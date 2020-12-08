The Nation's Weather

The Nation's Weather for Tuesday, December 8, 2020

_____

NATIONAL SUMMARY

A large pool of cold air is forecast to linger in the

eastern third of the nation today in the wake of the weekend

nor'easter in New England and a weaker storm that brought

rain and snow to part of the South on Monday. Spotty snow

showers can occur over parts of the central and northern

Appalachians, but much of the region will be dry. Sunshine

is in store for most areas of the Central and Western states

as well. Temperatures are forecast to rebound to high levels

over the Rockies and High Plains. This warmer air will reach

the Midwest later in the week ahead of a storm. High winds

are forecast to continue over California with a critical

wildfire risk in many areas. Meanwhile, a storm from the

Pacific will send rain and mountain snow to the western

parts of Washington and Oregon.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Monday 83 at Death Valley, CA

National Low Monday -16 at Yellowstone N.P., WY

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather