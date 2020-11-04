The Nation's Weather
The Nation's Weather for Wednesday, November 4, 2020
NATIONAL SUMMARY
The storm track will preside over southern Canada today.
This setup will allow warmer air from the Southern states to
spread northward to the Canada border. Only the Southeast is
likely to be near to cooler than average due to light winds.
As an exception, stiff breezes from the east will cause
spotty showers and above-normal tides along the east coast
of Florida. Much of the rest of the nation can expect
sunshine. Temperatures will rebound after a cold start in
the Northeast. In the Northwest, a storm from the Pacific
will drop far enough to the south to produce rain in part of
western Washington and northwestern Oregon with some snow
over the high country. Meanwhile, slow-moving Eta will bring
torrential rain and the risk of life-threatening flooding
and mudslides to Central America.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Tuesday 96 at Palm Springs, CA
National Low Tuesday 13 at Daniel, WY
