The Nation's Weather

The Nation's Weather for Saturday, November 28, 2020

NATIONAL SUMMARY

Areas of rain with embedded thunderstorms are in store for

the western and upper portion of the Gulf Coast region

today. This is associated with a stalled front and northward

flow of tropical moisture from the Gulf of Mexico. As this

moisture encounters colder air, a disturbance that rotates

eastward from New Mexico will produce an area of snow or

snow showers in northwestern Texas and the Oklahoma

Panhandle. Farther to the northeast, rain showers are in

store for parts of New York state and New England as a weak

storm passes by through eastern Canada. Meanwhile, rain

showers are forecast to push onshore in portions of Oregon

and Washington. Much of the rest of the nation will be dry.

A major storm is expected to develop along the upper Gulf

coast and affect the East and Midwest early next week.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Friday 92 at Kingsville, TX

National Low Friday -6 at Walden, CO

