The Nation's Weather for Saturday, November 27, 2021 _____ NATIONAL SUMMARY A southward dip in the jet stream will continue to direct much-colder-than-average air across the Northeast as gusty winds persist. As lake-effect snow diminishes off Lakes Erie and Ontario, a swath of steady, accumulating snow is forecast to push southeastward across the Upper Midwest. This same Alberta Clipper storm is predicted to spread some accumulating snow into the Northeast on Sunday and Sunday night. As much of the Southeast warms under sunshine, a cold rain is expected to erupt and spread eastward across much of Texas. Much of the West can expect a dry day with sunshine. Winds will be light, but the air will remain dry over much of Southern California with an elevated wildfire risk. In the Northwest, a new storm from the Pacific will spread rain into western Washington and northwestern Oregon. SPECIAL WEATHER No new information for this time period. WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS No new information for this time period. DAILY EXTREMES National High Friday 86 at Fallbrook, CA National Low Friday -7 at Gothic, CO _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather