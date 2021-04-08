The Nation's Weather for Thursday, April 8, 2021

NATIONAL SUMMARY

A zone of high pressure is forecast to linger and push

southward along the Eastern Seaboard today. The setup will

bring a continuation of mainly dry, sunny and mild weather.

Farther west, a storm will be past its peak but is expected

to bring drenching rain from eastern Nebraska and Iowa to

northern Michigan. The rain can ease dry conditions in some

areas and lead to localized flooding in others. Showers and

heavier thunderstorms are anticipated to extend from the

Ohio Valley, southward to the central Gulf coast. Some areas

can be hit with strong winds and flash flooding. Much of the

rest of the Plains and Southwest can expect a dry and sunny

day. Meanwhile, a new storm will spread low-elevation rain

showers and mountain snow showers from coastal Oregon and

Washington to central Montana.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Wednesday 100 at Ocotillo Wells, CA

National Low Wednesday 14 at Alamosa, CO

