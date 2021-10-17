The Nation's Weather for Sunday, October 17, 2021 _____ NATIONAL SUMMARY Today will be a mostly calm day throughout the continental United States, with a vast majority of the center of the nation remaining dry, while the immediate East and West Coast can expect wet weather. Heavy rain will fall from Northern California into western Washington and Oregon. This rain will be mostly beneficial to the drought-stricken region, but could also produce flash flooding in areas that were burned by wildfires. A few rain showers will linger in the Northeast behind the exiting cold front. It will also be much cooler and less humid than recent days. The rest of the United States should remain dry due to a powerful high pressure centered over the Southern states. Temperatures in the northern Plains will remain above normal for this time of year. SPECIAL WEATHER No new information for this time period. WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS No new information for this time period. DAILY EXTREMES National High Saturday 95 at San Bernardino, CA National Low Saturday 10 at Angel Fire, NM _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather