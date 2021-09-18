The Nation's Weather for Saturday, September 18, 2021

NATIONAL SUMMARY

As a tropical system offshore of New England begins to move

away from the Atlantic coast, a front will approach the

Northeastern states from the Great Lakes region with spotty

showers and thunderstorms today. Showers and thunderstorms

are forecast to slowly expand northward over parts of the

South Central and Southeast states. Most of this moisture is

simply from the Gulf of Mexico, while an old center of

circulation from Nicholas remains over the lower part of the

Mississippi Valley. Much of the Plains, Southwest and

Rockies will be sunny and hot. However, thunderstorms are

expected to erupt over the Great Basin. Meanwhile, a storm

will spread drenching rain and much cooler air inland over

the Northwest states. This same storm is likely to slash

temperatures and bring snow to the Rockies on Sunday.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Friday 106 at Death Valley, CA

National Low Friday 16 at Stanley, ID

