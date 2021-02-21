The Nation's Weather for Sunday, February 21, 2021 _____ NATIONAL SUMMARY A quick-hitting storm will move through the Plains and into the Great Lakes today through tonight. This storm will carry snow into portions of eastern Nebraska, Iowa and northern Missouri early, then continue into parts of Minnesota, Wisconsin, northern Illinois and western Michigan. Snow will be light to moderate with most areas receiving 1-3 inches, but a swath of 3-6 inches will move into northeastern Iowa and Wisconsin. Farther south along the cold front of this storm, there will be showers forming from eastern Texas into Arkansas, Louisiana and into western Mississippi and Tennessee. Another system in the Northwest will lead to rain along the coast with some snow developing inland, especially in the northern Rockies. High pressure in the East will provide a good deal of sun. SPECIAL WEATHER No new information for this time period. WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS No new information for this time period. DAILY EXTREMES National High Saturday 83 at El Centro, CA National Low Saturday -27 at Burlington, WI _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather