The Nation's Weather

NATIONAL SUMMARY

While a southward dip in the jet stream directs a new batch

of cool air into the Northeast, much of the Eastern states

can expect dry weather today. Warmth is forecast to expand

from the Plains to the Midwest with sunshine making for a

late-summer feel. However, a plume of moisture from the Gulf

of Mexico will cause showers and thunderstorms to expand in

coverage over the Plains and part of the lower Mississippi

Valley. Some of the rain can be heavy enough in the southern

portion to lead to localized flooding. A cool front will

mark an end to record-challenging warmth over the northern

Plains and Rockies. As showers and thunderstorms affect

areas from Colorado to Arizona and New Mexico, much of the

rest of the West, except for western Washington state, will

be dry. Showers will return to western Washington state.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Tuesday 102 at Cotulla, TX

National Low Tuesday 24 at Yellowstone N.P., WY

