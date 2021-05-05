The Nation's Weather for Wednesday, May 5, 2021 _____ NATIONAL SUMMARY As a storm rolls northeastward, rain will soak much of New England and upstate New York today. Farther south, along the storm's trailing cold front, showers, thunderstorms and localized severe weather are expected from the mid-Atlantic coast to the upper Gulf coast. A small number of the thunderstorms can produce high winds, hail and flash flooding. As with any severe thunderstorm, a tornado cannot be ruled out. A batch of much cooler air is forecast to sprawl over the Central states and push into much of the Appalachians. A trailing storm system is likely to spread showers and spotty thunderstorms from the northern and central Rockies to the northern and central Plains. Much of Texas, the Southwest and the Northwest will be dry. Warmth is forecast to build over the Southwest. SPECIAL WEATHER No new information for this time period. WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS No new information for this time period. DAILY EXTREMES National High Tuesday 100 at Palm Springs, CA National Low Tuesday 14 at Hazen, ND _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather