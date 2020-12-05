The Nation's Weather

The Nation's Weather for Saturday, December 5, 2020

NATIONAL SUMMARY

As a storm moves just off the East Coast today, it will

strengthen and allow a blizzard to evolve over northern New

England with snow farther south in the region. Rain will end

in much of the mid-Atlantic as snow showers dot the central

and southern Appalachians. As the storm winds up, gusty

winds will add chill to areas from the Great Lakes to the

coastal Southeast. Rain is in store for South Florida, ahead

of a cold front. As warmer air builds from the Rockies to

the Plains, a storm with rain is forecast to change to snow

in part of western Texas. The wind will remain active in

Southern California, keeping the wildfire risk elevated

as a result, but winds are not expected to be as strong as

recent days. A storm with rain is anticipated to eye coastal

areas of the Northwest at night.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Friday 81 at Boca Raton, FL

National Low Friday -19 at Antero Reservoir, CO

