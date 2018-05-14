US Forecast

US Forecast for Monday, May 14, 2018

_____

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;69;50;76;60;Low clouds breaking;SSE;7;59%;64%;8

Albuquerque, NM;85;56;83;56;Mostly sunny;SSW;10;15%;0%;12

Anchorage, AK;54;42;54;41;Cloudy;SSE;8;62%;57%;1

Asheville, NC;86;59;86;62;Clouds and sun, warm;SSE;5;57%;18%;10

Atlanta, GA;91;65;90;67;Mostly cloudy, warm;SE;5;55%;28%;9

Atlantic City, NJ;58;54;68;61;Mostly cloudy;S;6;89%;63%;3

Austin, TX;91;73;90;70;Partly sunny, warm;SSE;5;60%;11%;7

Baltimore, MD;65;60;83;69;A heavy p.m. t-storm;SE;1;66%;83%;3

Baton Rouge, LA;92;67;93;69;Mostly sunny, warm;SW;5;56%;14%;11

Billings, MT;63;48;70;47;Partly sunny, warmer;SSW;7;55%;35%;5

Birmingham, AL;92;69;93;69;Partly sunny, warm;NE;6;52%;32%;11

Bismarck, ND;71;49;78;47;Partly sunny, warmer;N;7;49%;7%;8

Boise, ID;66;47;77;53;Warmer with some sun;NE;6;39%;6%;9

Boston, MA;58;48;72;59;Warmer with some sun;SSW;8;62%;70%;5

Bridgeport, CT;55;50;68;59;Mostly cloudy;SSW;6;78%;73%;3

Buffalo, NY;69;50;67;57;Mostly cloudy;SSW;9;71%;86%;4

Burlington, VT;74;52;78;58;Mostly cloudy, warm;SSE;10;46%;13%;7

Caribou, ME;69;43;74;46;Inc. clouds;NW;13;40%;38%;8

Casper, WY;68;39;62;38;A t-storm in spots;E;9;76%;72%;3

Charleston, SC;86;69;83;72;Partly sunny, humid;SSE;8;70%;71%;10

Charleston, WV;89;67;91;67;Rain, a thunderstorm;SSW;6;67%;81%;8

Charlotte, NC;94;66;92;69;Clouds breaking;S;5;49%;8%;10

Cheyenne, WY;62;44;59;41;A t-storm in spots;NW;8;73%;72%;4

Chicago, IL;61;51;73;59;A severe t-storm;WSW;8;82%;90%;3

Cleveland, OH;57;52;72;63;Rain and a t-storm;SSW;6;75%;89%;3

Columbia, SC;97;68;93;70;Mostly cloudy, warm;SSE;6;51%;58%;9

Columbus, OH;84;64;86;68;Rain, a thunderstorm;SSW;7;80%;82%;6

Concord, NH;66;44;78;55;Partly sunny;WSW;6;55%;55%;6

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;90;73;90;72;Clouds and sun, warm;SSE;14;62%;13%;6

