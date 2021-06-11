The Nation's Weather for Friday, June 11, 2021

NATIONAL SUMMARY

A bubble of high pressure off the New England coast will

have just enough influence to keep much of the Northeast

cool and dry today. However, farther to the south and west,

very warm and humid conditions will remain with a mosaic of

showers and thunderstorms over the Southeast and Midwest.

Some of the storms can produce flash flooding and strong

wind gusts. Storms may be severe to start the day in part of

the Upper Midwest and northern Plains. As hot, humid air

holds over the South Central states, a weak push of cooler

and less humid air will give the northern Plains a little

break from the heat today. Heat is forecast to build over

much of the West into this weekend under sunshine. As an

exception, the immediate coast of the Northwest will be cool

with rain for a time.

SPECIAL WEATHER

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Thursday 111 at Roswell, NM

National Low Thursday 13 at Bodie State Park, CA

