;55%;9
Portland, OR;73;49;79;53;Partly sunny;N;5;51%;3%;9
Providence, RI;68;53;66;51;Decreasing clouds;S;7;61%;25%;4
Raleigh, NC;83;62;84;62;A t-storm in spots;E;5;57%;45%;11
Reno, NV;84;53;82;52;Partly sunny;WNW;6;22%;2%;12
Richmond, VA;83;60;76;56;Some sun, pleasant;ENE;7;56%;4%;10
Roswell, NM;104;66;102;69;Partly sunny and hot;SSE;10;18%;8%;12
Sacramento, CA;85;52;80;51;Partly sunny;S;8;52%;0%;11
Salt Lake City, UT;92;66;92;66;Partly sunny;SE;13;19%;0%;11
San Antonio, TX;102;76;102;76;Partly sunny;SE;10;49%;2%;11
San Diego, CA;68;61;70;59;Low clouds, then sun;W;7;66%;2%;11
San Francisco, CA;63;53;63;53;Low clouds breaking;W;21;68%;0%;10
Savannah, GA;89;68;92;71;Mostly sunny;SSW;4;54%;5%;12
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;69;51;75;53;Warmer with some sun;WSW;5;52%;4%;9
Sioux Falls, SD;95;67;87;60;A strong t-storm;ENE;9;62%;81%;7
Spokane, WA;72;47;79;52;Partly sunny;SE;4;33%;0%;8
Springfield, IL;88;57;88;68;Mostly sunny, warm;SE;6;46%;11%;11
St. Louis, MO;88;63;91;68;Mostly sunny and hot;SSE;5;50%;4%;11
Tampa, FL;88;76;83;74;Showers and t-storms;SW;6;83%;72%;6
Toledo, OH;74;51;73;57;Mostly sunny, nice;N;3;49%;0%;10
Tucson, AZ;105;71;105;71;Partly sunny and hot;SW;10;12%;0%;12
Tulsa, OK;89;68;94;71;Mostly sunny;SE;9;58%;5%;11
Vero Beach, FL;90;74;87;71;A t-storm in spots;SW;6;78%;60%;12
Washington, DC;80;59;73;57;Partly sunny, nice;NNW;7;54%;16%;7
Wichita, KS;89;68;93;70;Humid with sunshine;SSE;10;60%;27%;11
Wilmington, DE;76;56;72;55;Clouds and sun;SSE;7;55%;21%;6
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather