The Nation's Weather for Friday, April 23, 2021 _____ NATIONAL SUMMARY The risk of severe weather will return to the southern Plains today. Damaging winds, flooding downpours, hail and isolated tornadoes will all be possible in central and eastern portions of Oklahoma and Texas as well as southwestern Arkansas and western Louisiana. The thunderstorms will spread into south-central Arkansas, central and northeastern Louisiana and central Mississippi overnight. Farther north, a soaking rain will develop in southeastern Kansas and Missouri. Elsewhere, rain showers and high-elevation snow showers are expected to dot the northern and central Rockies. A few flurries may occur in Montana and North Dakota. A dry and warmer day is expected in New England, but it will remain breezy. A windy day will enhance the fire risk in southwestern Texas. SPECIAL WEATHER No new information for this time period. WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS No new information for this time period. DAILY EXTREMES National High Thursday 97 at Death Valley, CA National Low Thursday -7 at Climax, CO _____