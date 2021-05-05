The Nation's Weather for Wednesday, May 5, 2021

NATIONAL SUMMARY

As a storm rolls northeastward, rain will soak much of New

England and upstate New York today. Farther south, along the

storm's trailing cold front, showers, thunderstorms and

localized severe weather are expected from the mid-Atlantic

coast to the upper Gulf coast. A small number of the

thunderstorms can produce high winds, hail and flash

flooding. As with any severe thunderstorm, a tornado cannot

be ruled out. A batch of much cooler air is forecast to

sprawl over the Central states and push into much of the

Appalachians. A trailing storm system is likely to spread

showers and spotty thunderstorms from the northern and

central Rockies to the northern and central Plains. Much of

Texas, the Southwest and the Northwest will be dry. Warmth

is forecast to build over the Southwest.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Tuesday 100 at Palm Springs, CA

National Low Tuesday 14 at Hazen, ND

