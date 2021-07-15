The Nation's Weather for Thursday, July 15, 2021

NATIONAL SUMMARY

As a disturbance pushes away from New England, much of the

Northeast will be free from drenching showers and

thunderstorms today. Humidity levels may lower slightly over

the interior as well. Farther south, high humidity is likely

to lead to locally drenching storms from the southern

Appalachians to the Gulf Coast and Florida's east coast. The

most concentrated area of storms, some of which are forecast

to be severe, will stretch from Kansas to northern Illinois,

southern Wisconsin and much of Michigan. Storms in this zone

can bring strong winds, flash flooding and perhaps an

isolated tornado. Much of the West will remain dry and hot.

Temperatures will be less extreme compared to recent weeks

in the region. Only spotty storms are likely to erupt and

drench part of the interior Southwest.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Wednesday 120 at Death Valley, CA

National Low Wednesday 36 at Wolcott, CO

