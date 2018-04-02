US Forecast

US Forecast for Monday, April 2, 2018

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;44;27;49;32;Partly sunny;SSE;6;38%;8%;6

Albuquerque, NM;70;48;74;46;Mostly cloudy;WSW;17;14%;0%;6

Anchorage, AK;41;24;40;18;Plenty of sunshine;N;12;49%;3%;3

Asheville, NC;71;50;71;51;Cloudy;S;5;55%;44%;3

Atlanta, GA;77;53;80;57;Partly sunny;SW;6;49%;12%;8

Atlantic City, NJ;64;39;44;35;Rain/snow showers;E;14;68%;76%;3

Austin, TX;80;61;79;68;Cloudy;SSE;8;66%;44%;3

Baltimore, MD;63;40;52;43;Bit of rain, snow;ESE;3;57%;80%;3

Baton Rouge, LA;79;58;82;67;More clouds than sun;S;7;66%;12%;4

Billings, MT;43;30;31;13;Colder with snow;N;14;79%;92%;1

Birmingham, AL;80;54;78;63;Partly sunny;S;7;57%;45%;7

Bismarck, ND;30;16;23;5;A bit of snow;NNE;14;65%;87%;1

Boise, ID;61;33;46;28;Cooler;NNW;14;35%;44%;4

Boston, MA;57;34;45;35;A little a.m. snow;S;4;48%;47%;5

Bridgeport, CT;56;33;45;34;A little a.m. snow;SSW;6;60%;72%;5

Buffalo, NY;36;26;42;33;Partly sunny, cold;SSE;10;47%;27%;6

Burlington, VT;46;24;45;29;Partly sunny;ESE;6;39%;8%;5

Caribou, ME;45;18;37;19;Clouds and sun;WNW;6;43%;25%;5

Casper, WY;59;38;53;15;Very windy;NNE;34;47%;89%;3

Charleston, SC;72;56;78;62;Partly sunny;SSW;7;66%;7%;8

Charleston, WV;49;38;58;50;Mostly cloudy;E;4;66%;68%;2

Charlotte, NC;77;56;80;53;Cloudy and very warm;SE;7;46%;44%;3

Cheyenne, WY;46;32;62;20;Windy;NW;24;31%;54%;6

Chicago, IL;36;26;44;40;A shower in the p.m.;SE;7;36%;85%;4

Cleveland, OH;38;30;41;39;Partly sunny, chilly;ESE;7;56%;73%;6

Columbia, SC;80;56;85;59;Partial sunshine;SSW;8;50%;9%;8

Columbus, OH;47;29;49;43;Partly sunny, chilly;ESE;5;56%;72%;6

Concord, NH;56;26;48;28;Periods of sun;N;5;36%;3%;5

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;80;46;68;62;Mostly cloudy;S;11;67%;44%;2

Denver, CO;58;41;73;27;Strong winds;NNE;22;26%;56%;6

Des Moines, IA;34;23;44;35;Rain and drizzle;SE;12;57%;84%;2

Detroit, MI;42;23;44;35;Some sun;ESE;5;37%;71%;6

Dodge City, KS;35;22;72;36;Warmer with some sun;S;22;46%;15%;7

Duluth, MN;33;15;34;26;A bit of p.m. snow;ENE;5;61%;87%;2

El Paso, TX;85;57;85;59;Mostly sunny, breezy;WSW;14;11%;0%;9

Fairbanks, AK;34;5;28;5;Partly sunny;NNE;6;48%;2%;3

Fargo, ND;14;10;31;10;A bit of snow;NE;9;64%;87%;1

Grand Junction, CO;73;45;74;26;Partly sunny, breezy;NNW;18;20%;12%;6

Grand Rapids, MI;36;22;46;34;Becoming cloudy;ESE;6;40%;66%;4

Hartford, CT;56;33;48;32;A bit of a.m. snow;S;5;53%;71%;5

Helena, MT;40;25;29;17;Snow tapering off;NW;15;65%;87%;1

Honolulu, HI;82;73;80;73;Cloudy with showers;WSW;11;81%;96%;3

Houston, TX;81;67;83;71;Mostly cloudy, humid;SSE;9;69%;38%;4

Indianapolis, IN;44;25;46;43;Becoming cloudy;SE;6;59%;78%;3

Jackson, MS;80;56;81;65;Clouds and sun;S;7;64%;14%;8

Jacksonville, FL;75;59;82;63;Partly sunny;SSE;7;66%;12%;9

Juneau, AK;42;25;42;24;Mostly sunny;NNE;10;47%;32%;3

Kansas City, MO;30;26;46;44;An afternoon shower;SE;9;68%;81%;2

Knoxville, TN;70;53;68;55;Cloudy;S;7;68%;55%;2

Las Vegas, NV;84;58;84;55;Mostly sunny, warm;N;7;20%;0%;7

Lexington, KY;50;38;56;52;Inc. clouds;ESE;7;72%;66%;3

Little Rock, AR;62;42;63;59;Mostly cloudy;SSE;6;82%;44%;2

Long Beach, CA;65;56;67;55;Low clouds may break;SE;7;68%;4%;3

Los Angeles, CA;70;55;68;55;Low clouds breaking;SSW;6;69%;4%;4

Louisville, KY;53;36;57;53;Mostly cloudy;SE;6;64%;67%;2

Madison, WI;37;16;42;33;Rain and snow shower;ESE;6;36%;80%;2

Memphis, TN;71;44;66;61;Mostly cloudy;S;8;75%;42%;2

Miami, FL;81;71;82;72;Nice with sunshine;E;9;68%;44%;9

Milwaukee, WI;51;24;41;34;A shower in the p.m.;ESE;9;46%;86%;3

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;31;21;36;27;Cloudy, snow, cold;ENE;10;62%;95%;1

Mobile, AL;76;61;79;68;Nice with some sun;SSE;7;76%;30%;8

Montgomery, AL;76;52;76;60;Partly sunny;SSW;5;64%;28%;8

Mt. Washington, NH;21;4;17;8;Windy and cold;W;29;72%;5%;4

Nashville, TN;61;44;62;58;Cloudy with a shower;S;5;78%;66%;2

New Orleans, LA;78;62;81;69;Mostly cloudy, humid;SSE;7;72%;30%;3

New York, NY;59;33;45;38;A bit of a.m. snow;SSW;7;63%;62%;5

Newark, NJ;58;33;46;35;A little a.m. snow;SSW;6;58%;64%;4

Norfolk, VA;73;54;59;45;Cloudy and cooler;ENE;11;64%;44%;2

Oklahoma City, OK;38;31;60;54;Mostly cloudy;S;11;78%;30%;2

Olympia, WA;48;33;52;32;Mostly cloudy;SSW;10;59%;41%;2

Omaha, NE;41;24;45;35;A shower in the p.m.;ESE;15;64%;80%;2

Orlando, FL;86;66;85;69;Clouds and sun;SE;5;62%;31%;9

Philadelphia, PA;62;36;47;37;Cooler, morning snow;SSE;6;62%;81%;6

Phoenix, AZ;92;63;88;63;Partly sunny, warm;WSW;7;14%;0%;8

Pittsburgh, PA;49;31;50;41;Chilly with some sun;ESE;4;53%;73%;6

Portland, ME;54;30;42;33;Mostly sunny, cooler;S;8;42%;3%;5

Portland, OR;50;37;52;34;Partly sunny;S;5;62%;50%;3

Providence, RI;58;32;46;32;Cooler, morning snow;S;4;54%;75%;4

Raleigh, NC;76;55;74;50;Mostly cloudy;ENE;6;57%;34%;4

Reno, NV;71;44;62;33;Partly sunny, cooler;ESE;9;28%;0%;7

Richmond, VA;71;47;58;43;Cloudy and cooler;ESE;7;58%;44%;2

Roswell, NM;86;51;87;56;Mostly cloudy, windy;WSW;18;17%;8%;7

Sacramento, CA;79;49;73;43;Mostly sunny, nice;NW;9;58%;2%;7

Salt Lake City, UT;69;54;59;28;A little p.m. rain;N;15;43%;58%;2

San Antonio, TX;83;68;82;69;Cloudy and humid;SSE;9;72%;37%;3

San Diego, CA;64;57;65;56;Low clouds may break;S;8;69%;5%;3

San Francisco, CA;63;51;64;48;Partly cloudy;WSW;9;66%;2%;6

Savannah, GA;76;58;80;62;Partly sunny;S;6;63%;8%;8

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;50;37;53;38;Mainly cloudy;SSW;11;56%;44%;4

Sioux Falls, SD;36;24;42;25;Rain and snow shower;ENE;17;61%;87%;1

Spokane, WA;49;29;47;29;Rain and snow shower;SSE;9;48%;67%;2

Springfield, IL;34;19;48;42;A little p.m. rain;SSE;10;65%;98%;3

St. Louis, MO;40;26;45;43;A little p.m. rain;SSE;8;78%;84%;2

Tampa, FL;87;65;83;67;Partly sunny;N;6;74%;32%;8

Toledo, OH;42;22;44;35;Some sun;ESE;3;46%;77%;6

Tucson, AZ;88;55;87;54;Clouds and sun, warm;S;10;12%;0%;8

Tulsa, OK;38;31;57;54;A shower or t-storm;S;6;98%;66%;2

Vero Beach, FL;81;62;83;65;Partly sunny;ESE;9;66%;15%;9

Washington, DC;64;40;53;43;Clouds breaking;SE;6;60%;55%;3

Wichita, KS;34;25;57;44;Mostly cloudy;S;12;66%;31%;2

Wilmington, DE;62;39;49;38;Cooler, morning snow;SE;8;64%;84%;3

