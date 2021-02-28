The Nation's Weather for Sunday, February 28, 2021

NATIONAL SUMMARY

A large swath of rain will extend from Texas into the

Northeast today. There will be a few thunderstorms from

Texas to Kentucky capable of bringing gusty winds and heavy

downpours. There is likely to be some street flooding with

some of the heavier downpours, especially in low-lying

areas. A fast-moving storm system will drop a few inches of

snow across Minnesota, Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula of

Michigan. Most of the West will get a break from any

precipitation as high pressure moves into the area. Along

with lots of sunshine on tap for Southern California, there

will be the threat for Santa Ana winds throughout the day.

Winds will gust from 40-60 mph in some coastal areas and

60-80 mph in the mountains. The winds will die down

overnight.

SPECIAL WEATHER

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Saturday 90 at Tampa, FL

National Low Saturday -11 at Clayton Lake, ME

