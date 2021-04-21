The Nation's Weather for Wednesday, April 21, 2021

NATIONAL SUMMARY

The combination of a storm and advancing cold air will bring

all sorts of weather to the Northeast states today. Severe

thunderstorms with strong winds and hail will occur in the

mid-Atlantic and southwestern part of New England as rain

falls farther northeast along the New England coast and cold

showers linger farther west over the Midwest. Snow will fall

and accumulate from northeastern Ohio to northern Maine.

Farther south, rain is forecast to dwindle over the southern

part of the Florida Peninsula as dry air progresses

southward. Cold air will linger over much of the Plains as

some rain and snow are forecast over part of the interior

West. Much of the Pacific Coast states will be dry as cooler

air sweeps into the Southwest.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Tuesday 99 at El Centro, CA

National Low Tuesday -8 at Walden, CO

