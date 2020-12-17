The Nation's Weather for Thursday, December 17, 2020 _____ NATIONAL SUMMARY A major storm will wrap up in New England today with a heavy snow accumulation in central and southern parts of the region and strong winds near the coast. Farther west, in the wake of a snowfall from last night, which buried parts of the interior mid-Atlantic and central Appalachians, a cold day is in store with snow showers and lingering difficult travel. A cold front associated with the storm will bring showers to South Florida, but much of the rest of the Southern and Central states can expect a dry day. Much of the Plains and South will be sunny. As sunny weather holds over the Southwest, a storm will bring rain to coastal areas from Washington to Oregon and Northern California with snow farther inland over the mountains and in parts of western Montana and Wyoming. SPECIAL WEATHER No new information for this time period. WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS No new information for this time period. DAILY EXTREMES National High Wednesday 84 at Immokalee, FL National Low Wednesday -14 at Angel Fire, NM _____ Copyright 2020 AccuWeather