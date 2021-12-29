The Nation's Weather for Wednesday, December 29, 2021 _____ NATIONAL SUMMARY The storm that brought locally heavy snow to the Great Lakes region Tuesday will split into two parts today. One part will exit the northern Great Lakes region with its snow, as the other part brings drenching rain to a portion of the mid-Atlantic region. As warmth holds on over much of the South Central and Southeast states, a new storm emerging from the southern Rockies will cause thunderstorms to erupt over portions of the lower Mississippi, Tennessee and Ohio valleys. Some of the storms can be severe with high winds, flash flooding and a couple of isolated tornadoes. More snow will fall over parts of the interior West. While mainly light snow is forecast for the Sierra Nevada, drenching rain and localized flooding will spread southward along the California coast. SPECIAL WEATHER No new information for this time period. WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS No new information for this time period. DAILY EXTREMES National High Tuesday 88 at Robstown, TX National Low Tuesday -38 at Chinook, MT _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather