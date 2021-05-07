The Nation's Weather for Friday, May 7, 2021

NATIONAL SUMMARY

Showers will dampen the Great Lakes and Ohio Valley today.

Embedded thunderstorms could contain small hail. Much colder

air will move into the Pacific Northwest, accompanied by

rain and mountain snow in Washington, Oregon and northern

Idaho. Farther inland, afternoon thunderstorms are expected

to develop along a cold front from western and central

Montana southwestward through northern Nevada. A spotty

thunderstorm or two may rumble during the afternoon in

northern and central New Mexico. A thunderstorm will be

possible any time from south-central Kansas to northern and

central Oklahoma. A thunderstorm cannot be ruled out in far

South Florida. Much of the nation will have below-normal

temperatures. However, very warm air will continue to be

located over the Southwest.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Thursday 108 at Death Valley, CA

National Low Thursday 18 at Walden, CO

