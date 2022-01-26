The Nation's Weather for Wednesday, January 26, 2022 _____ NATIONAL SUMMARY A storm moving into the southern Plains today will produce snow across the Texas Panhandle. There will be a shower across the western part of Texas. Frigid air will cover the Midwest, Great Lakes and Northeast. Despite sunshine, afternoon temperatures will only be in the teens in much of that area. Snow showers will occur downwind of the Great Lakes. Rain will move out of northern Florida, but the threat of showers will linger across the central and southern part of the state. The western part of the country will be dry. There will be gusty winds in the hills and canyons in Southern California. Fog will be a problem for travelers across parts of the Pacific Northwest. A front pushing south over central Canada will cause a little snow across the northern Plains later today and tonight. SPECIAL WEATHER No new information for this time period. WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS No new information for this time period. DAILY EXTREMES National High Tuesday 81 at Key West, FL National Low Tuesday -33 at Crane Lake, MN _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather