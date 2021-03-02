The Nation's Weather for Tuesday, March 2, 2021 _____ NATIONAL SUMMARY Cold winds will whip through the Northeast today as daytime temperatures drop as much as 10 to 15 degrees Fahrenheit below normal in New York state and New England. Cool air is forecast to spread into the South as well, where a new storm will be crawling through with widespread downpours and locally gusty thunderstorms from Arkansas and Louisiana to Georgia and northern Florida. Enough cold air may be manufactured by the storm to produce a bit of snow across the Ozarks in northwestern Arkansas, but little accumulation is expected. A dry, sunny and mild day is forecast for areas from the Southwest to the High Plains and Midwest. The Northwestern states can expect cool conditions with stray flurries in the Washington Cascades and northern Rockies. SPECIAL WEATHER No new information for this time period. WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS No new information for this time period. DAILY EXTREMES National High Monday 91 at Titusville, FL National Low Monday -24 at Langdon, ND _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather