The Nation's Weather for Friday, November 26, 2021 _____ NATIONAL SUMMARY As a strong cold front pushes off much of the Atlantic coast today, gusty winds will add plenty of chill to the air from the Midwest to the mid-Atlantic region. Bands of lake-effect snow can bring locally heavy accumulations to parts of western Pennsylvania and western, central and northern New York state. Rain is forecast to transition to snow before ending in northern New England. Despite sunshine, many in the Southeast will notice the change to much cooler air after a mild Thanksgiving Day. Rain is expected to retreat southward over coastal Texas and much of the Central and Western states will be free of precipitation. A front from the Pacific Ocean will bring another round of rain to coastal areas of Washington and Oregon. Santa Ana winds will ease across Southern California. SPECIAL WEATHER No new information for this time period. WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS No new information for this time period. DAILY EXTREMES National High Thursday 86 at Oceanside, CA National Low Thursday -9 at Langdon, ND