US Forecast
Updated 8:31 pm, Monday, June 4, 2018
US Forecast for Tuesday, June 5, 2018
_____
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;64;50;65;49;Spotty showers;NW;8;64%;83%;3
Albuquerque, NM;91;63;94;64;Mostly sunny, warm;SSE;9;15%;0%;12
Anchorage, AK;62;45;63;46;Partly sunny;SSE;9;56%;64%;3
Asheville, NC;79;55;79;56;Partly sunny, nice;NW;7;55%;6%;12
Atlanta, GA;86;62;85;62;Partly sunny;WNW;6;48%;1%;12
Atlantic City, NJ;70;59;75;59;Clouds and sun;W;13;55%;66%;11
Austin, TX;95;75;99;77;Mostly sunny and hot;SSE;6;53%;26%;12
Baltimore, MD;77;60;79;61;A p.m. t-storm;WNW;11;52%;80%;11
Baton Rouge, LA;93;73;85;70;A t-storm in spots;SW;6;81%;77%;12
Billings, MT;90;56;75;54;A severe t-storm;ENE;9;59%;83%;10
Birmingham, AL;84;62;85;63;Partly sunny, nice;NNW;5;53%;5%;12
Bismarck, ND;86;58;90;59;Partly sunny, warm;N;8;58%;68%;9
Boise, ID;85;52;82;52;Partly sunny;NE;7;37%;2%;10
Boston, MA;53;51;66;54;Rain and drizzle;N;7;63%;82%;4
Bridgeport, CT;65;53;71;53;A p.m. t-storm;NNW;14;56%;81%;10
Buffalo, NY;63;55;63;52;Showers;NNW;15;63%;73%;4
Burlington, VT;59;51;64;51;Rain and drizzle;N;7;61%;80%;3
Caribou, ME;56;40;50;40;Cloudy with showers;NNW;6;76%;90%;2
Casper, WY;86;51;91;52;Partly sunny;N;14;21%;10%;11
Charleston, SC;88;70;88;70;Partly sunny;SSW;6;63%;5%;12
Charleston, WV;79;54;82;56;Partly sunny, breezy;W;13;55%;66%;11
Charlotte, NC;86;61;82;61;Partly sunny, nice;WSW;5;50%;0%;11
Cheyenne, WY;84;53;87;55;Partly sunny, warm;SW;9;25%;24%;12
Chicago, IL;79;62;66;54;Cooler;NNE;14;70%;62%;9
Cleveland, OH;70;59;66;53;A shower in the a.m.;NNE;14;72%;63%;6
Columbia, SC;90;64;87;64;Sun and some clouds;W;5;49%;25%;12
Columbus, OH;75;56;74;51;A shower or t-storm;N;14;64%;63%;6
Concord, NH;52;45;65;48;Rain and drizzle;ENE;6;67%;81%;3
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;84;69;91;74;A t-storm in spots;ESE;10;70%;55%;12
Denver, CO;90;60;91;60;Partly sunny and hot;SW;8;21%;42%;12
Des Moines, IA;82;63;91;67;Sunny;S;8;47%;4%;10
Detroit, MI;74;58;70;50;Some sun returning;N;13;52%;18%;6
Dodge City, KS;87;61;93;65;Sunny and hot;SE;12;56%;9%;11
Duluth, MN;78;45;58;43;Partly sunny, cooler;ENE;8;69%;20%;9
El Paso, TX;99;74;102;76;Partly sunny and hot;SW;11;14%;4%;13
Fairbanks, AK;72;51;73;52;A shower;SE;7;44%;64%;3
Fargo, ND;88;57;84;63;Sunshine and breezy;SE;15;54%;68%;9
Grand Junction, CO;94;61;94;61;Partly sunny and hot;NE;10;13%;25%;12
Grand Rapids, MI;72;55;69;47;Clouds breaking;N;13;54%;11%;9
Hartford, CT;62;50;71;51;Showers around;NW;14;59%;90%;10
Helena, MT;82;52;75;48;A t-storm in spots;WSW;8;49%;41%;10
Honolulu, HI;86;75;84;74;Inc. clouds;ENE;17;57%;36%;13
Houston, TX;94;76;95;75;Partly sunny;S;5;62%;24%;8
Indianapolis, IN;78;60;84;54;A p.m. t-storm;N;13;48%;59%;10
Jackson, MS;89;66;83;65;Partly sunny;NNE;4;62%;27%;12
Jacksonville, FL;93;69;91;70;Partly sunny;S;6;49%;3%;12
Juneau, AK;51;43;62;45;Low clouds;NNE;9;64%;57%;2
Kansas City, MO;81;62;89;68;Sunshine;SSE;4;47%;4%;11
Knoxville, TN;83;59;83;60;Partly sunny;WSW;5;51%;10%;11
Las Vegas, NV;107;78;103;76;Partly sunny and hot;SSW;12;10%;0%;12
