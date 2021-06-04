The Nation's Weather for Friday, June 4, 2021

NATIONAL SUMMARY

As a storm and a trailing front advance eastward, drenching

showers and locally gusty thunderstorms will retreat from

the Appalachians to the Eastern Seaboard today. Since the

front will stall, downpours are likely to linger along the

upper Gulf Coast. As a storm forms over the middle part of

the atmosphere, downpours will increase in intensity and

coverage over portions of Texas and Louisiana. As the wet

pattern persists in these two states into next week,

flooding problems are likely to escalate and transition from

localized to regional problems. Heat is forecast to expand

from the northern Plains to the Midwest under sunshine,

while heat and blazing sunshine hold on over much of the

Southwest. Cooler air will gradually expand in the Northwest

today and through the weekend.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Thursday 120 at Death Valley, CA

National Low Thursday 29 at Leadville, CO