Denver, CO;70;49;63;47;A t-storm in spots;NNW;9;80%;76%;3

Des Moines, IA;71;59;74;62;A severe t-storm;NNE;6;80%;84%;4

Detroit, MI;63;53;75;62;A t-storm, warmer;SE;6;78%;88%;4

Dodge City, KS;84;63;81;54;A strong t-storm;NNE;14;63%;80%;8

Duluth, MN;77;49;68;45;Partly sunny, warm;N;5;57%;10%;7

El Paso, TX;90;67;93;66;Warm with sunshine;W;10;17%;0%;12

Fairbanks, AK;61;43;54;38;Inc. clouds;W;7;48%;74%;2

Fargo, ND;68;52;79;47;Partly sunny, warmer;NE;8;45%;6%;8

Grand Junction, CO;76;47;76;47;Clouds and sun;NE;10;24%;27%;9

Grand Rapids, MI;66;53;74;59;Periods of sun, nice;N;6;80%;74%;4

Hartford, CT;58;49;74;59;Warmer;S;7;69%;64%;8

Helena, MT;61;44;72;45;Pleasant and warmer;S;5;49%;4%;9

Honolulu, HI;84;73;83;71;Spotty showers;NE;16;64%;64%;13

Houston, TX;90;73;91;70;Partly sunny;S;7;60%;18%;9

Indianapolis, IN;86;70;91;70;Rain, a thunderstorm;WSW;10;68%;82%;7

Jackson, MS;90;67;94;69;Partly sunny;NNE;3;54%;29%;11

Jacksonville, FL;86;70;77;71;Rain and a t-storm;ESE;9;85%;88%;2

Juneau, AK;56;44;52;39;Afternoon showers;W;11;82%;97%;1

Kansas City, MO;92;72;88;68;Rather cloudy;SSW;11;58%;74%;4

Knoxville, TN;90;65;92;69;Sunny intervals;SSE;3;57%;20%;11

Las Vegas, NV;83;62;86;65;Plenty of sunshine;NW;11;22%;0%;11

Lexington, KY;87;69;90;69;A shower or t-storm;SW;7;61%;63%;10

Little Rock, AR;92;69;92;69;Clouds and sunshine;SSW;8;55%;11%;11

Long Beach, CA;72;57;70;56;Clearing;W;8;61%;13%;10

Los Angeles, CA;70;54;68;55;Clearing;SSW;6;66%;12%;7

Louisville, KY;90;72;94;73;Partly sunny and hot;SSW;7;54%;26%;9

Madison, WI;61;56;74;59;A shower or two;WNW;4;70%;84%;4

Memphis, TN;92;70;93;71;Partly sunny;S;6;53%;7%;11

Miami, FL;79;73;82;77;Rain, a thunderstorm;SE;10;79%;84%;3

Milwaukee, WI;61;50;69;57;Mostly cloudy;S;6;73%;74%;2

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;73;59;76;58;Clouds and sun, warm;WNW;4;52%;41%;5

Mobile, AL;92;68;92;69;Mostly sunny;E;6;55%;36%;11

Montgomery, AL;91;67;88;67;Mainly cloudy, humid;SE;6;60%;44%;9

Mt. Washington, NH;42;34;50;41;Partly sunny, windy;WSW;29;69%;16%;4

Nashville, TN;91;68;94;69;Clouds and sun, warm;SSW;5;53%;13%;11

New Orleans, LA;91;72;93;74;Mostly sunny;NW;7;54%;21%;11

New York, NY;56;53;71;63;Warmer;S;6;72%;65%;3

Newark, NJ;55;52;73;62;Warmer;S;5;75%;65%;3

Norfolk, VA;77;61;87;70;Partly sunny, humid;SSW;6;62%;36%;10

Oklahoma City, OK;87;71;89;69;Sun and clouds, warm;S;16;65%;66%;6

Olympia, WA;85;51;87;52;Mostly sunny;WSW;3;50%;3%;8

Omaha, NE;77;57;75;59;A severe t-storm;NW;9;79%;93%;4

Orlando, FL;85;70;77;73;Rain, a thunderstorm;SE;10;90%;93%;3

Philadelphia, PA;58;55;78;65;Warmer;S;5;75%;51%;3

Phoenix, AZ;89;68;93;69;Plenty of sunshine;WSW;6;16%;0%;11

Pittsburgh, PA;75;61;81;66;Rain, a thunderstorm;SSW;6;72%;92%;3

Portland, ME;59;46;63;53;Periods of sun;SSW;10;69%;16%;8

Portland, OR;87;56;88;57;Mostly sunny;WNW;5;48%;5%;8

Providence, RI;59;48;71;57;Decreasing clouds;SSW;7;71%;63%;4

Raleigh, NC;94;68;92;69;Partly sunny;S;6;54%;5%;11

Reno, NV;67;47;70;49;A t-storm in spots;N;7;48%;59%;11

Richmond, VA;87;63;91;69;Partly sunny and hot;SE;4;61%;66%;8

Roswell, NM;95;61;96;58;Mostly sunny and hot;W;11;16%;7%;12

Sacramento, CA;79;50;77;51;Brilliant sunshine;SSW;8;61%;24%;10

Salt Lake City, UT;68;48;68;50;A t-storm in spots;ENE;7;50%;73%;4

San Antonio, TX;91;74;90;72;Partly sunny;SSE;7;64%;15%;7

San Diego, CA;69;57;68;57;Clouds, then sun;NNW;8;62%;8%;10

San Francisco, CA;62;52;62;54;Low clouds, then sun;WSW;11;72%;5%;9

Savannah, GA;89;67;83;68;A p.m. t-storm;SE;7;75%;80%;7

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;84;57;85;57;Mostly sunny;NNE;5;52%;3%;8

Sioux Falls, SD;66;53;70;53;A shower or two;NNW;6;74%;67%;2

Spokane, WA;82;53;84;54;Sunshine and warm;SSE;2;38%;0%;8

Springfield, IL;92;71;92;67;A t-storm in spots;SSW;12;51%;76%;7

St. Louis, MO;92;71;93;70;Clouds and sun;SSW;11;50%;33%;10

Tampa, FL;83;70;80;72;Rain and a t-storm;ESE;6;85%;85%;3

Toledo, OH;63;55;80;63;Rain and a t-storm;S;4;73%;89%;3

Tucson, AZ;91;62;94;60;Mostly sunny;SW;10;17%;0%;12

Tulsa, OK;91;74;90;69;Clouds and sun, warm;SSW;13;59%;70%;7

Vero Beach, FL;80;70;79;70;Rain, a thunderstorm;SSE;14;86%;90%;3

Washington, DC;70;62;85;69;A heavy p.m. t-storm;SSE;4;70%;82%;3

Wichita, KS;91;70;92;66;Mostly cloudy, hot;SSW;14;61%;71%;5

Wilmington, DE;58;56;78;64;Warmer;S;5;78%;67%;3

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather