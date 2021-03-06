The Nation's Weather for Saturday, March 6, 2021

NATIONAL SUMMARY

A storm that brought snow to the interior West on Thursday

and rain and thunderstorms to part of the South Central

states on Friday is forecast to soak much of Florida today.

A few thunderstorms in South Florida can be heavy and gusty.

Farther north, cold air is expected to linger over the

Northwest with snow showers over parts of the central

Appalachians, east of lakes Erie and Ontario. Warmer air is

anticipated to build over the Great Plains with some

high-temperature records potentially challenged. A storm

will weaken as it pushes inland over the Northwest. Areas of

rain and mountain snow will tend to become more spotty in

nature as a result. Aside from the rain in the Northwest and

Florida and spotty snow in the Northeast and interior parts

of the Northwest, the rest of the nation will be dry.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Friday 90 at Kingsville, TX

National Low Friday -9 at Yellowstone N.P., WY

