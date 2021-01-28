The Nation's Weather for Thursday, January 28, 2021 _____ NATIONAL SUMMARY As a strengthening storm that brought snow to part of the southern United States on Wednesday and Wednesday night moves offshore today, gusty winds will push Arctic air from eastern Canada to the Northeast. Flurries and locally heavy snow squalls will accompany the push of much colder air. Most areas that received snow recently in the South will be dry as will most of the Midwest, Plains and Rockies. Rain showers are forecast to exit South Florida and the Keys. Meanwhile, a blockbuster storm will continue to blast the Pacific Coast states, especially California, with flooding rain, mudslides, feet of mountain snow and gusty winds. This storm will either greatly reduce or end drought conditions for several months. The moisture from the storm should also put the wildfire risk on hold for the time being. SPECIAL WEATHER No new information for this time period. WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS No new information for this time period. DAILY EXTREMES National High Wednesday 88 at Boca Raton, FL National Low Wednesday -33 at Kabetogama, MN _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather