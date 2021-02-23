The Nation's Weather for Tuesday, February 23, 2021

NATIONAL SUMMARY

The main storm track is forecast to reside across the

northern third of the United States and the southern tier of

Canada through the middle of this week. Rounds of snow and

snow showers are forecast to push eastward in the northern

third of the U.S. as a result today. Most of this snow will

be light but can still create slippery travel. Somewhat

heavier snow will fall on part of the interior Northwest,

with rain showers along the coasts of Washington and

northern Oregon. Much of the rest of the nation can expect

dry and mild conditions, which will continue to aid in

melting the existing snow covering central areas. Toward the

end of the week, a storm with rain and thunderstorms may

brew over the South Central states and head northeastward

with mostly rain but perhaps pockets of ice and snow.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Monday 87 at Santee, CA

National Low Monday -13 at Estcourt Station, ME

