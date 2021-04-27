The Nation's Weather for Tuesday, April 27, 2021

_____

NATIONAL SUMMARY

A large temperature contrast will be in place across the

country today, with cool conditions expected over the

interior West, while very warm air dominates much of the

Central and Eastern states. Temperatures in the 70s and 80s

will be 10-20 degrees Fahrenheit above normal for late April

from the mid-Mississippi Valley to the lower Great Lakes and

mid-Atlantic. Stormy weather is forecast to break out where

these different air masses collide. A zone of severe storms

with flooding downpours is expected to set up over the

southern Plains, while showers and thunderstorms ride along

the northern rim of warmth from South Dakota and Nebraska to

Michigan. Showers of rain and snow will erupt amid the cool

air across the interior West. The Pacific coast will dry out

after several wet days.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Monday 97 at Zapata, TX

National Low Monday 14 at Truckee, CA

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather