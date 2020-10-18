The Nation's Weather
The Nation's Weather for Sunday, October 18, 2020
_____
NATIONAL SUMMARY
Following another frosty morning, it will turn out dry,
sunny and pleasant across the Northeast today. Rain-free
conditions will extend southward into the Deep South, with
Florida being the exception with widespread showers and
thunderstorms. An advancing cold front is forecast to
produce a narrow swath of showers from Michigan to Nebraska
with the potential for a few snowflakes on the northern
fringe of precipitation. An area of steady rain is likely to
blossom across the central Plains and spread into the middle
Mississippi Valley. It will remain unseasonably cold across
the North Central states as another round of snow spreads
through Montana and northern Wyoming. Rain is forecast to
dampen western Washington. While cooler air moves into the
California coast, the interior Southwest will stay hot.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Saturday 105 at Palm Springs, CA
National Low Saturday 15 at Kabetogama, MN
_____