Lexington, KY;77;54;81;58;Mostly sunny;WSW;8;57%;16%;11
Little Rock, AR;87;66;88;67;Partly sunny;SE;5;52%;8%;11
Long Beach, CA;70;62;74;62;Clearing;S;7;66%;0%;11
Los Angeles, CA;77;61;77;60;Clouds breaking;S;6;60%;1%;11
Louisville, KY;79;59;85;58;Mostly sunny;W;8;51%;12%;11
Madison, WI;78;59;74;48;Partly sunny;E;5;58%;41%;10
Memphis, TN;88;66;87;67;Partly sunny;NE;4;50%;5%;10
Miami, FL;91;77;90;77;A t-storm in spots;WSW;9;68%;54%;11
Milwaukee, WI;81;54;62;48;Cooler;NE;14;62%;9%;10
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;87;60;79;63;Mostly sunny;ESE;9;52%;27%;10
Mobile, AL;90;71;84;71;Some sun, a t-storm;WSW;6;66%;80%;11
Montgomery, AL;83;63;83;64;Partly sunny;NNW;5;58%;4%;12
Mt. Washington, NH;37;33;36;31;Snow and rain;SE;15;96%;85%;2
Nashville, TN;84;60;86;62;Partly sunny;WSW;5;46%;7%;11
New Orleans, LA;90;77;86;74;A t-storm in spots;SW;7;72%;73%;12
New York, NY;71;59;75;57;A p.m. t-storm;N;16;50%;82%;10
Newark, NJ;73;56;75;55;Showers around;NNW;14;56%;88%;10
Norfolk, VA;81;66;83;65;Clouds and sunshine;SW;7;49%;27%;11
Oklahoma City, OK;84;64;87;68;Sunshine, more humid;SE;9;70%;2%;11
Olympia, WA;67;42;68;45;Mostly cloudy;W;10;53%;14%;4
Omaha, NE;80;63;93;70;Sunny;SSE;9;47%;10%;11
Orlando, FL;94;77;93;75;Partly sunny;W;10;61%;5%;12
Philadelphia, PA;76;57;76;57;A p.m. t-storm;NW;13;52%;80%;11
Phoenix, AZ;108;81;106;78;Partly sunny, warm;WSW;10;10%;0%;12
Pittsburgh, PA;72;55;67;49;Shower/thunderstorm;NNW;15;73%;78%;8
Portland, ME;52;48;59;50;Rain and drizzle;ENE;7;75%;82%;3
Portland, OR;68;47;73;50;Sunny intervals;NW;6;50%;6%;9
Providence, RI;56;50;70;53;Afternoon showers;NW;15;64%;100%;9
Raleigh, NC;85;62;84;62;Clouds and sun;SW;5;51%;0%;11
Reno, NV;86;54;83;52;Partly sunny;WNW;7;19%;0%;12
Richmond, VA;83;58;81;60;Clouds and sun;W;7;51%;42%;11
Roswell, NM;89;64;103;66;Partly sunny and hot;SSE;9;24%;3%;12
Sacramento, CA;94;52;84;52;Partly sunny;SSW;6;45%;1%;11
Salt Lake City, UT;97;68;91;64;Mostly sunny;ESE;13;18%;0%;11
San Antonio, TX;96;75;102;76;Mostly sunny and hot;SSE;8;47%;3%;12
San Diego, CA;67;61;70;61;Low clouds, then sun;WSW;7;66%;0%;11
San Francisco, CA;64;53;65;53;Low clouds breaking;W;13;62%;2%;10
Savannah, GA;92;69;90;69;Partly sunny;SW;4;56%;5%;12
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;68;49;68;51;Mostly cloudy;SW;11;50%;10%;5
Sioux Falls, SD;88;61;91;69;Sunny and very warm;SSE;8;51%;27%;10
Spokane, WA;70;45;72;46;Periods of sun;SSE;10;34%;0%;9
Springfield, IL;82;58;88;58;Sunny;ENE;8;45%;7%;11
St. Louis, MO;81;61;89;63;Plenty of sunshine;SSE;6;44%;2%;11
Tampa, FL;88;77;89;75;Partly sunny;WSW;7;72%;32%;12
Toledo, OH;75;59;74;50;A morning shower;NE;13;57%;60%;5
Tucson, AZ;107;71;105;69;Partly sunny and hot;SW;10;11%;0%;12
Tulsa, OK;87;64;89;68;Mostly sunny;SSE;7;58%;6%;11
Vero Beach, FL;92;76;90;74;A t-storm in spots;WSW;8;70%;64%;12
Washington, DC;78;57;77;58;A p.m. t-storm;WNW;12;54%;80%;11
Wichita, KS;84;62;89;67;Brilliant sunshine;SSE;8;59%;2%;11
Wilmington, DE;75;55;73;56;A p.m. t-storm;WNW;13;56%;82%;11
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather