The Nation's Weather for Monday, February 7, 2022 _____ NATIONAL SUMMARY An Atlantic storm will track northeastward along the Southeast coast today, spreading moisture northward along with it. Showers and areas of steadier rain are forecast to dampen portions of the Florida Panhandle, Georgia and the Carolinas, reaching southeastern Virginia by later in the day. Meanwhile, a surge of moisture farther north could lead to areas of fog, drizzle and patchy icy spots during the morning hours across the upper mid-Atlantic coast. Rain and snow showers will expand into New England by the overnight hours, with the greatest risk for accumulating snow expected across northern New England. Scattered snow showers are forecast across the Great Lakes, while a soaking rain gathers in South Texas. Stray showers will reach western Washington, with dry weather expected elsewhere in the U.S. SPECIAL WEATHER No new information for this time period. WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS No new information for this time period. DAILY EXTREMES National High Sunday 85 at Anaheim, CA National Low Sunday -29 at Clayton Lake, ME _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather